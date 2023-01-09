Read full article on original website
Mississippi lineman Jacob Bradford gets Colorado offer, lines up visit to Boulder
Two days after receiving his first scholarship offer, from Colorado, Jacob Bradford lined up a visit to go see the Buffaloes. The 2024 defensive line prospect from Bay Saint Louis (Miss.) St. Stanislaus Catholic will be in Boulder on Jan. 28 for CU's elite underclassmen weekend. He has also made plans to attend Florida State's junior day on the 21st.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado football announces Ed Lamb’s final 3 assistants, director of ops
The University of Northern Colorado football program officially completed Ed Lamb’s coaching staff, as announced on Thursday. UNC confirmed seven staffers during the school’s winter break. Michael Smith joins the staff as the associate head coach and running backs coach. He comes to Greeley from Brigham Young, where...
A look at the transfers expected to visit the Colorado Buffaloes this weekend
Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders has stated many times he wants to inject Colorado's roster with a heavy dose of graduate transfers, and this weekend's list of expected visitors reflects that. Four players that are at least four seasons into their college career are set to check out what the Buffaloes have to offer...
Cody Williams becomes highest ranked signee in Colorado basketball history
Cody Williams was already the highest ranked signee in the modern recruiting era of Colorado men's basketball. And now, with Williams' move up to No. 8 on the updated 247Sports rankings for the class of 2023, he is the highest ranked Buffaloes hoops signee ever. Colorado previously had two other...
Explosive, Physical Edge Rusher Heading to Laramie
LARAMIE -- Why did Ethan Day choose to continue his college football career at Wyoming? The answer is not as complicated as you might think. "I have always been a fan," the Copperopolis, Calif., product said. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound edge rusher signed on the dotted line Jan. 6, joining the...
Arizona State women's basketball forfeits vs. Utah, Colorado
Arizona State women's basketball team doesn't have enough healthy players and was forced to forfeit games this week against Utah and Colorado.
csurams.com
Thurman Records Double-Double in Big Road Win
BOISE, Idaho – Colorado State finished the game on a 7-0 run, while keeping Boise State scoreless for the final 4:46 as the Rams picked up a 71-50 win on Thursday night in ExtraMile Arena. Destiny Thurman scored 20 points and pulled down 11 boards for her fourth 20-plus point game of the season and first double-double in the Green and Gold.
csurams.com
Fight Like a Ram: CSU Partners With UCHealth To Again Honor Cancer Warriors
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – In conjunction with UCHealth the Fight Like a Ram program returns for the fourth season to Colorado State men's and women's basketball. Once again, this year CSU and UCHealth partner to recognize and honor Northern Colorado cancer patients. Players from both teams will don jerseys...
csurams.com
Stutzman Returns Home to Play for Rams
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Liv Stutzman returns home to Fort Collins and trades in the brown and yellow for the green and gold transferring to her hometown Colorado State University. The Fort Collins native spent one year in Laramie playing for the Cowgirls before deciding to return to Fort Collins.
csurams.com
The Jim Williams Files: Director of Athletics and Basketball Coach
Colorado State Athletics was in its greatest capital improvement project in its history in the mid-1960s and Jim Williams found himself front and center among these changes. In early 1964, the State Board of Agriculture approved plans to build a new Auditorium/Gymnasium, ground was broken later that year. CSU athletic director Bob Davis worked nearly around the clock to begin the first stage of the project, a new gym and sports complex, but was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and took a leave of absence in October 1964. Assistant athletic director, Tommy Tompkin, former swim coach and the longest tenured coach in the department at the time took over as interim AD. Bob Davis passed away on January 10, 1965, just being able to see the first concrete poured at the new complex.
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka's Kavosiey Smoke transfers to Colorado
Former Wetumpka running back Kavosiey Smoke has found a new home. Smoke, one of the top running backs in the college transfer portal, has announced his commitment on Twitter to play at the University of Colorado under new head coach Deion Sanders. As a graduate transfer, he will join the...
This Denver metro zip code is among the ‘hottest’ neighborhoods in the nation
One zip code in the Denver metro ranked among the hottest in the nation for real estate.
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
Colorado bourbon ranked in top 10 for 2022
A Colorado bourbon whiskey was just ranked in the top 10 whiskeys of the year for 2022 by professional whiskey taster Fred Minnick.
Colorado pizzeria opens 5th location
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A popular Denver pizza establishment is expanding. Pizzeria Locale has opened its newest Colorado location in Greenwood Village. Located at the northeast corner of Interstate 25 and East Arapahoe Road, the restaurant is the fifth Pizzeria Locale location overall. Pizzeria Locale opened its first Denver...
Three Colorado spots ranked among 'best breweries' in the country
A top beer-themed publication, Hop Culture, recently released their list of the '14 best breweries of 2022' and three Colorado spots were featured. With the publication also dubbing the Centennial State as a place that made a comeback in the beer scene during 2022, their top Colorado picks for draft beer were split between Denver and nearby Arvada.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Local restaurant owners open highly-anticipated new eatery in Colorado
A highly-anticipated new restaurant recently opened in Colorado. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the new Aloy Thai Eatery celebrated its grand opening in Denver, according to the restaurant's website.
Colorado city ranked 'worst place to raise a family' in United States
A recent data analysis released by Schoolaroo sought to determine which American cities were among the best places to raise a family. Considering factors falling into seven categories – safety, health, finance, education, recreation, quality of life, and home atmosphere – the website compared 151 American cities, assigning an overall rank to each.
Here comes Denver's next round of snow | Forecast timeline
Starting Wednesday morning in Denver and along the Front Range, slushy snow could add up to an inch or two, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
