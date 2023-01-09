ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

K2 Radio

Explosive, Physical Edge Rusher Heading to Laramie

LARAMIE -- Why did Ethan Day choose to continue his college football career at Wyoming? The answer is not as complicated as you might think. "I have always been a fan," the Copperopolis, Calif., product said. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound edge rusher signed on the dotted line Jan. 6, joining the...
LARAMIE, WY
csurams.com

Thurman Records Double-Double in Big Road Win

BOISE, Idaho – Colorado State finished the game on a 7-0 run, while keeping Boise State scoreless for the final 4:46 as the Rams picked up a 71-50 win on Thursday night in ExtraMile Arena. Destiny Thurman scored 20 points and pulled down 11 boards for her fourth 20-plus point game of the season and first double-double in the Green and Gold.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Stutzman Returns Home to Play for Rams

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Liv Stutzman returns home to Fort Collins and trades in the brown and yellow for the green and gold transferring to her hometown Colorado State University. The Fort Collins native spent one year in Laramie playing for the Cowgirls before deciding to return to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

The Jim Williams Files: Director of Athletics and Basketball Coach

Colorado State Athletics was in its greatest capital improvement project in its history in the mid-1960s and Jim Williams found himself front and center among these changes. In early 1964, the State Board of Agriculture approved plans to build a new Auditorium/Gymnasium, ground was broken later that year. CSU athletic director Bob Davis worked nearly around the clock to begin the first stage of the project, a new gym and sports complex, but was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and took a leave of absence in October 1964. Assistant athletic director, Tommy Tompkin, former swim coach and the longest tenured coach in the department at the time took over as interim AD. Bob Davis passed away on January 10, 1965, just being able to see the first concrete poured at the new complex.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka's Kavosiey Smoke transfers to Colorado

Former Wetumpka running back Kavosiey Smoke has found a new home. Smoke, one of the top running backs in the college transfer portal, has announced his commitment on Twitter to play at the University of Colorado under new head coach Deion Sanders. As a graduate transfer, he will join the...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado pizzeria opens 5th location

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A popular Denver pizza establishment is expanding. Pizzeria Locale has opened its newest Colorado location in Greenwood Village. Located at the northeast corner of Interstate 25 and East Arapahoe Road, the restaurant is the fifth Pizzeria Locale location overall. Pizzeria Locale opened its first Denver...
DENVER, CO

