AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Trisura Group Ltd. Members
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of the operating entities of Trisura Group Ltd. (Trisura) [TSX:TSU] (. Toronto, Ontario, Canada. ), which include. Trisura Specialty Insurance Company. (TSIC),. Trisura Insurance Company. (TIC),
Inszone Insurance Services Acquires Mattis Insurance Agency
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Inszone Insurance Services. : a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal, and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of. Mattis Insurance Agency. . Founded in 1998 by Derrick and. , and located in. Houston, TX. ,. Mattis Insurance Agency. has been a leader in providing quality...
Kuvare Announces Formation of New Bermuda Reinsurer – Initially Provides Kuvare Access to $400 Million of Co-Investment Capital
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kuvare Holdings (“Kuvare”), a technology-enabled financial services platform focused on delivering life and annuity solutions to the underserved. middle market, and reinsurance solutions to institutional partners worldwide, today announced the formation of. Kindley Re Ltd. (“Kindley Re”). Kindley Re, a newly formed. Bermuda. -domiciled...
Frank W. Ervin III Elected Board President of the SME Education Foundation
The SME Education Foundation, the philanthropic arm of SME, announced Frank W. Ervin III was elected as its 2023 board of directors’ president at its recent SME Fall Gala, with all officers and directors taking office Jan. 1. The board, comprising leaders from industry, academia, and the community, is the governing body of the Foundation.
Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announce FDIC Approval and Expected Closing Timeline for Combination
TACOMA, Wash. PORTLAND, Ore. , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ: COLB), the parent company of. ") has approved the previously announced combination of the two companies. The. FDIC. approval was the final outstanding regulatory approval necessary to complete the combination. The merger is expected...
AAFMAA Launches Two Product Offerings to Expand Dedication and Service to the Military Community
FT. MYER, Va., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The. (AAFMAA) today announced the addition of two new life insurance products, BeyondBasic™ and Simple Term, offering Members enhanced and affordable coverage options. BeyondBasic life insurance is for active-duty military servicemembers who have recently joined the military or who recently...
thepennyhoarder.com
Hims & Hers, a Telehealth Platform, Is Hiring a Customer Experience Agent
Hims & Hers, a telehealth platform, is hiring a customer experience agent. This is a full-time remote position. You must live in the United States to be considered. You’ll be required to respond to customer questions via email, phone, chat and messaging systems. Questions must be resolved quickly and accurately. You also should be knowledgeable about Hims & Hers products.
HHS: 'Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics Demonstration Program'
WASHINGTON , Jan. 12 (TNSrep) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Assistant. Secretary for Planning and Evaluation issued the following report in. Nov. 1, 2022. entitled "Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics Demonstration Program." The report was written by. ,. ,. ,. Rachel Miller. ,
Goodville Mutual Selects Origami Risk Core Platform to Drive Speed and Efficiency; Facilitate Growth
Insurer Leveraging Origami’s Multi-Tenant SAAS P&C Insurance Solution to Streamline Policy Admin, Billing Across Expanding Commercial and Personal Coverage Lines. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Goodville Mutual Insurance Group. has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant SAAS P/C platform for policy administration and billing to drive speed, efficiency and facilitate growth across its expanding...
Blue Cross appeals NC’s decision to hire Aetna as new health plan administrator [The Charlotte Observer]
Blue Cross NC, a Durham-based insurance company that has long administered North Carolina’s State Health Plan, filed a protest Thursday appealing the state’s decision to replace it with. Aetna. . The protest claims North Carolina’s request for proposals, or RFP, “represented a significant departure from the State Health...
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11532004, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
Sallop Insurance Inc. Announces the Promotion of Kim Berendt to Assistant Vice President Effective 1/2/2023
Boston, MA January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sallop Insurance Inc. , a premier insurance brokerage firm in. , with over 60 years of experience working in Miscellaneous Healthcare Facilities, Organ and Tissue Procurement/Processing organization(s) and Medical Device Manufacturers, is pleased to announce that. Kim Berendt. has been promoted to Assistant Vice...
beckerspayer.com
Bright Health market president departs for digital health provider
Rondi Rabuse, former Northeast market president at Bright Health, has been named president and chief operating officer at UCM Digital Health. Ms. Rabuse served as Northeast market president at Bright Health since August 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile. According to a Jan. 10 news release, Ms. Rabuse has served...
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Buehrle, Amber K. (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11538240, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the...
Findings from University of Minnesota School of Public Health Advance Knowledge in Geriatrics and Gerontology (Actual And Desired Service Use of Community-dwelling Consumers of Home- And Community-based Services): Aging Research – Geriatrics and Gerontology
-- Investigators discuss new findings in geriatrics and gerontology. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Federal and state long-term care policies are focused on helping people age in their community rather than in nursing homes or other institutional settings.”. Our news correspondents obtained a...
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11531786 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The present disclosure generally relates to computing device monitoring, and more particularly, security systems designed to monitor for unauthorized data sharing.
Aetna NC CEO: You shouldn’t worry about the change in the state health plan | Opinion [The Charlotte Observer]
Beginning in 2025 — two years from now — Aetna , the health insurance company I lead for. , will administer the state health plan for teachers, state employees and their dependents. As a native North Carolinian based here in Aetna’s Triangle market headquarters, I’m of course filled...
After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis
JASPER — burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital , straight into her worst nightmare. 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
Woebot Health Names Trina Histon Vice President of Clinical Product Strategy
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Woebot Health today announced that it has appointed Trina Histon, PhD, as its Vice President of Clinical Product Strategy. In the newly-created position, Histon will accelerate Woebot’s capabilities to integrate into care pathways and advance the software transformation of psychiatry, behavioral health and primary care. Histon reports to Chief Product Officer Joe Gallagher, PhD. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005611/en/ Trina Histon, PhD, Vice President of Clinical Product Strategy, Woebot Health (Photo: Business Wire)
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires John C. Breckenridge Insurance Solutions, Inc.
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. , Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of. John C. Breckenridge Insurance Solutions, Inc. (JCB). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 2016, JCB is a brokerage and plan management firm specializing in student health and intercollegiate...
