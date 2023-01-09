The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) met this month to consider a proposal that would require individuals and commercial fish producers to obtain authorization from the agency before stocking fish in ponds and rivers across the state. The move, which includes private waterways, is intended to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species and the introduction of new aquatic pathogens. The proposal is being considered by the agency's Fisheries and Hatcheries Committee. ...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO