Jjk
3d ago
My husband and I have been there many times. Lots of fun. We camped there on a 4th of July weekend and saw the best fireworks display from all the area towns from our camping spot. The trails are well marked and it's a all around fun adventure. Prices went up recently but what hasn't.
2
Related
State College
DCNR finalizes e-bike policy for state parks and forests
HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists...
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky
A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
2023 seedling sales now open for Pennsylvanians
(WTAJ) — It might be winter but spring will be here before we know it and landowners can already start planning to help wildlife and beyond with tree and shrub seedlings. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery has begun selling seedlings for 2023 to the public. The Howard Nursery grows tree and shrub seedlings for […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Railroad touts record-breaking 2022
PORT CLINTON – The Reading and Northern Railroad touted what it called a record-breaking 2022 Monday. Records for both freight traffic and excursion passenger ridership were broken by the shortline railroad, Pennsylvania’s largest privately owned railroad. ““Our performance in 2022 was amazing. Faced with an unprecedented surge in...
Penn
Most commonly seen birds in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Pennsylvania from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Pennsylvania professor discovers turtle species ‘entirely new to science’
A professor at a university in Pennsylvania has made one shell of a discovery. The professor recently unearthed an extinct species of turtle, “one that is entirely new to science.”. LISTEN: Pennsylvania man finds fossil of previously undiscovered species in churchyard | Today in Pa. Dr. Steven Jansinki, a...
There’s a reason for the decline in wild turkeys in Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
The Pa Game Commission (PGC) turkey biologist admitted in 2017 that the PGC has known there is a decline in the wild turkey population since 2017: “Wild turkeys are in trouble” | Popular Science. Simply a travesty of unaccountability that, here we are six years later without a...
Why are egg prices skyrocketing?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
Proposed central Pa. shopping center that would include Wawa hits roadblock: Report
Convenience store chain, Wawa, the largest private company in Pennsylvania (according to Forbes) has big plans for central Pennsylvania, where it plans to open as many as 40 locations. But one of the first locations Wawa announced in central Pennsylvania has apparently run into a roadblock because on Monday night,...
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
Fish stocking in Pennsylvania could need authorization from state by 2024
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) met this month to consider a proposal that would require individuals and commercial fish producers to obtain authorization from the agency before stocking fish in ponds and rivers across the state. The move, which includes private waterways, is intended to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species and the introduction of new aquatic pathogens. The proposal is being considered by the agency's Fisheries and Hatcheries Committee. ...
wtae.com
Scrap metal spill causes big detour on Pa. Turnpike
NEW STANTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania State police were warning drivers about a detour on Interstate 76 after a trailer carrying scrap metal split in half and dumped tons of metal Wednesday evening. The spill affected the eastbound route from New Stanton to Breezewood and was first tweeted out by...
echo-pilot.com
Why gas & booze prices are increasing in Pa. (No, it's not just due to inflation.)
Talk of tamping down government-triggered price hikes has been central to Republican senatorial focus in Harrisburg early in this new legislative session. On Wednesday, the GOP-led Senate advanced a bill by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-Cambria/Centre/Clearfield) to end the gas tax hike increase that went into effect Jan. 1. Another Republican senator is also calling for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, aka PLCB, to halt its plan to raise retail prices at state-run alcohol stores by 4%.
Lucky Pennsylvania Player Wins $1.66 Million In Lottery
A winning lottery ticket for Match 6 Lotto drawing on Thursday, January 12, 2023, sold in York County according to lottery officials. The ticket matched all six balls: 2-15-21-38-40-47, to win $1.66 million, less applicable withholding.It sold at the 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln Road …
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
Pennsylvania professor makes one ‘shell’ of a discovery | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Lancaster Farming
2023 PA Farm Show Sale of Champions Rundown and Results
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As auctioneer Harry Bachman started approaching $8,000, then $9,000 and finally yelling "sold" at $10,000, onlookers in the Pennsylvania Farm Show's small arena erupted in cheers. The reserve champion market lamb, shown Jan. 10 by 9-year-old Paisley Mumford of Armstrong County may have broken a record...
Popular food chain opening new location in Pennsylvania
A popular food chain with over twelve locations in Pennsylvania is opening another new spot in the Keystone State. Read on to learn more. On January 14, 2023, the popular food chain Duck Donuts will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Pennsylvania location in Moosic, according to local reports.
“Most Haunted Road In Pennsylvania”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads in Pennsylvania are some of the most famously haunted destinations in the United States. From eerie forests to abandoned roadside attractions, the Keystone State is home to a variety of spooky locales that are sure to send chills down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Pennsylvania:
