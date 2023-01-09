ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

3d ago

My husband and I have been there many times. Lots of fun. We camped there on a 4th of July weekend and saw the best fireworks display from all the area towns from our camping spot. The trails are well marked and it's a all around fun adventure. Prices went up recently but what hasn't.

Related
State College

DCNR finalizes e-bike policy for state parks and forests

HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

2023 seedling sales now open for Pennsylvanians

(WTAJ) — It might be winter but spring will be here before we know it and landowners can already start planning to help wildlife and beyond with tree and shrub seedlings. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery has begun selling seedlings for 2023 to the public. The Howard Nursery grows tree and shrub seedlings for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Railroad touts record-breaking 2022

PORT CLINTON – The Reading and Northern Railroad touted what it called a record-breaking 2022 Monday. Records for both freight traffic and excursion passenger ridership were broken by the shortline railroad, Pennsylvania’s largest privately owned railroad. ““Our performance in 2022 was amazing. Faced with an unprecedented surge in...
READING, PA
FOX 43

Why are egg prices skyrocketing?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
HARRISBURG, PA
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Fish stocking in Pennsylvania could need authorization from state by 2024

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) met this month to consider a proposal that would require individuals and commercial fish producers to obtain authorization from the agency before stocking fish in ponds and rivers across the state. The move, which includes private waterways, is intended to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species and the introduction of new aquatic pathogens. The proposal is being considered by the agency's Fisheries and Hatcheries Committee. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Scrap metal spill causes big detour on Pa. Turnpike

NEW STANTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania State police were warning drivers about a detour on Interstate 76 after a trailer carrying scrap metal split in half and dumped tons of metal Wednesday evening. The spill affected the eastbound route from New Stanton to Breezewood and was first tweeted out by...
NEW STANTON, PA
echo-pilot.com

Why gas & booze prices are increasing in Pa. (No, it's not just due to inflation.)

Talk of tamping down government-triggered price hikes has been central to Republican senatorial focus in Harrisburg early in this new legislative session. On Wednesday, the GOP-led Senate advanced a bill by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-Cambria/Centre/Clearfield) to end the gas tax hike increase that went into effect Jan. 1. Another Republican senator is also calling for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, aka PLCB, to halt its plan to raise retail prices at state-run alcohol stores by 4%.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

2023 PA Farm Show Sale of Champions Rundown and Results

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As auctioneer Harry Bachman started approaching $8,000, then $9,000 and finally yelling "sold" at $10,000, onlookers in the Pennsylvania Farm Show's small arena erupted in cheers. The reserve champion market lamb, shown Jan. 10 by 9-year-old Paisley Mumford of Armstrong County may have broken a record...
HARRISBURG, PA
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opening new location in Pennsylvania

A popular food chain with over twelve locations in Pennsylvania is opening another new spot in the Keystone State. Read on to learn more. On January 14, 2023, the popular food chain Duck Donuts will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Pennsylvania location in Moosic, according to local reports.
MOOSIC, PA

