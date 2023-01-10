If you’ve never witnessed a squid completely change the transparency of its body in an instant, it’s a must-watch as this fascinating footage shows. The incredible abilities of our ocean’s many squid species have become well-documented in recent marine science. Yet we’re only beginning to understand the full biology behind these incredible, intelligent cephalopods. Like their octopus and cuttlefish relatives, squids possess wildly flexible bodies far different from our own. Many species can even change their color instantaneously, as this little reef squid brilliantly demonstrates.

7 DAYS AGO