Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Reef Squid Instantly Transforms From Transparent to Jet Black in Incredible Footage
If you’ve never witnessed a squid completely change the transparency of its body in an instant, it’s a must-watch as this fascinating footage shows. The incredible abilities of our ocean’s many squid species have become well-documented in recent marine science. Yet we’re only beginning to understand the full biology behind these incredible, intelligent cephalopods. Like their octopus and cuttlefish relatives, squids possess wildly flexible bodies far different from our own. Many species can even change their color instantaneously, as this little reef squid brilliantly demonstrates.
People Think This Large Petrified, Crocodile Is Proof Giants Once Existed
Seems like a leap but one could see where they’re coming from…
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Killer Whale Surf a Wave onto the Beach to Catch Dinner
Watch a Killer Whale Surf a Wave onto the Beach to Catch Dinner. Watching a killer whale on the hunt is a sight to behold — and one lucky viewer was fortunate enough to catch one on camera! In this video, a massive killer whale gracefully surfs a wave right onto the beach to catch dinner! But behind this fascinating spectacle is an example of nature’s law of predation.
Fish killed by flash photography – THIS is why flash isn't allowed at aquariums
Startling footage has emerged that shows a fish killing itself after being dazzled by camera flash at an aquarium
A lovely video of seahorses changing color depending on their surroundings.
Photo byThe author took a screenshot from a video that was posted on Twitter. Humans have been fascinated by the diverse and beautiful world underwater. It is an incredible place of amazing creatures and beauty, one that is often covered by a thick layer of water to protect it from harsh sunlight.
Watch These Dolphins Smash Into A Giant School Of Salmon
Nature is a harsh, but very beautiful, place. One species hunting another can be a beautiful work of art. No matter the setting, in the woods or out on the water, encountering wildlife and being able to watch them do their thing is always an incredible experience. Unless, you know… it’s you they’re hunting.
a-z-animals.com
Gargantuan Crocodile Snatches Zebras Crossing a River
No matter how many videos of the brutality of nature you watch, it’s still surprising when you see it happen again. You can understand the circle of life and animalistic instincts and still react strongly when watching a huge croc snap its jaw shut on an innocent animal; especially one that doesn’t know the ruthlessness of killing another animal. An herbivore.
intothelightadventures.com
Birding Adventures
Birding Adventures, one of my goals for this year is to get a really nice photo of the King Fisher Bird. In my area there is the Belted King Fisher. I know where this one below hangs out, I just have to get there early enough and sit patiently waiting for it to land in a nice sunny spot.
a-z-animals.com
Amazing Video Captures a Pod of Whales Appearing Literally Out of Nowhere
Amazing Video Captures a Pod of Whales Appearing Literally Out of Nowhere. Imagine what it’d be like to witness a pod of whales appearing out of nowhere right by the shore! People were so stunned when this happened that they started taking photos and videos in disbelief. It felt like a scene from a movie – definitely not something you see very often! Luckily, every moment is caught in this short video.
Comments / 0