The JV Lady Eagles showed great improvement in running their offense tonight, besting Freeland to improve their overall record to 6-1. Patience and passing were key, and the girls showed the composure they needed to win. Mya Donovan was the bright spot, scoring 15 points, including 2 3-pt makes, and gathering 5 rebounds. Alyson Peterson had 16 points, going 8 for 11 from the free throw line, and collected 7 steals. Cate Retberg had 6 points and 5 rebounds. Chloe Comstock also gathered 5 rebounds. There was much hustle play by all and excellent talk on defense, which also contributed to the win. Muth is off until next Thursday Janurary 19th when they travel to Alma for another conference game.

FREELAND, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO