US News and World Report

France's First Lady in Favour of Mandatory School Uniforms - Le Parisien

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte on Thursday weighed into the politically charged debate in France on whether to introduce compulsory school uniforms just ahead of a debate in parliament on the issue pushed by the far-right. Uniforms in French schools have not been obligatory since 1968, but...
The Guardian

Brigitte Macron backs compulsory school uniforms in France

The French president’s wife, Brigitte Macron, has weighed into the politically charged debate in France on whether to introduce compulsory school uniforms as parliament prepares to debate the issue pushed by the far right. Uniforms in French schools have not been obligatory since 1968 but have regularly returned to...
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Most Worried about World War III

Global tensions are arguably at their highest point in decades. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prompted several waves of sanctions against Moscow as well as considerable aid to Ukraine, including weapons and arms. The result has been effectively a superpower proxy war, with Russia on one side and Ukraine’s allies, including the United […]
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says Its Forces Hold Out Against Russia in Battle for Soledar

KYIV/NEAR SOLEDAR, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Thursday its troops were holding out against a massive onslaught of Russian artillery in the salt mining town of Soledar in the east, with drone footage showing utter devastation there and buildings reduced to smouldering husks. In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
France 24

Britain signs landmark defence pact with Japan in 'Indo-Pacific tilt'

The British and Japanese prime ministers signed what Downing Street called a "hugely significant" new defence deal that could see troops deployed to each others’ countries as the pair met in London on Wednesday. Rishi Sunak and Fumio Kishida signed the agreement at the Tower of London, with the...
US News and World Report

Riot Police Clear Coal Mine Activists From Abandoned German Village

LUETZERATH, Germany (Reuters) -Riot police backed by bulldozers removed scores of activists from buildings in an abandoned village in western Germany on Thursday in a second day of confrontations over the expansion of a coal mine. Officers climbed ladders to reach protesters perched on roofs and walls in Luetzerath, which...
US News and World Report

Bolsonaro Did Not Seek Italian Citizenship, Rome Says After Brazil Violence

ROME (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not requested Italian citizenship and probably would not get it even if he applied, Italy said on Tuesday, after hundreds of his backers were arrested for storming Brazil's state institutions. Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist who...
PBS NewsHour

Brazilian authorities vow to protect democracy, punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities were vowing to protect democracy and preparing to mete out punishment Monday after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power. The protesters were seeking military...
The Independent

Top EU lawmakers greenlight anti-corruption reform plans

Senior European Union lawmakers agreed Thursday to press ahead with a major overhaul of the rules governing access to the European Parliament and the way it deals with lobbyists in response to a massive corruption scandal, the assembly’s president said.Parliament President Roberta Metsola’s plans would prevent former lawmakers from lobbying on behalf of businesses or governments soon after they leave office and would make publicly available the names of current members who break assembly rules.She also seeks tougher controls on all lobbyists and the public listing of any meetings that lawmakers may have with them. Spot checks would be...
kalkinemedia.com

EU's Borrell invites Israel foreign minister to Brussels

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday told Israel's new foreign minister the bloc wanted EU-Israel talks to continue after a frozen joint council resumed last year, and invited him to Brussels. Talks between both sides took place in October as part of the EU-Israel Association Council after a...

