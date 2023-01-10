Read full article on original website
Related
French workers can retire much younger than most. That's about to change
The French government is planning to raise the official retirement age by two years as part of a long-delayed reform to the country's pension system that has prompted labor unions to call for natonwide strikes next week.
Opinion: Macron is dragging France's retirement age out of the 17th century
French President Emmanuel Macron plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. He'll have a fight on his hands, coming up against a complicated pension system dating back centuries and powerful trade unions, writes David A. Andelman.
US News and World Report
France's First Lady in Favour of Mandatory School Uniforms - Le Parisien
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte on Thursday weighed into the politically charged debate in France on whether to introduce compulsory school uniforms just ahead of a debate in parliament on the issue pushed by the far-right. Uniforms in French schools have not been obligatory since 1968, but...
Brigitte Macron backs compulsory school uniforms in France
The French president’s wife, Brigitte Macron, has weighed into the politically charged debate in France on whether to introduce compulsory school uniforms as parliament prepares to debate the issue pushed by the far right. Uniforms in French schools have not been obligatory since 1968 but have regularly returned to...
‘It’s about showing we’re able to govern’: Le Pen looks to 2027 with plan to sanitise image
Far-right leader insists National Rally’s more than 80 MPs dress and act smartly as they settle into parliament as France’s biggest opposition
Ukraine turning the tables on Russia, close to using 'strike drones' to counter attacks: Live updates
Ukrainian officials have made veiled references to using their own drones in attacks on Russian military bases in recent weeks. Live updates.
The tank-killing armored vehicle that France is sending to Ukraine is 'a bit of an oddity,' but don't call it a tank
France is promising to send the AMX-10RC and its big main gun to Ukraine — but it's not the tank that Kyiv has been asking for.
Countries Most Worried about World War III
Global tensions are arguably at their highest point in decades. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prompted several waves of sanctions against Moscow as well as considerable aid to Ukraine, including weapons and arms. The result has been effectively a superpower proxy war, with Russia on one side and Ukraine’s allies, including the United […]
Germany's new China strategy 'guided by ideology', ambassador says
FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Plans for a tougher China strategy by Germany are "guided by ideology" and reflect a Cold War mentality that could put cooperation between the world's second- and fourth-largest economies at risk, China's ambassador to Berlin was quoted saying.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says Its Forces Hold Out Against Russia in Battle for Soledar
KYIV/NEAR SOLEDAR, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Thursday its troops were holding out against a massive onslaught of Russian artillery in the salt mining town of Soledar in the east, with drone footage showing utter devastation there and buildings reduced to smouldering husks. In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
France 24
Britain signs landmark defence pact with Japan in 'Indo-Pacific tilt'
The British and Japanese prime ministers signed what Downing Street called a "hugely significant" new defence deal that could see troops deployed to each others’ countries as the pair met in London on Wednesday. Rishi Sunak and Fumio Kishida signed the agreement at the Tower of London, with the...
US News and World Report
Riot Police Clear Coal Mine Activists From Abandoned German Village
LUETZERATH, Germany (Reuters) -Riot police backed by bulldozers removed scores of activists from buildings in an abandoned village in western Germany on Thursday in a second day of confrontations over the expansion of a coal mine. Officers climbed ladders to reach protesters perched on roofs and walls in Luetzerath, which...
US News and World Report
Bolsonaro Did Not Seek Italian Citizenship, Rome Says After Brazil Violence
ROME (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not requested Italian citizenship and probably would not get it even if he applied, Italy said on Tuesday, after hundreds of his backers were arrested for storming Brazil's state institutions. Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist who...
PBS NewsHour
Brazilian authorities vow to protect democracy, punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities were vowing to protect democracy and preparing to mete out punishment Monday after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power. The protesters were seeking military...
Paris train station attacker shot after injuring 6 with 'bladed weapon'
At least six people were injured in an unprovoked attack by a suspect carrying a "bladed weapon" at Paris' busy Gare du Nord train station Wednesday.
French minister says France still committed to Burkina Faso despite tension
OUAGADOUGOU, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A French minister said on Tuesday her government would not stop supporting Burkina Faso in its fight against Islamist militants and wished to remain involved despite growing anti-French sentiment and diplomatic tensions.
Top EU lawmakers greenlight anti-corruption reform plans
Senior European Union lawmakers agreed Thursday to press ahead with a major overhaul of the rules governing access to the European Parliament and the way it deals with lobbyists in response to a massive corruption scandal, the assembly’s president said.Parliament President Roberta Metsola’s plans would prevent former lawmakers from lobbying on behalf of businesses or governments soon after they leave office and would make publicly available the names of current members who break assembly rules.She also seeks tougher controls on all lobbyists and the public listing of any meetings that lawmakers may have with them. Spot checks would be...
Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil’s Congress, high court
Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on the roofs, broke windows and invaded all three buildings, which are connected through the vast Three Powers square in Brasilia.
kalkinemedia.com
EU's Borrell invites Israel foreign minister to Brussels
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday told Israel's new foreign minister the bloc wanted EU-Israel talks to continue after a frozen joint council resumed last year, and invited him to Brussels. Talks between both sides took place in October as part of the EU-Israel Association Council after a...
Members of Bolsonaro's party stormed the Brazilian parliament and the presidential palace.
( CNN ) - On Sunday, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva vowed harsh punishment for the hundreds of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro who invaded key government buildings, smashed windows, and used furniture to construct barricades against police personnel.
Comments / 0