963kklz.com
Lee Canyon Shuts Down For Snow Safety Assessment
There is only a short window each year to hit the ski slopes in Las Vegas, and there’s a lot of snow up at Mt Charleston, and Lee Canyon. But it has to be safe to be there, and it may take a day or two to make sure that is the case.
963kklz.com
Assistance League Earns Three ‘Best Of Las Vegas’ Gold Awards
For almost 50 years, Assistance League of Las Vegas has been serving children in need here in Southern Nevada. With about 350 members (and counting), the Las Vegas nonprofit is a 100-percent volunteer organization. This allows every dollar they earn to go right back into helping the children in need. The organization’s specialized programs also give community members a chance to donate their time and talents, while meeting new friends and giving back.
963kklz.com
Are The Oakland A’s Coming To Las Vegas Or What?
So what about the Oakland A’s – are they coming to Las Vegas or not? That seems to be the ongoing question. Talks between the Oakland A’s and those involved in a hot Las Vegas stadium site seem to have cooled down, while talks on the other site are still happening. And discussions between casino magnate Phil Ruffin, and A’s bigwigs about the Las Vegas Festival Grounds site, have gone quiet.
963kklz.com
Celebrity Mistakes, ‘Mess Ups,’ And Heinous Crimes In Las Vegas
We’ve seen the headlines before, especially when it comes to celebrities partying it up in Las Vegas. Recently, TikTok celebrity Bryce Hall made news after a kerfuffle happened between him and an XS nightclub security guard that was recorded by bystanders and ultimately uploaded online. According to TMZ, Las...
963kklz.com
15 Ways To Cut Those Higher Nevada Energy Bills
January 10th is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day, and this year it couldn’t come at a better time. With Nevada energy rates rising to unprecedented rates, we could all use a few tips to help out. If you haven’t gotten an energy bill yet this month in Las Vegas, prepare yourself. It’s going to look different than last year. In fact, it’s going to look different than it did last month. Both NV Energy and Southwest Gas announced yet another hike in rates.
963kklz.com
Diner’s Drive-Ins And Dives: Las Vegas Mediterranean Restaurant Makes The Show
The famous Food Network show, Diner’s, Drive-Ins And Dives, hosted by LV local, Guy Feiri, will feature another Las Vegas Mediterranean restaurant. As local Vegas foodies can attest, the city has some excellent choices when it comes to dining out. From fancy five star eateries in big casinos to small mom and pop shops that serve warm comfort foods- Vegas really does has the best of both.
