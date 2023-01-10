Read full article on original website
flohoops.com
UNCW Vs. Charleston Takeaways: Could CAA Be Two-Bid League In NCAA Tourney?
The College of Charleston basketball team (17-1 overall, 5-0 in CAA) is off to the best start in Colonial Athletic Association history with a 17-1 record and owns the longest active winning streak in the nation at 16 games. But all that almost didn’t happen when UNC Wilmington (14-4, 4-1),...
flohoops.com
Charleston Basketball Off To Best Start In CAA History After UNCW Win
The nation’s longest men’s college basketball winning streak stayed intact as College of Charleston beat UNC Wilmington on Wednesday at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, 71-69. Charleston is now atop the Colonial Athletic Association and has still not lost a basketball game since early November. But this win wasn't...
flohoops.com
"Spoiled" Yet "Selfless," Dalton Bolon Is Flourishing For Charleston Hoops
A college basketball career spanning three presidential administrations produced three All-American selections, a national championship pursuit derailed by a global pandemic, and a season lost to early injury for College of Charleston's Dalton Bolon. In the stretch run of a remarkable tenure lasting seven years, through the highs and lows,...
flohoops.com
UNCW Vs. Charleston Enter CAA Matchup With Nation's Longest Winning Streaks
College basketball's two longest winning streaks belong to Colonial Athletic Association pace-setters UNC Wilmington at 13 games, and No. 22-ranked College of Charleston at 15 games. One is guaranteed to end Wednesday in Trask Coliseum. A sell-out crowd will be on-hand to watch the most intriguing matchup of the college...
thedanielislandnews.com
Kellermann out for season, suffers second knee-related injury
The Philip Simmons High School girls’ basketball team’s annual goals include winning the region championship, making a deep playoff run and contending for an elusive state championship. The Iron Horses will attempt to complete the mission this season. But they must do it without star player Kylee Kellermann,...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston’s switch hitting, always smiling, 77-year-old slugger
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — The only thing more silky smooth than Willie Brown’s swing is the smile he cracks while taking his cracks several times a week at the Hanahan Athletic Fields. “I can run the bases. I can throw. I can hit, both sides. I can hit...
Topgolf announces opening date for North Charleston venue
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A highly anticipated outdoor golf venue is set to open in North Charleston this month. Topgolf will open its doors on Friday, January 20, according to a company representative. The new venue located near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston will have two levels and 72 climate-controlled hitting bays allowing […]
WYFF4.com
Cyclist captures amazing shot of fog under Ravenel Bridge in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — When Tim Hartpence and his neighbor Josef Korbel took off on a 66-mile bike ride on the last day of 2022, they knew it was foggy, but when they started riding over the Ravenel Bridge, they got an amazing view of just how foggy it was.
kiss951.com
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast
One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
country1037fm.com
This South Carolina City Is One of the Most Romantic in the USA
Are you looking to spice some things up this year? A nice romantic getaway should be high up there on the list. There are tons of romantic countries around the world, but you can also stay pretty local. The United States has many romantic cities that you should visit whenever you’re looking for a getaway.
DHEC: COVID-19 transmission high in 4 South Carolina counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. […]
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Zip’s Kar Kare Takes the Lead in Mount Pleasant
You are one of the oldest mechanic shops in Mount Pleasant. What led to your success?. Zip’s founder James Zimmerman always believed in giving his employees a fair paycheck and to never price gouge. His aspirations weren’t to make millions of dollars; he wanted to keep prices fair for his customers. We built loyal customers as a result of his philosophy. Plus, our core mechanics have been with the shop a long time. They are well-trained and know their customers. We also use top diagnostic equipment.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“G” is for Georgetown County
“G” is for Georgetown County (815 square miles; 2020 population 63,404). Named in honor of King George III, Georgetown County lies in the fertile plain surrounding Winyah Bay. Native Americans—the Sampit, Santee, Pee Dee, and Waccamaw, whose names grace the region’s rivers—were Georgetown’s first inhabitants. European settlement began in the early eighteenth century and, with the production of rice and indigo, the area became one of the wealthiest in the colony. In the late nineteenth century pine trees were planted on thousands of acres of agricultural land. Lumber and pulpwood (for paper production) became the backbone of the local economy. More sedate than the rambunctious tourist meccas of Myrtle Beach, upscale beach communities such as Murrells Inlet, Litchfield Beach, Pawleys Island, and Debidue Beach have provided a peaceful respite for vacationers from across the country.
live5news.com
Officials: No injuries reported in Charleston house fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the Charleston Fire Department were called to a structure fire late Monday night. Fire officials say the fire was at a home on Burning Tree Road near the Charleston Country Club around 10 p.m. No injuries were reported, according to crews on scene. We...
live5news.com
Great Looking Wednesday On Tap! Much Colder Weekend.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Great looking weather will continue into the middle of the week before a strong cold front brings a much colder weekend our way. We’ll remain mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. A storm system will start to head our way Thursday increasing the breeze out of the south leading to a warmer day with temperatures in the 70s. Clouds will increase late and a line of rain is likely to arrive in advance of a cold front beginning late Thursday night. The rain will move through overnight and should be exiting the area by sunrise on Friday. A cold front will push the rain offshore and will also help to push much cooler air our way. Highs will reach 60 on Friday but may struggle to reach the low 50s by Saturday and mid 50′s Sunday and Monday for our Dr. Martin Luther King holiday. Morning lows will be near freezing this upcoming weekend! We will moderate back into the mid 50′s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
Is North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess considering a run for mayor?
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess hinted at a possible future run for mayor of the city he has sworn to protect and serve. News 2’s Kevon Dupree caught up with Chief Burgess on Wednesday afternoon as he celebrated five years as police chief for the North Charleston Police Department. […]
Banana statue could be coming to Summerville playground
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A banana statue with feet? One unique sculpture could be coming to a Summerville playground. Summerville’s Standing Committees of Council discussed this week a proposal to add a sculpture donation to the Saul Alexander Playground off South Laurel Street. The sculpture includes a large yellow banana with rather large feet sitting […]
live5news.com
New documents detail why school district attorney was fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly obtained documents paint a very different picture as to why the Charleston County School District’s staff attorney was fired in November. In a letter dated Nov. 24, 2022, Mercedes Pinckney Reese laid out a laundry list of issues with Superintendent Don Kennedy’s decision to hire outside co-general counsel to lead the district’s legal department. Pinckney Reese concluded that letter by saying she believes she would be fired by shining light on the issues.
live5news.com
Dorchester School District Two schools to receive nearly $64K in grants
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Educators and staff in Dorchester School District Two will benefit from more than $60,000 in grants this school year. Thirty-six educators are set to receive nearly $64,000 in grants from the Bosch Eco and STEM Teacher (BEST) Grant Program. The grant will help teachers and...
counton2.com
Woman arrested for October murder at North Charleston motel
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday arrested a second suspect in connection to a fatal October 2022 shooting at a motel. According to NCPD, the incident happened October 26 at the Relax Inn on Ashley Phosphate Road. One victim was shot, and he died several weeks later at the hospital.
