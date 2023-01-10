Read full article on original website
easternshorehawks.com
Hawks finish fifth at Stormin’ Blue & White Vegas Classic
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore battled through three tough bracket matches against National Tenpin Coaches Association Top 10 opponents on the final day of the Stormin' Blue & White Vegas Classic on Tuesday (Jan. 10). Despite strong scoring by the Hawks, the team dropped the first two matches before picking up a 4-3 victory against No. 5 Stephen F. Austin to take fifth place in the event.
easternshorehawks.com
Hawks fall victim to big Bison shots in loss
PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore held the lead over visiting Howard as late as the eight minute mark of the third quarter on Monday (Jan. 9). But the Bison made the plays they needed to at all the key moments moving forward and pulled away for a 56-47 victory.
easternshorehawks.com
Best Shooting Night of Season Lifts Hawks over Howard
PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — A stellar shooting night helped the University of Maryland Eastern Shore men's basketball team secure its first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference win of the season, knocking off Howard University 82-73 at Hytche Athletic Center on Monday evening. The win over the Bison moves UMES to 6-0...
Four Maryland men charged with dog fighting in Delaware
Four Eastern Shore men were among those arrested after a dog-fighting ring was discovered at a Delaware home this weekend.
Exorbitant Water Bills Open Floodgates For Complaints In Maryland: Report
The new year got off to a shaky start for some Maryland homeowners who were met by thousands of dollars worth of unexpected water bills right after the holidays, according to an NBC Washington report.Some residents in Calvert County have reportedly become the victim of an audit authorized in 2016 t…
talbotspy.org
Town of Easton Approves Purchase of 197-Acre Easton Woodland Park
On Tuesday, January 3 the Easton Town Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 793, which authorizes moving forward with the purchase of Easton Woodland Park. Easton Woodland Park is a 197-acre parcel of land on the eastern side of Oxford Road, near Cooke’s Hope. The Town of Easton is...
Joint Investigation by the Delaware State Police and Office of Animal Welfare Leads to Dog Fighting Arrests
The Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) and the Delaware State Police have arrested five subjects on charges related to dog fighting after troopers responded to […] The post Joint Investigation by the Delaware State Police and Office of Animal Welfare Leads to Dog Fighting Arrests appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
talbotspy.org
Easton Family Keeps a Tradition Alive by Being Born First
A few days ago, the Spy was passed a note suggesting we look into the remarkable conwidence that accorded a few days ago in Anne Arundel County on New Year’s Day. According to the Annapolis Capital, Becca Paterson McNally gave birth to one Reese Davenport McNally at precisely 12:01 A.M. at the Luminis Medical Center, making Reese the first baby born in that county.
State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Accident
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred yesterday afternoon just south of Harrington. On January 7, 2023, at approximately 2:44 p.m., a 2019 Ford […] The post State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Accident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WMDT.com
Town of Laurel rated the poorest in the first state
LAUREL, Del. – The town of Laurel is responding after U.S. Census Bureau data ranked it as the poorest town in Delaware. However, that’s not stopping town officials’ hope to bring wealth back into the community. They are hopeful and they tell me they do have a plan in place.
WBOC
Raccoon Tests Positive for Rabies in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. - Health officials are urging caution after finding a raccoon with rabies. The Wicomico County Health Department says the raccoon was found in the area between Jersey Road between Adkins Road and Waller Road in Salisbury. The health department is advising everyone to be aware of their surroundings and avoid contact with all wild or stray animals.
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will Love
Whether you're into fresh baked goods, organic produce, or fancy coffee, there are a few places on Delmarva where foodies love to shop. We may not have Whole Foods or Trader Joe's, but you can get interesting, local, fresh, and healthy goods at these unique markets.
WGMD Radio
Overnight Shooting in Milford
Police were called overnight to a home on West Street in Milford around 2:30 after a shooting occurred on Truitt Avenue. An 18-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg. Police say he approached the vehicle and someone in the back seat came out of the vehicle and opened fire on the 18-year-old. The teen after being shot was able to get away from that area. EMS responded to the scene and took him to Bayhealth Sussex Campus for further medical treatment. After the victim was stabilized at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, he was transferred to Christiana Hospital. Milford Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone who has any information should contact the Milford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 302.422.8081. Tips can also be submitted by going to www.milfordpolicede.org./leave-a-tip or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1(800) TIP-3333.
oceancity.com
January Restaurant Specials in Ocean City Md
Winter in Ocean City – deserted beaches perfect for a quiet walk, an empty Boardwalk where you can cycle all day long, and lots and lots of restaurant specials! Here are a few of our favorites:. 28th Street Pit n Pub. 28th St. Pit-n-Pub has lots of weekly off...
NBC Washington
‘I Cried': Water Bills as High as $16,800 Outrage Calvert County Residents
Homeowners in Calvert County, Maryland, are fighting water bills in the thousands of dollars that many thought were a mistake before they learned they actually owed the money. The residents said they received the high water bills in the final weeks of 2022. “I received our bill after Christmas for...
talbotspy.org
Setting a Place for Minty’s Return by Debra R. Messick
In 2015, when Teresa Lamar spotted the vacant storefront building at the corner of Locust and Willis Streets, she felt like she’d come home to a place she’d never been. Bearing an ‘old-timey’ Hyser’s Soda Fountain sign out front, and a vintage Breyers Ice Cream sign in the expansive back yard, the charming spot seemed to sing a siren song of yesteryear and future promise, both drawing her in.
WBOC
Cambridge Commissioner Approve Juvenile Curfew
Tonight the Cambridge commissioners voted 4 to 1 to approve the curfew. The curfew would apply to those 15 and younger. Kids would have to be home at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. And 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
The Dispatch
Worcester County To Dispose Of Ice Rink
SNOW HILL– In a split vote this week, county officials agreed to get rid of the synthetic ice rink purchased in 2019. The Worcester County Commissioners voted 4-3 to cease ice rink operations and explore how best to dispose of it. While those in support of getting rid of it cited the expense and underutilization, others argued it was an amenity for citizens.
WBOC
Federalsburg Police Investigating Sunday Afternoon Shooting
FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Federalsburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police say a victim was wounded in the leg and taken by ambulance from the scene. The incident happened at South Main Street and Railroad Avenue near the Marshyhope Creek. A suspect has been identified but...
WMDT.com
Cambridge Man Sentenced to Life in Prison
Baltimore, MD- A US District court Judge sentenced Andre Ricardo Briscoe, age 39, of Baltimore and Cambridge, to life in federal prison for federal distribution of drug charges, use of a firearm to commit murder in relation of drug trafficking crimes, and killing a witness to prevent communication with law enforcement, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
