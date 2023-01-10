Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Fort Worth Police Detective Arrested for DUI: Department Launches InvestigationLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
WFAA
TCU-Georgia national championship game records lowest viewership in college football history
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The TCU-Georgia national championship game went "0 to 100" real quick, which drove fans away from tuning into the game, according to TV viewership numbers. The 2023 CFP National Championship between the Horned Frogs and Bulldogs averaged 17.223 million viewers across its ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU broadcasts, making it...
TCU Horned Frogs football team return to campus to a warm welcome from fans
The TCU football squad is now back home following their loss to Georgia in Monday night’s College Football Playoff title game. Despite the team’s one-sided loss, hundreds of purple-clad fans met the players
WFAA
Everything went wrong for TCU fans against Georgia, and the game was only half of it
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The low point made me laugh, if nothing else. A friend and I were riding in a Lyft late Monday night, our TCU gear drenched in rain and soaking the back seat of a Tesla. I asked the driver when the last time Los Angeles saw...
Five Coaches Voted TCU Outside Top Five in Final Poll
The Horned Frogs suffered the biggest loss in college football bowl history against Georgia on Monday.
TCU Player's Postgame Quote About Georgia Is Going Viral
Georgia dominated TCU in Monday night's 62-7 National Championship victory. The Horned Frogs had no answers for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 8.2 yards per play. TCU, meanwhile, coughed up three turnovers with just 188 total yards. While Kirby Smart's squad stood tall at SoFi Stadium, TCU ...
TCU, Max Duggan National Championship dud sends Twitter into frenzy
The TCU Horned Frogs had a disaster of a first half against Georgia in the National Championship. It sent Twitter into a tailspin as fans and analysts reacted to TCU‘s major struggles. The Horned Frogs trailed Georgia 38-7 at halftime. TCU quarterback Max Duggan struggled immensely, completing just eight-of-12...
Kevin Durant adds to TCU’s ugly week by dancing on Horned Frogs’ grave after collapse vs Texas
The week just got uglier for TCU Horned Frogs fans. Just days after TCU football got absolutely embarrassed by Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, TCU basketball added to the school’s woes when it suffered a collapse in a 79-75 loss in Austin against the Texas Longhorns. Of course, Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant was not going to let that win go by without celebrating his alma mater’s big win on Twitter.
Look: Georgia Sideline Has Clear Message For TCU Amid Blowout
Through two quarters of play on Monday night, Georgia has dominated the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship to the tune of a 38-7 lead heading into halftime. TCU's offense has certainly struggled, compiling just 118 total yards and turning the ball over twice. While many may ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
WFAA
'Damn TCU' | Fans react to TCU-Georgia blowout in 1st half of National Championship
DALLAS — The National Championship got ugly in the first half. Georgia dominated every aspect of the game against TCU, leaping out to a 38-7 lead on the Horned Frogs at halftime. As a result, people watching the game took to the Internet and started "Dawg-ing" on the Horned Frogs.
Clemson transfer commits to new home
A former Clemson defender has found a new college home. Etinosa Reuben is staying in the ACC, as the former Tiger defensive tackle announced on Tuesday that he has committed to transfer to Georgia Tech. Reuben (...)
Team captain defends Rockwall-Heath football coach over workouts after reported illnesses, hospitalization
HEATH, Texas — A junior captain of the Rockwall-Heath varsity football team is defending his head coach after the coach was placed on leave following reports of illnesses and hospitalizations among some players after a workout. The high school told parents in a letter on Tuesday that an unknown...
KXAN
After giving handwritten note to Texas coach, Gutierrez’s dream realized with Longhorns basketball
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Growing up in Mansfield, Texas, Anissa Gutierrez had a family that loved the University of Texas. Her grandmother wanted one of her grandkids to be a Longhorn. None before Gutierrez were, and for a while, it looked like Gutierrez wouldn’t be either. After two years...
What happens to unopened TCU championship gear?
FORT WORTH, Texas — After an unforgettable season, the Horned Frogs debut in the College Football Championship was a tough one to watch for fans in North Texas. The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs, 65-7, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Georgia became the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Final AP Top 25 rankings released following national championship game
The final AP Top 25 rankings were released early Tuesday morning following Georgia’s 65-7 beatdown over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Stetson Bennett combined for 6 touchdowns, while Georgia’s defense suffocated TCU’s offense and Max Duggan. Georgia started the season ranked No. 3...
Dallas Wings announces 2023 coaching staff; WNBA season opens in May
DALLAS — The Dallas Wings are complete! Head coach Latricia Trammell announced the remainder of the coaching staff, including two WNBA standouts and college stars, that will join her on the quest to a WNBA championship in DFW this upcoming season. First up, meet the newest assistant coaches: April...
Texas High School Football Coach on Leave After Punishment Sends Kids to the Hospital
A coach should know when to push kids and when to ease up on them. According to reports, one coach went too far in punishing his football team. Around this time of the year, many high school football teams have off season workouts going on. Mainly for the players who are not involved in other sports during this time to stay in shape. Over in Rockwall, Texas the football team recently was punished during their off season workout. An investigation is currently underway and we do not know what the team was punished for. We do know the punishment. Pushups.
Mark Cuban to be questioned under oath on promotion of bankrupted crypto lender
DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban will face questioning next month as part of depositions for a class-action lawsuit against the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital, alleging the company was "an unregulated and unsustainable fraud." The complaint filed alleges that Cuban and Voyager CEO and Co-Founder Stephen Ehrlich...
earnthenecklace.com
Is Weekend News Anchor Morgan Young Leaving WFAA-TV?
Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.
A Universal Studios theme park is coming to North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — Another major development is coming to Frisco. Universal Theme Parks and Resorts executives announced Wednesday the company plans to open a park in the booming Collin County suburb. The park will be a kids-themed park with family-friendly immersive experiences and rides involving Universal movies, executives announced....
Comments / 1