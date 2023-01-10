ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

Tucson harvesting rainwater as part of its 80 year water master plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With all the water now pouring through California, it’s too bad it can’t be harnessed and utilized in an extreme drought. Some Californians, like the Sierra Club, are talking about new and expensive infrastructure to harness it, store it in big reservoirs and use as needed.
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. All City of Tucson offices, except for emergency services, will be closed Monday,...
YUMA, AZ
travellemming.com

8 Best Tucson Neighborhoods for 2023 (By a Local)

As a born-and-raised Tucson local, I’m here to share insight on the 8 best Tucson neighborhoods. Learn about each area’s proximity to downtown, local attractions, and median home costs in each neighborhood. I also cover school districts and safety for those interested in moving to the Old Pueblo.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Lydia Reis, affectionately know as “Umbrella Lady,” was struck by a driver who fled the scene off of Ina and Giaconda. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Guadalupe Solis, 53, was booked on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Pima County cuts new deal with World View

Pima County continues to support the near-space exploration company World View Enterprises, despite misgivings from the lone Republican on the Board of Supervisors. The board Tuesday approved a new county lease for the firm, after the original was overturned in court. WorldView sends helium balloons with scientific instruments into the...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
coloradoexpression.com

Miraval Resort & Spa Offering Guests To Live A Life Filled With Gratitude

We continue with weariness over COVID losses and changes, political divisiveness and the barrage of negative news. Yet, we also receive constant reminders in the media to feel, notice and express gratitude for the positive people and events in our lives. It can be hard sometimes to see the bright side.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Cochise Supervisors try to change leadership

Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Ann English vote to certify the November 2022 election. December 1, 2022. A Republican member of the Cochise County board of supervisors called for a change to the chair, appointing Republican vice chair Peggy Judd to the chairmanship. However, Judd declined the appointment. This...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Missing Endangered Phoenix Girl Found Safe in Tucson

On Tuesday morning police put out information on a missing 12-year-old Phoenix girl who was believed to been in contact with a 45-year-old man. The search for the missing endangered child led police to Tucson where she was found safely on Tuesday night. Prior to her discovery, Jane Aubry Darrenkamp...
PHOENIX, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Amazon “Last Mile” Distribution Center Sells for $22.3 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA (January 11, 2023) – Cushman & Wakefield of San Francisco and Cushman & Wakefield | Picor arranged the sale of the Amazon Last Mile Distribution building at 775 W Silverlake Road in Tucson in a net investment sale for $22.3 Million ($451 PSF). The 49,500-square-foot distribution center with 15 loading docks, is located near I-10 and I-19, close to downtown Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy