KOLD-TV
Tucson harvesting rainwater as part of its 80 year water master plan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With all the water now pouring through California, it’s too bad it can’t be harnessed and utilized in an extreme drought. Some Californians, like the Sierra Club, are talking about new and expensive infrastructure to harness it, store it in big reservoirs and use as needed.
Tucson City Council votes to increase the Tucson Water rate
The Tucson City Council voted unanimously to increase the Tucson Water CAP surcharge by 30 cents starting February.
SignalsAZ
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Martin Luther King Jr. Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. All City of Tucson offices, except for emergency services, will be closed Monday,...
The History of Kartchner Caverns State Park
Have you ever wondered how the natural cave Kartchner Caverns became a treasured part of Cochise County? Two men, more than two decades, and one well-guarded secret brought this incredible natural wonder to the public. HOW IT ALL BEGAN. In the fall of 1974, two men were hiking the Whetstone...
azpm.org
Adelita Grijalva elected as first Latina Chair for Pima County Board of Supervisors
After a 4-1 vote, Adelita Grijalva will be taking over as Chair of the Pima County Board of Supervisors. She will be the first Latina elected in that role. Grijalva, a native Tucsonan, will be replacing District 3 Supervisor Sharon Bronson, who has served as chair multiple times since her election in 1996.
kjzz.org
Tucson company a part of a $42 million project to improv electric vehicle battery technology
The U.S. Department of Energy has announced a $42 million plan to make advanced electric vehicle batteries cheaper and more efficient in America. And a Tucson company will take part. The EVs4ALL program selected 12 teams from universities, national laboratories and the private sector to develop new battery technologies to...
travellemming.com
8 Best Tucson Neighborhoods for 2023 (By a Local)
As a born-and-raised Tucson local, I’m here to share insight on the 8 best Tucson neighborhoods. Learn about each area’s proximity to downtown, local attractions, and median home costs in each neighborhood. I also cover school districts and safety for those interested in moving to the Old Pueblo.
KOLD-TV
Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Lydia Reis, affectionately know as “Umbrella Lady,” was struck by a driver who fled the scene off of Ina and Giaconda. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Guadalupe Solis, 53, was booked on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
Wings over Willcox celebrates Sandhill Cranes' winter home in southeast Arizona
Wings Over Willcox is an annual birding and nature festival that celebrates the cranes' annual return to Cochise County. The multi-day festival runs Thursday, Jan. 12 through Sunday, Jan. 15.
azpm.org
Pima County cuts new deal with World View
Pima County continues to support the near-space exploration company World View Enterprises, despite misgivings from the lone Republican on the Board of Supervisors. The board Tuesday approved a new county lease for the firm, after the original was overturned in court. WorldView sends helium balloons with scientific instruments into the...
coloradoexpression.com
Miraval Resort & Spa Offering Guests To Live A Life Filled With Gratitude
We continue with weariness over COVID losses and changes, political divisiveness and the barrage of negative news. Yet, we also receive constant reminders in the media to feel, notice and express gratitude for the positive people and events in our lives. It can be hard sometimes to see the bright side.
azpm.org
Cochise Supervisors try to change leadership
Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Ann English vote to certify the November 2022 election. December 1, 2022. A Republican member of the Cochise County board of supervisors called for a change to the chair, appointing Republican vice chair Peggy Judd to the chairmanship. However, Judd declined the appointment. This...
Remembering Lydia Reis - Tucson's Umbrella Lady
Local Tucsonans know the Umbrella Lady seen in many different areas. Many have asked why she walked and where she lived, and a past landlord shared what she knows.
Davis-Monthan 2023 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show March 25-26
The Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show is coming back to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Saturday, March 25 - Sunday, March 26.
Speedway/Kolb water main break looking to be complete by end of January
It's been nearly a month since the water main break near the intersection of Speedway and Kolb caused major traffic delays and detours. As of Wednesday, Jan. 11 the intersection is still not open.
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Missing Endangered Phoenix Girl Found Safe in Tucson
On Tuesday morning police put out information on a missing 12-year-old Phoenix girl who was believed to been in contact with a 45-year-old man. The search for the missing endangered child led police to Tucson where she was found safely on Tuesday night. Prior to her discovery, Jane Aubry Darrenkamp...
realestatedaily-news.com
Amazon “Last Mile” Distribution Center Sells for $22.3 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA (January 11, 2023) – Cushman & Wakefield of San Francisco and Cushman & Wakefield | Picor arranged the sale of the Amazon Last Mile Distribution building at 775 W Silverlake Road in Tucson in a net investment sale for $22.3 Million ($451 PSF). The 49,500-square-foot distribution center with 15 loading docks, is located near I-10 and I-19, close to downtown Tucson.
Tucson auto body shop leaves customers upset after closing
When you pay to get work on your car done, you expect the job to be finished. Two Tucsonans say they were left out of money and without the repairs.
This Dreamy Mountain Town In Arizona Is A Hidden Gem & It's The Perfect Desert Getaway
With the new year comes the time to plan a quick getaway for the fast arriving spring season. While niche places like wild west-inspired cities are fun, historic tiny towns like Bisbee, AZ can be unique destinations full of many activities, restaurants, and culture you can't find elsewhere. The artsy...
