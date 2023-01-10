Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WEAU-TV 13
WISSOTA HIGH SHORES SUPPER CLUB
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Wissota High Shores Supper Club for the Sunshine Award. On Veterans Day they offered a free meal to veterans, allowing the veterans to choose anything on the menu for dinner. Their generosity will not be forgotten. Dan Layhew.
UPDATE: WisDOT latest on regional road conditions
(WKBT)- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has confirmed several road incidents on or near I-94 Wednesday morning. In Monroe County, a crash at Aspen Avenue closed all lanes on Highway US 12 just after 5 a.m. Wednesday. WisDOT confirmed the roadways were cleared at 7:46 a.m. Near Tomah, a crash closed I-94 West at WIS 21. WisDOT says drivers should...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities reminding Wisconsinites about plowing snow across roadways, green lights
(WFRV) – While the winter season continues to sludge on in Wisconsin, authorities are reminding residents about plowing snow across roadways, green lights on snowplows, and other essential winter rules. In a Facebook post, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office says residents cannot plow snow across the roadway. “This can...
drydenwire.com
Winner Of $15M Megabucks Lottery In Northwest Wisconsin Identified
LUCK, WI -- 2023 is off to a great start for Mark Cunningham. He is a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game, Megabucks, and last week, he purchased a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket from Wayne's Food Plus, 151 Butternut Ave., in Luck, WI for the Wednesday, January 4, 2023, drawing.
Historic restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin, drawing large crowds
A popular and historic restaurant chain opened a new location in Wisconsin this week, drawing in large crowds and even campers who waited in line to eat at the new restaurant on opening day. Read on to learn more.
drydenwire.com
Structure Fire In Turtle Lake Results In Fatality
BARRON COUNTY -- A structure fire in Turtle Lake on Monday night has resulted in the death of one male. According to the Turtle Lake Fire Department, on January 9, 2023, at 5:57p, the Turtle Lake Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 1290 2nd street in Turtle Lake. The Fire Department was advised that there was possibly one subject still in the structure. While en route, dispatch advised that the updated address was 1285 2nd Street.
drydenwire.com
Sheriff Fitzgerald Issues Press Release Regarding Fatal Structure Fire
BARRON COUNTY -- Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald has released a press release (which you can read in its entirety below) regarding the fatal structure fire in Turtle Lake Monday night. Press Release. On Monday, January 9, 2023, at 5:57 p.m., the Barron County 911 Center received a call of...
visitwinona.com
2023 riverboat docking schedule Announced
Winona will once again welcome the American Cruise Lines and the American Queen Voyages Company fleet of ships this summer. The Cruise Lines ships are sister ships, the American Serenade and American Symphony as well as the American Splendor. They will dock at Levee Park 28 times. The American Queen...
Two Injury Crashes Reported Along Hwy. 63 North of Rochester
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 63 north of Rochester was briefly closed after a sedan struck a stalled semi Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the sedan, driven by 78-year-old Steven Stellmaker of Zumbro Falls, was traveling on Hwy. 63 south of Zumbro Falls when it collided with the stalled semi in the traffic lane shortly after 6 a.m. The highway was described as icy at the time of the crash.
Man who bought $15.1M lottery ticket in Luck, Wisconsin, claims prize
LUCK, Wis. — The man who won a $15.1 million Megabucks lottery jackpot after buying a ticket in the small northwestern Wisconsin community of Luck has claimed his prize, lottery officials said Wednesday. In a news release, Wisconsin Lottery officials said Mark Cunningham claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s office in Madison. Cunningham bought the winning ticket for the...
Amazing Drone Footage of The Mysterious Structures Along This Minnesota Highway
What in the world is happening out there? Have you ever driven on County Road 46 in Rosemount? I don't believe I've ever visited this area, but I was completely mesmerized by the drone footage over an area that has strange duplicated structures standing seemingly forever in the countryside. What are these structures?
River Falls Journal
Pierce Country Sheriff’s Office busy over weekend; Three crashes reported over weekend
The Pierce Country Sheriff’s Office were notified of two crashes on Jan. 6. Sherriff's responded to one crash on Jan. 9. The Sheriff’s Office responded at about 07:09 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a. single vehicle crash with injury that occurred on County...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man dead after fire destroys house
TURTLE LAKE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is dead after a fire at a home in Turtle Lake. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Turtle Lake Fire Department got a call around 6 about a house fire and that man was still inside. When crews got there, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after tanker slides off roadway in Buffalo County
TOWN OF NELSON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a tanker truck slid off of the road in Buffalo County Saturday morning. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Saturday morning on County Highway KK about 15 miles southwest of Mondovi. Sheriff Mike...
mygateway.news
Snowmobile, car accidents reported before the new year
PIERCE COUNTY, WI – Two accidents were reported prior to the New Year holiday, beginning on Monday, December 26 at approximately 12:55 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injured snowmobile rider located on the trail near US Highway 10 and County Road CC in Salem Township.
Boy who died in Wabasha County snowmobile crash is identified
The 12-year-old boy who died in a snowmobile crash in southeastern Minnesota over the weekend has been identified as Blaze L. Himle. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says Himle was driving a snowmobile on private property in rural Theilman when he went into a wooded area and struck a tree. Himle was pronounced dead by emergency responders at the scene.
