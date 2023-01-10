ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunn County, WI

spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

WISSOTA HIGH SHORES SUPPER CLUB

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Wissota High Shores Supper Club for the Sunshine Award. On Veterans Day they offered a free meal to veterans, allowing the veterans to choose anything on the menu for dinner. Their generosity will not be forgotten. Dan Layhew.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: WisDOT latest on regional road conditions

(WKBT)- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has confirmed several road incidents on or near I-94 Wednesday morning. In Monroe County, a crash at Aspen Avenue closed all lanes on Highway US 12 just after 5 a.m. Wednesday. WisDOT confirmed the roadways were cleared at 7:46 a.m. Near Tomah, a crash closed I-94 West at WIS 21. WisDOT says drivers should...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Winner Of $15M Megabucks Lottery In Northwest Wisconsin Identified

LUCK, WI -- 2023 is off to a great start for Mark Cunningham. He is a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game, Megabucks, and last week, he purchased a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket from Wayne's Food Plus, 151 Butternut Ave., in Luck, WI for the Wednesday, January 4, 2023, drawing.
LUCK, WI
drydenwire.com

Structure Fire In Turtle Lake Results In Fatality

BARRON COUNTY -- A structure fire in Turtle Lake on Monday night has resulted in the death of one male. According to the Turtle Lake Fire Department, on January 9, 2023, at 5:57p, the Turtle Lake Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 1290 2nd street in Turtle Lake. The Fire Department was advised that there was possibly one subject still in the structure. While en route, dispatch advised that the updated address was 1285 2nd Street.
TURTLE LAKE, WI
visitwinona.com

2023 riverboat docking schedule Announced

Winona will once again welcome the American Cruise Lines and the American Queen Voyages Company fleet of ships this summer. The Cruise Lines ships are sister ships, the American Serenade and American Symphony as well as the American Splendor. They will dock at Levee Park 28 times. The American Queen...
WINONA, MN
1520 The Ticket

Two Injury Crashes Reported Along Hwy. 63 North of Rochester

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 63 north of Rochester was briefly closed after a sedan struck a stalled semi Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the sedan, driven by 78-year-old Steven Stellmaker of Zumbro Falls, was traveling on Hwy. 63 south of Zumbro Falls when it collided with the stalled semi in the traffic lane shortly after 6 a.m. The highway was described as icy at the time of the crash.
ROCHESTER, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man who bought $15.1M lottery ticket in Luck, Wisconsin, claims prize

LUCK, Wis. — The man who won a $15.1 million Megabucks lottery jackpot after buying a ticket in the small northwestern Wisconsin community of Luck has claimed his prize, lottery officials said Wednesday. In a news release, Wisconsin Lottery officials said Mark Cunningham claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s office in Madison. Cunningham bought the winning ticket for the...
LUCK, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin man dead after fire destroys house

TURTLE LAKE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is dead after a fire at a home in Turtle Lake. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Turtle Lake Fire Department got a call around 6 about a house fire and that man was still inside. When crews got there, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
TURTLE LAKE, WI
willmarradio.com

Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents

(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt after tanker slides off roadway in Buffalo County

TOWN OF NELSON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a tanker truck slid off of the road in Buffalo County Saturday morning. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Saturday morning on County Highway KK about 15 miles southwest of Mondovi. Sheriff Mike...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
mygateway.news

Snowmobile, car accidents reported before the new year

PIERCE COUNTY, WI – Two accidents were reported prior to the New Year holiday, beginning on Monday, December 26 at approximately 12:55 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injured snowmobile rider located on the trail near US Highway 10 and County Road CC in Salem Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI

