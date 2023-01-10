ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
Pedestrian Remains Critical

Gruetli-Laager resident Steve Duncan remains in critical condition. Duncan, 60, is under treatment at the Trauma Unit in Erlanger. He was struck and seriously injured on Dec. 12 while crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga next to the Komatsu plant where he is employed.
Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
North Ga county mourns death of fire chief

A north Georgia county is mourning the loss of its fire chief. Fire Chief Michael “Moe” Baxter of The Chatsworth Fire department has died, the Murray County Department of Public Safety announced on Sunday. Baxter joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and was a leader and...
Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop

Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop. A man wanted here in Alabama and the driver of a vehicle with a bad tail light were arrested last Thursday after a traffic stop on Highway 114 near the Raccoon Creek Bridge in Chattooga County, Georgia. According to a report from the...
Local Mail Thefts A Growing Problem In Chattanooga And Hamilton County

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens that we are experiencing several mail thefts throughout the county. Unfortunately, mail thefts are not unusual and usually increase during the holidays. Despite the holidays being over, we still continue to see random mail thefts especially in large subdivisions. The mail...
Husband, wife arrested after attempted armed robbery in Ellijay

A husband and wife from Blue Ridge were arrested Monday after an attempted armed robbery at a convenience store in Ellijay. According to a press release from the Ellijay Police Department, officers responded at about 6:30 p.m. to the robbery in progress at the Ideal Mart on Old Northcutt Road. Officers were able to arrest Shawn Sutton, 39, and Melody Sutton, 39, in connection with the alleged robbery.
TBI assisting MCSO in fatal fire; no foul play suspected initially

South Pittsburg, Tenn. – A late night fire Sunday night in the Battlecreek community left one man at the Vanderbilt burn unit and one fatality awaiting DNA testing. Whereas the cause of the fire is not confirmed at this time, Marion County Sheriff Detective Gene Hargis says foul play is not suspected.
Man arrested after attempting to rob convenience store in Ellijay

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested after attempting to rob a convenience store in Ellijay. Just before 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9, Shawn Sutton entered a convenience store on Old Northcutt Road and attempted to rob the store. He used a pair of women’s panties to cover his face, held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded the money from the register.
Chatsworth Fire Department Chief Michael Baxter passes away at 55

Chatsworth, GA — Chatsworth Fire Department Chief, Michael "Moe" Baxter has passed at 55. Were told by Murray County EMA Director, Dewayne Bain, Baxter passed away Sunday morning after battling cancer. Bain says Baxter was Fire Chief until his passing. Baxter joined Murray County Fire Service in 1983, joined...
WEATHER ALERT: Chances for severe storms, Polk under wind advisory

Update: The National Weather Service has now placed Polk and surrounding counties under a tornado watch as of 11 a.m. The watch will end at 5 p.m. Please take precautions as a severe weather system pushes into the area from northeast Alabama. Check back for more updates as they become available. Previously posted: The National […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Chances for severe storms, Polk under wind advisory appeared first on Polk Today.
