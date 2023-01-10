Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
chattanoogacw.com
Brick wall collapse destroys 1 car, damages 2 others in downtown Chattanooga Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It was a close call for three people in a vehicle on Main Street in downtown Chattanooga Thursday morning, as they narrowly escaped being injured in a wall collapse. The Chattanooga Fire Department says at about 11:35 a.m., as strong storms were moving through Chattanooga, the...
WTVCFOX
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
Grundy County Herald
Pedestrian Remains Critical
Gruetli-Laager resident Steve Duncan remains in critical condition. Duncan, 60, is under treatment at the Trauma Unit in Erlanger. He was struck and seriously injured on Dec. 12 while crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga next to the Komatsu plant where he is employed.
Meth seized, 42-year-old woman arrested after multi-month investigation, deputies say
GILMER COUNTY, Ga — A 42-year-old Ellijay woman was arrested after a multi-month drug investigation, according to the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office. Ashley Turner was arrested after deputies said they seized more than four kilograms of methamphetamine with an estimated value of $24,000. Gilmer deputies and Appalachian Regional...
chattanoogacw.com
Video captures Chattanooga PD sergeant asleep on duty, I.A. investigation underway
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Internal Affairs investigation is now underway after a Chattanooga Police sergeant was caught on video sleeping in his patrol vehicle while on duty. The viewer took the video on December 17th of last year. The 18-second video shows the sergeant with his head down and...
WTVC
Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man
Officials in Jackson County are searching for a missing man last seen in Flat Rock in mid-December.
North Ga county mourns death of fire chief
A north Georgia county is mourning the loss of its fire chief. Fire Chief Michael “Moe” Baxter of The Chatsworth Fire department has died, the Murray County Department of Public Safety announced on Sunday. Baxter joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and was a leader and...
weisradio.com
Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop
Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop. A man wanted here in Alabama and the driver of a vehicle with a bad tail light were arrested last Thursday after a traffic stop on Highway 114 near the Raccoon Creek Bridge in Chattooga County, Georgia. According to a report from the...
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Mail Thefts A Growing Problem In Chattanooga And Hamilton County
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens that we are experiencing several mail thefts throughout the county. Unfortunately, mail thefts are not unusual and usually increase during the holidays. Despite the holidays being over, we still continue to see random mail thefts especially in large subdivisions. The mail...
accesswdun.com
Husband, wife arrested after attempted armed robbery in Ellijay
A husband and wife from Blue Ridge were arrested Monday after an attempted armed robbery at a convenience store in Ellijay. According to a press release from the Ellijay Police Department, officers responded at about 6:30 p.m. to the robbery in progress at the Ideal Mart on Old Northcutt Road. Officers were able to arrest Shawn Sutton, 39, and Melody Sutton, 39, in connection with the alleged robbery.
WTVC
Judge sends case of deadly Christmas Day crash suspect to grand jury in Bradley County
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The suspect in the deadly Bradley County crash that claimed the life of a mother and father in Bradley County, and badly injured their three young sons, told a first responder "I didn't do anything wrong" in the moments immediately after the crash. That detail...
mcnewstn.com
TBI assisting MCSO in fatal fire; no foul play suspected initially
South Pittsburg, Tenn. – A late night fire Sunday night in the Battlecreek community left one man at the Vanderbilt burn unit and one fatality awaiting DNA testing. Whereas the cause of the fire is not confirmed at this time, Marion County Sheriff Detective Gene Hargis says foul play is not suspected.
Forsyth County, north Georgia bracing for another round of severe storms
(Forsyth County, GA) Another round of winter thunderstorms is expected to move through north Georgia on Thursday, January 12. Forsyth County is included in the area that could be hit with severe weather.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested after attempting to rob convenience store in Ellijay
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested after attempting to rob a convenience store in Ellijay. Just before 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9, Shawn Sutton entered a convenience store on Old Northcutt Road and attempted to rob the store. He used a pair of women’s panties to cover his face, held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded the money from the register.
Weather Watch: Wind Advisory, severe weather alert issued for North Georgia
(Forsyth County, GA) Ahead of the line of storms expected to hit Forsyth County and other parts of north and central Georgia, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind advisory for Thursday, January 12. The area is now also under an "Enhanced" Level 3 risk of severe storms.
WTVCFOX
Two hospitalized after shooting involving a stolen vehicle in Chattanooga, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting. Officials say it happened in the 3300 block of Hughes Avenue. At 2:14 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a person shot. Officials say a man called the police saying he'd been shot and...
WTVC
Chatsworth Fire Department Chief Michael Baxter passes away at 55
Chatsworth, GA — Chatsworth Fire Department Chief, Michael "Moe" Baxter has passed at 55. Were told by Murray County EMA Director, Dewayne Bain, Baxter passed away Sunday morning after battling cancer. Bain says Baxter was Fire Chief until his passing. Baxter joined Murray County Fire Service in 1983, joined...
WEATHER ALERT: Chances for severe storms, Polk under wind advisory
Update: The National Weather Service has now placed Polk and surrounding counties under a tornado watch as of 11 a.m. The watch will end at 5 p.m. Please take precautions as a severe weather system pushes into the area from northeast Alabama. Check back for more updates as they become available. Previously posted: The National […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Chances for severe storms, Polk under wind advisory appeared first on Polk Today.
