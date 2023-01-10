Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Indianapolis Colts GM addresses question of Jim Harbaugh's candidacy for HC vacancy
Reporters asked a question about Jim Harbaugh once again. It had to do with another NFL head coach opening. The Indianapolis Colts are one of the teams this offseason that will be looking for a head coach. Colts GM Chris Ballard was asked if Harbaugh is one of the candidates for the position, and he declined to comment on who the team is specifically targeting.
Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Interviewed For New Job Monday
Jim Harbaugh recently said in a statement that he believes he'll be back at Michigan for the 2023 season. However, that won't stop him from looking around to see what other job offers are out there. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh...
Arizona Cardinals to trade DeAndre Hopkins: A look at 4 ideal landing spots
The Arizona Cardinals acquired star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins ahead of the 2020 season as a way to get young
Broncos Reportedly Interviewing Former NFL Coach Today
The Denver Broncos have been busy setting up and conducting preliminary interviews for their head coaching vacancy. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is interviewing with the Broncos today. Caldwell, 67, has not ...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Yardbarker
The Colts Are Interviewing Everyone For Head Coach
The Indianapolis Colts are having a busy offseason just a couple of days removed from a loss to the Houston Texans in Week 18. Jeff Saturday took over as interim head coach after Frank Reich was fired. Matt Ryan was benched for Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles as the quarterback...
Titans GM tracker: Latest updates on candidates, interviews
The Tennessee Titans have multiple important positions to fill as they enter the 2023 offseason, including at the general manager position after the team fired Jon Robinson back in December. Tennessee has already put in requests for interviews with a handful of outside candidates, but as we’ve already seen that...
Yardbarker
Cardinals set to interview Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham
As stated previously by owner Michael Bidwill, the Cardinals would prefer to find a new general manager first, then the head coach. The Bears initially signed Cunningham less than a year ago. Prior to this role, he worked with the Eagles as the director of college scouting from 2017 to 2018, the assistant director of player personnel during the 2019 season, and finally the director of player personnel in 2021.
Vance Joseph to interview for Cardinals' HC job next week
The Arizona Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury as head coach on Monday but they are considering a man already in the building as a potential replacement. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is being considered for the job. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Joseph is scheduled to interview for the job next week....
nfltraderumors.co
Broncos Interviewing Jim Caldwell For HC Position
Josina Anderson reports that the Broncos are interviewing former Colts and Lions HC Jim Caldwell for their vacant head coaching position on Wednesday. The following is a list of candidates who are scheduled to interview with the Broncos so far:. Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Scheduled) Former Saints HC Sean Payton...
bvmsports.com
Adam Peters Declines Titans, Cardinals GM Interviews
Adam Peters Declines Titans, Cardinals GM Interviews January 11th, 2023 at 6:07pm CST by Ben Levine It sounds like Adam Peters will be staying in San Francisco. The 49ers assistant general manager has declined GM interviews with the Titans and Cardinals, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (via Twitter). While Peters “has great respect for those organizations, his focus is…
