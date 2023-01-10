PHOTO RELEASE Sen. Rick Scott Hosts ‘Make Washington Work’ Roundtable in Jacksonville on Affordable Higher Education, Maximizing School Choice

Read full article on original website
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Federal Prison For IRS FraudTaxBuzzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park’s new household pets ordinance allows chickens, but peacocks?Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with ceremonyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
DeSantis Blames 'Floundering' Biden Admin for Hurting Florida's Success
DeSantis took aim at the federal government over inflation, COVID restrictions, border security and more.
Omnibus Contained Marco Rubio’s, Greg Steube’s Free Veterans From Fees Act
While they voted against it, the recent federal omnibus contained the “Free Veterans From Fees Act” from U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla. Steube first introduced in March 2019 and he brought it back in February 2021. In October 2021, Steube got the bill through the U.S. House on a 421-3 vote with three Democrats–U.S. Reps. Sean Casten of Illinois and Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia of Texas–voting against the proposal. Seven members of the House, including then U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., and U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, did not vote.
Florida’s Senator Rick Scott Blames Southern Border Crisis for Rising Fentanyl Deaths in the Sunshine State
Republican's comments made after roundtable event in Volusia County. Late on January 5, Florida's Republican Senator Rick Scott took to Twitter to air his frustration at the ongoing border crisis between the United States and Mexico, which he blames for the rising number of deaths attributed to the drug Fentanyl, in the Sunshine State.
Florida senator files bill to change state bird to scrub-jay from mockingbird
Some Florida lawmakers are pushing to change the state bird, again. Florida's official avian has been the mockingbird since 1927, but it's not a state native.
Rick Scott Plans to Fight for School Choice, Affordable Higher Education in 118th Congress
Hosting a roundtable in Jacksonville this week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said he will focus on education reform and trying to make higher education more affordable during his next two years in the U.S. Senate. Scott held the event, part of his “Make Washington Work Tour,” with education leaders...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
There were some notable people at DeSantis’ inauguration ceremony. A look at who’s who
Gov. Ron DeSantis was the center of attention on Tuesday morning as he was sworn in for a second term in office.
A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never Returned
Calandra Rachel StallworthPhoto byThe Charley Project. On March 27, 2017, 30-year-old Calandra Stallworth dropped her two children at their grandmother's, who lived next door in Crestview, Florida. Her family describes her as a caring and loving mother to her two daughters, NBC News reports. Calandra was on her way to her job at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort in Miramar Beach as a housekeeper. That evening, Calandra called to let them know she was on her way home, reports NBC News. The dedicated mother never arrived and her family reported her missing that same evening.
Mom's Bike Ride Past Huge Alligator in Florida Is Downright Wild
Yeah most people would've turned that bike around.
As Gov. DeSantis Prepares To Approve Constitutional Carry in Florida, Gov. Newsom Reminds GOP That Guns Are #1 Killer
Guns overtake cancer and cars as #1 killer of kids. On December 16, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis gave his most recent commitment to approving the constitutional carry of handguns in the Sunshine State, declaring his readiness to approve the legislation.
Exclusive: How Trump body-shamed DeSantis, told donors not to fund him & threaten to release more info if he were to run
Donald Trump allegedly body-shamed Governor DeSantis, encouraged his donors not to fund him for midterm elections and threatened to release scathing information about him if he ran for office.
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Plan to Tank "Woke" Companies
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced measures to reduce the share of “environmental, social and governance” (ESG) policies in Florida’s pension system. DeSantis said he was “asserting the authority of our constitutional system over ideological corporate power.”
Ron DeSantis told the creator of Libs of TikTok she could hide out at his mansion after her identity became public
Chaya Raichik said DeSantis staffers called her after Washington Post writer Taylor Lorenz reported her identity.
Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick: $14 Million in Omnibus Funds Headed to South Florida District
U.S. Rep. Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., announced the inclusion of thirteen projects in her district through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding package, which was passed by the House in time to avert a potential government shutdown. “I’m proud to have secured this critical funding for our district within my first 10...
WSVN-TV
2 more migrant vessels land in Florida Keys amid crisis; with another landing in Fort Lauderdale beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - More migrant vessels were spotted off Key Largo and Key Colony Beach after hundreds of migrants landed on the shores of the Florida Keys in the past week. On Tuesday morning, a group of approximately 20 people landed near Marathon. This event is the latest...
Debbie Wasserman Schultz: Appropriations Bill Include Funds to Build New Courthouse in Ft. Lauderdale
U.S. Rep Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., announced that the 2023 Appropriations bills released last week include an additional $55 million in funds needed for the construction of the new federal courthouse in Ft. Lauderdale, as well as more than $40 million in critical local projects secured by the congresswoman. The...
Under DeSantis, Florida Captures Title Of America’s Fastest-Growing State
Florida, under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, is definitely on fire, as the Biden administration’s latest data show. The Sunshine State became America’s fastest-growing state for the first time since 1957, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report issued this week. Bureau analysts reported that Florida’s
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Put on Notice: Florida Lawmakers to Likely Take Control of Reedy Creek District
Just a few days after Ron DeSantis was inaugurated for his second term as Governor of Florida, a notice was posted to the Osceola County website stating that legislation would be put forward that would allow local Florida lawmakers to take over management of The Walt Disney Company’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.
Daily Beast
Kristi Noem Manages to Make Ron DeSantis Look Less Awful
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem received a flamethrower for Christmas from her staff and photos online showed her giddily incinerating a pile of trash. She has now attempted the political equivalent by siccing her mouthpiece—the perfectly named Ian Fury—on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. It’s a fight involving two...
Florida couple gifted their missing engagement ring after it was flushed down the toilet decades ago
A Florida couple opened a decades-old gift Christmas morning after their engagement ring, which went missing over 20 years ago, was found in a toilet pipe at the in-laws' home.
