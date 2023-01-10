Read full article on original website
itsecuritywire.com
GitHub Adds Automatic Vulnerability Scanning Feature
GitHub, a code repository hosting service owned by Microsoft, now offers developers the option to have their code repositories automatically scanned for vulnerabilities. The new feature, which is accessible as a “default setup” option, is designed to make it easier for code developers to identify and fix vulnerabilities. It allows open-source developers and businesses to enable code scanning without the use of a.yaml file and will immediately give them insights into their code’s problems.
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best sudo Alternatives for Linux Worth Considering
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. sudo is probably one of the most used Linux commands. It allows you to gain administrative or elevated privileges on a Linux machine. You normally need...
The Fallacy of Strongly Typed Languages
During most of his career I worked as a Java developer and therefore this may be specific to the domains where strongly-typed languages are in use. Java is a statically typed language like C#, Golang, or Typescript and to work with the data, we have to declare the shapes and structure of the objects we will use. As I realized this is only sometimes the best approach in programming.
How to Dynamically Hide and Show Slot Content in a Web Component
Happy New Year and Happy First Post of the Year! Not sure that's a thing but this is my blog so I'm making it a thing. The last few days I've been playing with web components again, this time based on a simple idea: Could I create a web component that relies on external data, and use slots to provide content for the various stages of loading? What I mean by that is something like this:
Spotting and Preventing Formatting Errors in Your Code
This is part two in a three-part series on setting up a uniform formatting standard in your code editor. In this post I'll show how to use Roslyn Analyzers with C# to enforce some standards of code quality and code style on your code, throwing errors at compile time if any rules are not being respected and not allowing the code to be pushed to protected branches of the repository.
CNET
How to Get MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free Today
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership, but those fees mount over time and can discourage you from using Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or other products. Fortunately, you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
CNET
The iPhone Has a New Siri Voice Command You'll Want to Know About
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. You can use your voice to do so much on your iPhone. Thanks to Siri, you can do really basic things like send a text message and get directions or you can get more complicated and use your voice to pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theater -- no hands needed.
Developer successfully emulates first version of iPhone OS on a computer with QEMU
For years, people have been able to run macOS on non-Apple computers thanks to Hackintosh tools. But when it comes to iOS, pretty much no one has been able to run it on other platforms – at least until now. One developer has successfully emulated the first version of the iPhone OS (remember that name?) on a computer using QEMU.
TechCrunch
Buy with Prime, which brings Prime to third-party sites, officially launches in US on Jan. 31
The service was first introduced in spring 2022, with FBA merchants and other select merchants on an invite-only basis. With Buy with Prime, consumers get fast, free delivery, similar to Amazon.com’s Prime service, plus seamless checkout and easier returns, allowing merchants to establish their own direct relationships with customers, Amazon says.
How to quickly delete or archive thousands of unread emails in Gmail
If you’re not an inbox zero person, you probably have hundreds or even thousands of unread emails piling up in your Gmail account. Those are emails you’re never going to open or look for. But they will eat away from your Gmail account storage, so you might consider deleting all the unread emails you’ll probably never look at. And you might want to rip off the Band-Aid and do it all at once. Otherwise, you’ll probably never get around to this chore.
Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
TechRadar
New Android 13 beta lets you customize app icons in a way it always should have
The second beta for Android 13 QPR2 is currently rolling out for select Pixel phones adding new experimental features and even some emojis. If you just looked at the official release notes (opens in new tab), you would think it’s nothing but a patch for fixing things like a glitch with the user interface that “caused the Home screen to become unresponsive.” But notable Android expert Mashaal Rahman managed to break down the entire beta in a long Twitter thread (opens in new tab). There’s one feature in particular that has him and other Android watchers pretty excited, and that is the ability to create monochromatic app icons that reflect the Material You theme on Pixel phones. That way, everything has a uniform look.
4 Main Problems with Application-Layer Detection Rules
By Adam Koblentz @revealsecurity.RevealSecurity, protecting organizations against malicious activities executed by insiders in enterprise applications.
Gizmodo
Microsoft's New AI Tool Just Needs to Hear Three Seconds of Your Voice to Mimic You
Despite how far advancements in AI video generation have come, it still requires quite a bit of source material, like headshots from various angles or video footage, for someone to create a convincing deepfaked version of your likeness. When it comes to faking your voice, that’s a different story, as Microsoft researchers recently revealed a new AI tool that can simulate someone’s voice using just a three-second sample of them talking.
Unleashing the Power of Kubernetes 1.26 Using the New ValidatingAdmissionPolicy Feature
The Kubernetes crew just dropped the latest version, k8s 1.26 a few days ago, and it’s packed with some seriously cool new features. One that’s catching my eye is CEL for admission control - it allows us to create a ValidatingAdmissionPolicy, taking our cluster security to the next level.
How to Solve Race Conditions in a Booking System
ACID property - Isolation. Database isolation refers to the level of isolation between concurrent transactions in a database. Isolation levels control the visibility and accessibility of data to concurrent transactions and can affect the occurrence of race conditions in a database. If your isolation level is not “serializable” - there is a possibility of race conditions.
Accessing Private Instances With An, Internet-Facing, Application Load Balancer in AWS
In this piece, I will be showing you how to deploy a simple python Flask application with an AWS application load balancer. The flask application will be deployed to two private elastic cloud-compute (EC2) instances. These instances will sit behind the application load balancer(ALB) as it controls which of the instance serves the content of the Flask application.
How Generics Differ in Java and C#
Java and C# implement Generics support very differently. Type Erasure method used in Java results in limitations on Generics usage compared to C#. C# compiler as well as the Runtime (CLR) understands Generics. That’s why C# is able to provide performance benefits and better support for run time operations.
The Noonification: Array Manipulation: Understanding JavaScript Array Methods (1/9/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. #Noonies2022 Awards: The List of Winners in the Emerging...
The Windows Club
How to manage Ownerless Microsoft 365 Groups and Teams
In a Microsoft 365 group, at least one admin account can manage and bring necessary changes. However, if the owner’s account is deleted in Microsoft 365, the team in Microsoft Teams or a Microsoft 365 group and its related services can become ownerless. While nothing can be done if the group’s owner has been removed, a primitive measure can be taken. This post will share what you can do to manage ownerless Microsoft 365 Groups and Teams.
