Guard DeMar DeRozan was forced to exit Monday’s road loss to the Celtics with a right quad injury, but indicated he didn’t think it was anything too serious. “I feel fine other than it being real irritated, nothing too crazy,’’ DeRozan said, via Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s just in that spot that when moving, you just need that to simmer down. We’ll see how I feel.”

