Notable Bucks player frustrated with HC Mike Budenholzer?
Mike Budenholzer may be losing his grasp on one veteran on his roster. The Milwaukee Bucks head coach Budenholzer revealed on Monday that big man Serge Ibaka is not with the team at the moment and will not be joining them for their current four-game road trip (per Eric Nehm of The Athletic). Budenholzer cited only “personal reasons” for Ibaka’s absence.
Lakers And Bucks Have Reportedly "Inquired" About This Knicks Player
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that have "inquired" about New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish.
RUMOR: Knicks’ asking price for Cam Reddish amid Lakers, Bucks trade interest
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, rumors are starting to swirl at an all-time high. One player who has been garnering a ton of interest ahead of February 9th in New York Knicks sharpshooter Cam Reddish, who is finding playing time hard to come by after Tom Thibodeau nixed him from the rotation over a month ago. Well, it appears the Knicks have set their asking price for the former Duke standout: Two second-round picks.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo posts bizarre double-double vs. Hawks
In the Milwaukee Bucks' 114-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo posted perhaps the most bizarre double-double of his nine-year NBA career. Despite finishing seventh on the Bucks in scoring, posting only seven points, Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 18 rebounds while dishing out...
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 9: New Orleans Pelicans Cruise Past Washington Wizards Behind C.J. McCollum’s 34-Point Performance
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum had 34 points, five rebounds and two steals in the win against the Washington Wizards. Since losing star center Zion Williamson to injury, the Pelicans will need consistent offensive performances from their star players. OTHERS:. -Giannis Antetokounmpo’s double-double helped the Milwaukee Bucks rally from...
Game Preview: Pacers at Knicks
Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Indiana Pacers will open the second half of their 2022-2023 season schedule against one of their biggest rivals on the road. On Wednesday, the Pacers (23-18), winners of six of their last seven games and eight of 10,...
NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Heat prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/12/2023
The Milwaukee Bucks, playing a back-to-back, will travel to take on the Miami Heat in a Thursday night NBA matchup at FTX Arena. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Bucks-Heat prediction and pick, laid out below. Milwaukee has...
East Notes: Bulls, DeMar DeRozan, Cavs, Ricky Rubio, Bucks
Guard DeMar DeRozan was forced to exit Monday’s road loss to the Celtics with a right quad injury, but indicated he didn’t think it was anything too serious. “I feel fine other than it being real irritated, nothing too crazy,’’ DeRozan said, via Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s just in that spot that when moving, you just need that to simmer down. We’ll see how I feel.”
CJ McCollum's hot shooting night not enough in Pelicans' loss to high-scoring Celtics
BOSTON — In 2021, Willie Green was the lead assistant coach on a Phoenix Suns team that reached the NBA Finals, where they lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. The following season, that disappointment fueled the Suns to come back even stronger. They won a franchise-record 64 games.
Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 11: Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Lead Celtics Past Pelicans
The high-scoring duo combined for 72 points in the victory
