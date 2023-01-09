Read full article on original website
World Screen News
Endor Hires to Drive Development
Endor Productions has tapped Jen McConnell, from Masterpiece’s Sanditon and previously Playground, as head of development. In her new role, McConnell will continue to drive the expansion of the Endor development slate and strengthen. the creative strategy of the company. She will develop new projects of her own while...
World Screen News
BBC to Air U.S. Version of The Traitors
The BBC has acquired the rights to The Traitors US, produced by Studio Lambert for NBCUniversal, from All3Media International. The series will debut as a box set on BBC iPlayer on January 13 and then be shown on BBC Three and BBC One. The U.K. version of The Traitors was a success on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
World Screen News
Fremantle Finland Appoints Head of Scripted
Fremantle has named Seija-Liisa Eskola as head of scripted in Finland. Eskola is responsible for the development and sales of drama series. She joins Fremantle from Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland, where she was head of scripted. Eskola has been involved in concept development and worked as an executive...
World Screen News
Netflix Greenlights Jamie Demetriou Comedy Special
Netflix has commissioned A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou, a comedy special written by and starring the eponymous comedian and actor. The special takes the audience on a journey from birth to death through song and sketch, unpacking the most crucial, embarrassing and heartening stages of life in the modern day. Each stage of life is portrayed through a different character played by Demetriou.
World Screen News
Ex on the Beach Spin-Off to Debut on MTV
Ex on the Beach Couples, an expansion of the Ex on the Beach franchise, is slated to debut on MTV in the U.S. on February 9 and internationally on February 16. The new series follows six couples who are ready to get engaged but are being held back by an ever-present ex. Through a series of intense challenges to their relationship and strength-building exercises, the couples decide if they can finally move on from their exes and achieve their happily ever after or if they must split up and go their separate ways forever.
World Screen News
Strong Start for ITVX
ITV has reported a 55 percent increase in streaming hours since the launch of ITVX in December. From December 8, the day of ITVX’s launch, through January 7, 2023, ITV also posted a 65 percent increase in online users. Carolyn McCall, CEO of ITV, said, “It is great to...
World Screen News
CBS’s Lingo Debuts in Canada
The CBS adaptation of Lingo, hosted by RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race), has debuted in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV. The game show pits teams against each other in a battle to find words and win cash prizes. All3Media International has sold the format in 17 territories, including France, where it has aired for 29 years.
World Screen News
SAG Awards to Stream on Netflix from 2024
The Screen Actors Guild Awards are set to stream live on Netflix globally beginning in 2024 thanks to a new multiyear partnership. This year’s 29th annual SAG Awards is scheduled to be broadcast online on February 26 at 8 p.m. With this new deal in place, Netflix has agreed...
World Screen News
Banijay Taps HBO Europe Alum Steve Matthews
HBO Europe alum Steve Matthews has joined Banijay’s central scripted department as content partnerships executive. In the newly created role, Matthews will act as a key facilitator in the group’s production development process, driving co-production opportunities across the Nordics, Spain and beyond and building out the pipeline and creative partnerships across drama.
