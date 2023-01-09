ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechSpot

Microsoft is giving its salaried US employees unlimited time off

What just happened? Working in the tech industry might not feel like the most secure profession right now, given the number of people being let go, but it still offers some of the best perks (and pay, usually). Microsoft, for example, is giving its US employees unlimited, fully paid time off.
Scrubs Magazine

Average RN Pay vs Average Travel Nurse Pay

If you’re trying to make the most money for your time as a nurse, you might be considering working as a travel nurse instead of taking a permanent full-time position. Travel nurses tend to make more per hour than their RN counterparts, but the rate varies drastically across the country.
IOWA STATE
money.com

Highest Paying Retail Jobs

*Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. When you think of high-paying careers, retail might not be the first industry to come to mind. But there are plenty of retail positions out there that offer more than the average salary. If you like customer service, marketing or managing a...
8 News Now

‘Red hot’ jobs to watch out for in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With a tough economy, inflation, and job cuts, workers are looking to expand their careers and income in the new year. So, which careers are considered “red hot?” And what’s the outlook for upcoming graduates? According to the World Economic Forum, emerging jobs are in the digital space. “Data science, digital marketing, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
freightwaves.com

Majority of gig workers say they are done with traditional employment

The last-mile delivery workforce has received a boost in the form of a new survey that found the majority of gig economy workers plan to stay involved for the foreseeable future. The survey of over 1,000 gig economy workers was released earlier this month. Conducted by YouGov for financial products...

