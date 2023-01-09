Friday the 13th might be your lucky day if you purchased a Mega Millions ticket. An estimated $1.35 billion ($707.9 million cash) jackpot is up for grabs Friday, making it the second-largest in Mega Millions history. Last week, Mark Cunningham of Luck, Wisconsin, won the $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot. Mega Millions has paid out to winners six previous times on Friday the 13th, just not yet in Wisconsin. Mega Million drawings are done in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Wisconsin Lottery generates more than $17 billion in total revenue, with over $9.7 billion in prizes paid out. More than $5.1 billion has been funded for property tax credits to eligible Wisconsin homeowners.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO