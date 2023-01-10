ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Cointelegraph Has Launched an Accelerator Program for Innovative Web 3.0 Startups

The program aims to help Web 3.0’s rising stars boost their media presence, community growth and brand awareness in exchange for project tokens. The Web 3.0 space is growing rapidly and new startups are emerging daily, with investment into Web 3.0 projects skyrocketing to $30 billion in 2021 and around $36 billion in 2022.
ValueWalk

CoinDesk Research 2022 Annual Crypto Review: The Crypto Credit Crisis

Today, CoinDesk Research released the 2022 Annual Crypto Review, an in-depth analysis of the top market trends that impacted the crypto industry in the past year. The biggest story in 2022 was undoubtedly the Crypto Credit Crisis and its related fallout, which began with a glut of crypto lenders promising yield to customers in exchange for deposits and culminated with the arrest in the Bahamas and extradition to the U.S. of FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).
dailyhodl.com

Bullish Signal Flashing for Two of Ethereum’s Biggest Rivals, Says Crypto Insights Firm

A leading analytics firm says that crypto trader sentiment surrounding Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) suggests that both assets could be poised for rallies. Santiment notes that the crypto community has a bearish sentiment regarding both Ethereum (ETH) competitors, compared to a bullish crowd outlook on ETH and payments network XRP.
Cheddar News

World Economic Forum Says 'Cost-of-Living' Crisis Is Delaying Climate Action

"Even for the world's economic elite, the future is looking pretty bleak. The World Economic Forum on Wednesday released its annual Global Risks Report, which found that global leaders are more concerned about issues such as inflation and food security than climate change. Based on a survey of 1,200 risk experts and industry leaders, the report found that respondents identified climate change is the biggest challenge facing the globe in the longer-run, but that the cost of living is the more immediate concern for most countries. "Cost of living dominates global risks in the next two years while climate action failure...
Futurism

Deep Learning Expert Says GPT Startups May Be in for a Very Rude Awakening

Generative AI exploded into the mainstream last year. Led by the Elon Musk cofounded OpenAI — the creator of both DALL-E 2, a text-to-image generator, and ChatGPT, an impressive text-generating system — the industry has absolutely exploded, as these generative tools and others, notably the image-generating systems Stable Diffusion and Midjourney, have dazzled investment firms and the broader public alike.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move

A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
pymnts.com

France’s Market Regulator Aims to Speed Mandatory Licensing of Crypto Services

France’s market regulator wants to accelerate the mandatory licensing of cryptocurrency service providers. Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani, the head of the Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF), said Monday (Jan. 9) at a conference that this change should be made before crypto-related European regulations come into effect, which is expected to happen in 2024, Bloomberg reported Monday.
The Jewish Press

Israeli Cyber Sector Shows ‘Serious Drop’ in Investments

A study published Tuesday by the Start-Up Nation Policy Institute (SNPI) think tank and Start-Up Nation Center showed a “serious decline” in investments in the cyber sector, and in Israel’s high-tech sector. According to the report, the total volume of high-tech sector investment in 2022 plummeted by...
cryptocurrencywire.com

World Economic Forum Sees Blockchain, Crypto as Vital in Global Economy

The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently published an article outlining the crypto industry’s prospects. According to the report, the technology underlying crypto and other digital assets will continue to be an important player in the contemporary economy. The WEF specifically emphasized the multiple uses of blockchain and cryptography, stating that their prominence in the finance industry is already evident.
dailyhodl.com

Reap Leverages Fireblocks To Enable Crypto Repayments With the Reap Card

Reap, the global fintech company powering expense management through the industry-first Reap Visa Corporate Card (‘Reap Card’) platform, launches industry-leading innovation by including cryptocurrency repayments functionality for the Web 3.0 industry. Together with the Reap Card, Reap is offering expense management software that will enable Web 3.0 companies...
TechCrunch

Data observability startup Metaplane lands investment from YC, others

Observability tools to capture and analyze IT tool data aren’t new — and these days, they’re raising a respectable amount of capital. Monte Carlo, whose platform uses machine learning to infer what data looks like and assess its impact, became a unicorn last May with $135 million in funding. Rival Cribl confirmed its unicorn status with a new round of funding — $150 million — also in May. Other observability vendors with substantial backing behind them include Manta, Observe, Better Stack, Coralogix and Unravel Data.
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Pet tech startup Digitail fetches $11M Series A led by Atomico

Hello, dear readers! We’re back once again (like a renegade master) with a wall of great tech news stories. Plug in some headphones and bop your head to that song while you catch up on what’s happening out there in the wider worlds. Remember: There’s no such thing as a standing desk. It’s a dancing desk. Aw yessss. (We may have had a little bit too much coffee this morning. That might explain our ill behavior.) — Christine and Haje.
NBC Chicago

Flexport to Lay Off 20% of Its Global Workforce

Supply chain software startup Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce, or roughly 640 employees, according to a memo from co-CEOs Ryan Petersen and Dave Clark. The co-CEOs cited the global macroeconomic downturn and softening trade volumes, but wrote, "As the economy recovers ... we're going to need to be nimble, fiscally responsible and focused on building fast with operational excellence."
PYMNTS

India’s UPI Paves Path for Global, Interoperable Real-Time Remittance Network

India is paving the path to payments interoperability — not just across providers, but across borders. For payments to become truly ubiquitous — especially real-time remittances — countries’ payments schemes have to connect, streamlining the direct transfer of funds. India’s National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)...

