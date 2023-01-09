Read full article on original website
NEO Air Charter appoints Flett for Nordics expansion
German cargo charter broker NEO Air Charter has appointed Ian Flett to the new position of regional sales manager, Nordic region. Based in Denmark, Flett will promote the company’s services to forwarders and logistics service providers with customers in the industrial, government and humanitarian aid sectors throughout Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.
Magma Aviation has a new head of commercial
Freighter operator Magma Aviation has appointed James Gilliard as head of commercial. Gilliard brings with him 20 years of aviation industry experience, joining the business following two and a half years at IAG Cargo in London where he was regional sales manager. Prior to that, Gilliard has held a number...
Management change for Lufthansa Cargo’s heyworld
Lufthansa Cargo’s e-commerce logistics startup heyworld will be jointly managed by Boris Hueske and Nikola Todic from February 1. Both will succeed Timo Schamber, who has been managing director of heyworld since its foundation and has decided to devote himself to new tasks outside heyworld and Lufthansa Group. As...
Qatar Airways Cargo sees cargo volumes grow in 2022
Qatar Airways Cargo last year saw its cargo volumes grow while also accelerating digitalisation with its Next Generation vision. The carrier, which late last year introduced new routes, transported more than 1.7m tonnes in 2022, up from over 1.6m tonnes in 2022. Included in these figures, Qatar Airways Cargo transported...
GEFCO to be re-branded as CEVA following takeover
Automotive logistics firm Gefco will be re-branded as CEVA Logistics and become part of a newly created Finished Vehicles Logistics (FVL) division at the forwarder. The integration of Gefco into the wider CEVA organisation follows the purchase of the automotive logistics firm in July 2022 by the CMA CGM Group, which is also the parent company of CEVA.
Libra Group’s LCI to acquire up to 40 Elroy Air cargo aircraft
Lessor LCI has signed an agreement with drone firm Elroy Air to acquire up to 40 of the company’s Chaparral vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) autonomous aircraft. Under the terms of the agreement, Libra Group subsidiary LCI will initially acquire 20 aircraft with an option for a total of up to 40 units.
Challenge Group to digitalise maintenance procedures
Air cargo firm Challenge Group is implementing new software that will allow its three airlines to digitalise aircraft maintenance procedures. The AMOS software will be used by group airlines Challenge Airlines BE, Challenge Airlines IL and Challenge Airlines MT, as well as its maintenance business Challenge Technic. The AMOS Airline...
Freightos and WebCargo report rapid rise in online bookings in 2022
Online booking portal Freightos has seen a rapid increase in the number of bookings it has registered as the platform has continued to add airlines and the industry has continued to adapt to a digital environment. Freightos recorded a 154.3% year-on-year increase in transactions to 668,185 in 2022, while in...
No signs of Chinese New Year rise in air cargo demand
Any hopes of a surge in air cargo demand ahead of the Chinese New Year/Lunar New Year holiday appear to have faded as economic pressures continue to put the breaks on consumer spending. The two-week holiday this year falls on January 22 but industry players are not expecting to see...
Flexport to cut back “overstaffed” workforce by 20%
Flexport has announced it is trimming the number of staff it employees by around 20% in response to expected reduced volumes following increasingly challenging economic conditions. According to a release on the freight forwarders blog, Flexport co-chief executives Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen issued a note to employees on January...
MSC Air Cargo to add South Korea-US flights
Recently-launched MSC Air Cargo has added a new service between Incheon International and Indianapolis in the US as it continues to roll out operations. The service will operate twice per week on one of the company’s B777-200Fs operated under an ACMI agreement with Atlas Air. The flights will initially...
ACI Europe calls for review of environment permit set to curb cargo at Liege
Airports Council International (ACI) Europe has said a new environmental permit will see cargo specialist Liege Airport lose business to competitors. The association of airport operators called for a review of the environment permit that is expected to curb cargo operations at the Belgium airport – which is already reporting reduced volumes – and see shippers, forwarders and airlines to turn to other airports in Europe.
Liege Airport’s cargo volumes take a hit
Liege Airport registered a double-digit percentage decline in air cargo volumes last year as the loss of a large customer and the resumption of bellyhold operations elsewhere took their toll. The airport handled 1.1m tonnes of freight last year, which is 19.3% down on the 1.4m tonnes processed in 2021.
Mountain Air Cargo is first to operate Textron Aviation’s Cessna SkyCourier freighter
FexEx feeder airline Mountain Air Cargo has become the first to operate Textron Aviation’s new Cessna SkyCourier freighter. “The generation of C408 Feeder aircraft has commenced. MAC first to operate the new C408 SkyCourier,” said Mountain Air Cargo in a website update. In May, Textron Aviation delivered the...
Air Canada Cargo’s freighter frenzy
For an airline that stripped itself of maindeck passenger-cargo combination aircraft and freighters in the 1990s, Air Canada is certainly now making up for lost time. The airline’s current freighter order book represents a hefty financial investment. Air Canada Cargo currently has three Boeing B767 freighters that have been...
AN-124 utilised for CNC machinery transport
Antonov Airlines and RXO Air Transport have transported high-tech CNC machinery from Milan, Italy to Hamilton, Canada on board one of the airline’s AN-124-100 aircraft. The cargo has a total weight 169 tons and consisted of five pieces including three machines in plastic cover with dimensions 940 x 300 x 370 сm and smaller wooden cases.
