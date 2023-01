NASHVILLE — TriStar Skyline Medical Center is pleased to announce Mark Miller as chief executive officer of the 407-bed multi-campus system of care. Miller will oversee operations of the Nashville hospital that includes a level II trauma center, comprehensive burn unit, nationally recognized neuroscience center and a 121-bed behavioral health hospital in Madison. Miller previously served as the chief executive officer at HCA Healthcare affiliated West Hills Hospital in West Hills, California.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO