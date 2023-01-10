Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Defenseman Seider has 4 assists, Red Wings beat Jets
Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings' single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid.
Bruce Cassidy Named Pacific Division All-Star Coach
Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy will coach the Pacific Division in this year's All-Star Game.
Rangers get key Chris Kreider injury update after early exit vs. Wild
New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider exited Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild after picking up an upper-body injury. Ahead of Thursday’s showdown against the Dallas Stars, Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant has already ruled Kreider out, though he indicated he’s not anticipating a long absence for the 2022 NHL All-Star. Via Mollie Walker, Gallant said he doesn’t expect Kreider is dealing with a long-term injury.
FOX Sports
Habs forward Gallagher out 6 weeks with lower-body injury
MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens said Wednesday that forward Brendan Gallagher will be out at least six weeks with a lower-body injury. Gallagher has missed Montreal’s last three games after scoring in a 6-3 road loss against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 3. He has missed 16 of Montreal’s 41 games this season after being sidelined most of December.
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
NHL
Trophy Tracker: Ullmark, Hellebuyck leaders for Vezina as best goalie
Sorokin, Oettinger also among midseason favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the midway point of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its third installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the goalie voted to be the best in the League by NHL general managers.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, Wagner, Smith, Zboril & More
Just when you don’t think the Boston Bruins could surprise you more in 2022-23, they continue to do so. Playing three games in four days in California, the Black and Gold swept their trip against the Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, and Anaheim Ducks to improve to an NHL-best 32-4-4.
Yardbarker
Penguins Recall Defenseman Taylor Fedun
Fedun's recall comes on the heels of another roster move that sent Mark Friedman back to the AHL on Wednesday. The Penguins re-signed the 34-year-old native of Edmonton, Alberta to a two-year contract extension this summer to lead the organization's young defenseman at the AHL level. Fedun has served as the Penguins AHL captain for the past two seasons.
markerzone.com
OTTAWA 67'S RELEASE UPDATE ON HABS PROSPECT VINZENZ ROHRER AFTER BEING HOSPITALIZED ON WEDNESDAY
The Ottawa 67's of the Ontario Hockey League released an update on Thursday on Montreal Canadiens prospect Vinzenz Rohrer after he was taken to hospital on Wednesday night. "Vinzenz Rohrer underwent a series of evaluations at the hospital and was released late Wednesday night. He is in good spirits and is now resting at home. He will be out indefinitely." The 67's said.
Comments / 0