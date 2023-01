The Athena Society formed in 1976 to support the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment and improve the status of women. Nearly five decades later, the Tampa Bay nonprofit continues to fight for the cause. On Wednesday, January 4, before a diverse audience of approximately 30 women gathered in a meeting room at the Westshore Yacht Club, Zakiya Thomas, President and CEO of the National ERA Coalition and Fund for Women’s Equality, delivered an impassioned exhortation for final passage of the ERA at an event organized and hosted by the Community Action Committee of the Athena Society.

