You just started dating someone new. The relationship is in its infancy stage, but you’re already envisioning your future together because you ~know~ in your gut that you’ve found the love of your life. Amid all the excitement, though, you may wonder: How long does it actually take to fall in love? For instance, can you really fall in love in a month? A week? And is love at first sight even possible? Here, Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, Ph.D., a tenured professor at California State University Fullerton and relationship coach at luvbites.co, and Christie Kederian, Ph.D., a psychotherapist, relationship expert, and dating coach, answer these questions and more.

10 DAYS AGO