Wake Forest, NC

wakeforestnc.gov

Wake Forest earns “record breaking” audit report

In December the Board of Commissioners (BOC) received the results of an independent audit report from Cherry Bekaert LLP for the period July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022. In addition to not revealing any audit findings or problems, the report acknowledged that the Town is “in compliance” with all its financial policies and operating with strong internal controls in place.
Wake Forest Power responding to Deacons Ridge power outage

***UPDATE - Power has been restored. The cause was an unfortunate squirrel. Approximately 60 Wake Forest Power customers in the Deacons Ridge Subdivision are without power. Affected streets include South Allen Road, Rockville Road, Deacon Ridge Street, Middle Bridge Court, Ledgerock Road, and Ledyard Court. The cause of the outage...
Traffic Alert – South Main Street/US 1A

Pike Electric, a contractor working on behalf of Duke Energy Progress, has closed the far-right southbound lane along South Main Street/US 1A from Rogers Road to Wake Drive. The temporary lane closure is necessary to allow crews to install new power lines. The work is expected to continue daily from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. through Friday.
Renaissance Centre now hosting “Things That Make Me Happy” showcase, reception set for January 18

The Wake Forest Renaissance Centre is hosting a new art exhibit designed to warm your heart and put a smile on your face. From stunning hanging art to beautiful sculptures and lovely folk art, the “Things That Make Me Happy” showcase features works by Wake Forest Guild of Artists members Les Tryon, CeeCee Taylor, Delphine Peller, Brittney Switala, Alison Charchar, Erin Day, Deanna Brancaccio, Aline Long, Diana Cook, Terry Marchon, and Kathy Street.
