In December the Board of Commissioners (BOC) received the results of an independent audit report from Cherry Bekaert LLP for the period July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022. In addition to not revealing any audit findings or problems, the report acknowledged that the Town is “in compliance” with all its financial policies and operating with strong internal controls in place.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO