Alterra Mountain Company taps Mashgin for faster self-checkout at on-mountain casual dining facilities

Read full article on original website
Related
The 8 Best Ski Resorts in the U.S.
Not everyone wants to spend a winter vacation skiing or snowboarding. But what makes the U.S.’s best mountain destinations so spectacular is that there’s so much else to do, meaning you never have to fasten planks to your feet if you don’t want to. Whether you’re interested in designer shopping, a see-and-be-seen après-ski scene, locavore dining, or exploring historic towns and villages, the best ski resorts in the U.S. have got you covered. Oh, and don’t forget the exceptional views and cozy, bucolic surroundings.
Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts
Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
KTLA.com
A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.
An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree
Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
Here's The Biggest Home In Colorado
If you're interested in seeing outrageously-huge houses, Family Handyman magazine found every state's biggest home.
Popular Northeast ski resorts forced to close due to unseasonable warmth, lack of snow
The lack of snow and warm temperatures in the Northeast have forced some popular ski resorts to temporarily close.
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
Two snowmobilers killed in Colorado avalanche, officials say
Emergency responders tried to resuscitate one victim and were unable to locate the second before dark Saturday, officials said.
Colorado 8-year-old becomes the youngest skier to hit 7 continents
The phrase "start them young" has a special meaning in the Lipp household. Kiera and Maddock started skiing when they were 2 years old in the backcountry of Colorado's Rocky Mountains.
NPR
A guide to the present moment: Finding (and losing) yourself backcountry snowboarding
My favorite thing to do in the world is backcountry snowboarding — journeying into the untamed wilderness of alpine hinterlands and gliding down mountains, far from the manicured slopes, lifts, and crowds of ski resorts. Every trip into the backcountry is an adventure into the splendors of nature. Treks...
94kix.com
11 Ski In/Out Airbnbs From Around Colorado Under $200
Is it time for a fun, relaxing, and affordable ski vacation in Colorado? You can stay in one of these Airbnbs, all with ski in/out access, at an affordable price. Take a quick tour of 11 Airbnbs from all over the state of Colorado. Some can be found in resort towns, others in the middle of nowhere. They all have something in common, though. All of these are currently rented for under $200 per night.
Summit Daily News
Download these apps before your next winter ski adventure in Colorado
Gone are the days of $5 lift tickets and paper trail maps. Practically everything you need to enjoy the slopes now fits on your cell phone. Whether you’re preparing to pull out your pass or track your top speed, there’s an app for that. Here are the best digital companions for your next ski adventure, plus a couple to help you get there safely.
Patagonia vs The North Face – a closer look at two popular brands
What are the similarities and the differences of two major outdoors clothing and equipment companies
Comments / 0