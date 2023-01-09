ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wakeforestnc.gov

Traffic Alert – South Main Street/US 1A

Pike Electric, a contractor working on behalf of Duke Energy Progress, has closed the far-right southbound lane along South Main Street/US 1A from Rogers Road to Wake Drive. The temporary lane closure is necessary to allow crews to install new power lines. The work is expected to continue daily from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. through Friday.
WAKE FOREST, NC
wakeforestnc.gov

Wake Forest Power responding to Deacons Ridge power outage

***UPDATE - Power has been restored. The cause was an unfortunate squirrel. Approximately 60 Wake Forest Power customers in the Deacons Ridge Subdivision are without power. Affected streets include South Allen Road, Rockville Road, Deacon Ridge Street, Middle Bridge Court, Ledgerock Road, and Ledyard Court. The cause of the outage...
WAKE FOREST, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy