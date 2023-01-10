Read full article on original website
Related
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
msn.com
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
msn.com
Pro-Trump commentator Diamond wasn't sick and 'just collapsed' when she died, her friend Mike Lindell says
Pro-Trump social media personality Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway of the right-wing political commentary sister duo Diamond and Silk wasn't sick before she died this week and "just collapsed" suddenly "out of the blue," her friend MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said on Wednesday. "It's very tragic because it's one of the saddest...
WUSA
Ke Huy Quan Emotionally Thanks Steven Spielberg While Accepting Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe
Ke Huy Quan is a Golden Globe winner! At Tuesday's 2023 ceremony, the 51-year-old actor won his first statuette for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. While accepting the Best Supporting Actor award, an emotional Quan thanked Steven Spielberg for giving him his big break when he cast him in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom when he was 13 years old.
WUSA
Niecy Nash Reflects on Historic Golden Globe Nom and Being Told to 'Stay in My Lane' (Exclusive)
It's always a good time when Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts show up on the red carpet! Dressed to the nines in a bejeweled plus dress and a sleek black suit, the Rookie: Feds star and her wife made their grand arrival at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.
WUSA
'Bel-Air' Season 2: Saweetie to Appear, Brooklyn McLinn, Jazlyn Martin and Riele Downs to Guest Star
Bel-Air is coming back for its second season with some new faces! On Thursday, Peacock revealed that not only will rap star Saweetie make a cameo in the season premiere but three new actors have been cast in recurring roles. Saweetie will star as herself in her appearance during the...
WUSA
Prince Harry Says He Fact Checks 'The Crown' While He Watches It
Prince Harry wants to make sure The Crown has its facts straight. The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex, who has a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix and who recently starred in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, spoke with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday's The Late Show about the Netflix royal drama. "Yes,...
WUSA
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Swap Lives in Romantic 'Your Place or Mine' Trailer
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon are starring in a bicoastal rom-com! Netflix just released the trailer for Your Place or Mine, which shows longtime pals Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher) switching lives for a season. Peter jets off to Los Angeles, California, to take care of Debbie's son, Jack (Wesley...
WUSA
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith at Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Eddie Murphy was a hit at the 2023 Golden Globes! Never one to pass up a well-timed punchline, Murphy referenced the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap while accepting his career achievement Cecil B. DeMille award. The famed actor and comedian took the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles...
WUSA
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Shuts Down Disturbing Rumor About Dad Kody and Robyn's Daughter
Gwendlyn Brown is shutting down some disturbing rumors about her father, Kody Brown, and her stepsister, Aurora. The 21-year-old Sister Wives star recently addressed the rumors in her YouTube recap of a past episode of the family's TLC reality series. When it came time for her to answer fan questions,...
WUSA
Evan Peters Says 'Dahmer' Was 'Difficult to Make' During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech
Evan Peters has been honored with his first-ever Golden Globe Award for his deft portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Peters scored the role in the Best Actor in a Limited Series of Motion Picture Made for Television category. It was his first Golden Globe nomination. He beat out Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven) and Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy).
WUSA
'White Lotus' Creator Mike White Jokes He's 'Too Drunk' While Accepting Golden Globe for Best Limited Series
Cue up that unforgettable theme song, The White Lotus just won big at the 2023 Golden Globes!. The second season of the buzzworthy HBO anthology series took home the award for Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film during Tuesday's awards show. The White Lotus also earned nominations for Best Supporting Actor for F. Murray Abraham, and Best Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza.
WUSA
Selena Gomez Is Pretty in Plum at Her First Golden Globes
Selena Gomez has arrived for her first-ever Golden Globes! The 30-year-old actress made her grand arrival at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in a plum, strapless, Valentino velvet gown with dramatic sleeves. The "Come & Get It" singer wore her hair in a messy high ponytail and paired her gown with...
Comments / 0