6 tips for dealing with medical gaslighting, according to doctors
Medical gaslighting, or when clinicians make patients think their symptoms are all in their heads, can lead to misdiagnoses and improper treatments.
hcplive.com
Study: Patients More Satisfied with Specialists who Trained with Primary Care Physicians
New data show patients who receive referred specialist care from a physician who went to medical school or other certification programs with their primary provider report better survey scores. Maximilian J. Pany, BA. Primary care physician and specialist co-training is associated with significantly improved patient experiences with specialists, according to...
ajmc.com
Role of Non-Medication Strategies in COPD Treatment Pathway
Nonmedication COPD strategies, such as pulmonary rehabilitation, are highlighted. Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: [Summarize] the nonmedication strategies that we can use to optimize the management of COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease]. Mike Hess, MPH, RRT, RPFT: The very first one I’ll throw out there was one [DrPanettieri] mentioned toward...
massdevice.com
Medtronic enrolls first patient in head-to-head aortic stent graft trial with Gore Medical
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) today announced that it enrolled the first patient in a head-to-head trial of aortic stent graft systems. The Advance trial evaluates the Medtronic Endurant II/IIs and the Gore Excluder AAA device family. Medtronic said in a news release that it expects to enroll 550 patients at up to...
Physician, Medical Doctor Or Healthcare Providers: That Is The Question!
Some Recon that Labeling Physicians As Providers Coincides With Devaluation Of Their Profession. If True, So Who Is To Blame?. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!
clinicalresearchnewsonline.com
Virtual Site Brings Speed, Diversity, And Engagement To Digital Therapeutic Trial
January 11, 2023 | Digital therapeutics (DTx) are a natural fit with the decentralized clinical trial (DCT) model and the COVID-19 pandemic has been a major driver of demand for both. The hybrid-designed PROSPER-FM trial is a good case in point. The devices being studied are a digital Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) program and digital symptom tracker for adults with fibromyalgia, a surprisingly common and chronic affliction, and the single virtual site, run by Curavit, has been enrolling 10 times more patients than all other bricks-and-mortar sites starting at the same time.
clinicalresearchnewsonline.com
SANGUINE BIOSCIENCES PARTNERS WITH BROADOAK CAPITAL PARTNERS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCH OF NEW PRODUCTS AND SERVICES IN SUPPORT OF CELL & GENE THERAPY MARKETS
WALTHAM, MA – Sanguine Biosciences (“Sanguine”), a leader in connecting patients with biopharmaceutical companies to accelerate precision medicine R&D and Cell & Gene Therapy, announced today a new investment from BroadOak Capital Partners, LLC (“BroadOak”), a leading direct investment and advisory firm focused on life science research tools, pharmaceutical services and diagnostics. The partnership with BroadOak enables Sanguine to expand its laboratory operations, leukapheresis offerings, and patient donor network.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Private equity changes workforce stability in physician-owned medical practices
A study by researchers at Oregon Health & Science University, the University of Chicago, Harvard University and Johns Hopkins University reveals more churn in workforce and greater reliance on physician assistants. The study identified 213 private equity-acquired practices in ophthalmology, dermatology and gastroenterology, and compared them with 995 physician-owned practices...
contagionlive.com
Looking at Reimbursement Economics of CDI in Healthcare Systems
Clostridioides difficile (CDI) and recurrence can create a tremendous burden on patients’ quality of life as well as become a financial burden to individual healthcare systems thus creating downstream costs for individual hospitals. A recent study points to the costs associated with CDI and hospitalizations. The average per patient...
clinicalresearchnewsonline.com
Argonaut Manufacturing Services Set to Expand Drug Product Fill/Finish Capabilities with Significant Capital Investment
Argonaut Manufacturing Services (‘Argonaut’), a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) serving the life sciences, molecular diagnostics, and biopharma industries,. today announced a capital investment led by majority shareholder Telegraph Hill Partners that will be focused on expansion at their Carlsbad, CA, manufacturing facilities. In addition to increased capacity and...
clinicalresearchnewsonline.com
GenNext Technologies Appoints Dr. Lisa Jones of UCSD to the Role of Chief Science Officer (CSO)
Professor Jones will lead the development of protein footprinting technology to study protein interactions of in vivo membrane proteins. In the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at UCSD, the Jones Lab is a structural proteomics group that uses biochemical, analytical, and biophysical approaches coupled with mass spectrometry to identify protein interactions. The Jones lab has further expanded FPOP for in vivo analysis in C. elegans, an animal model for human disease.
clinicalresearchnewsonline.com
Isohelix Files US FDA 510k Pre-Submission for GeneFix® Saliva DNA Collectors
The GeneFix® Saliva DNA/RNA Collection devices are market leading and designed for the collection and preservation of DNA/RNA from saliva, providing patients with the opportunity to provide high-quality samples for molecular diagnostics at both point of care settings and for over the counter direct to consumer genetic testing (OTC).
clinicalresearchnewsonline.com
Samsung Biologics receives the Terra Carta Seal in recognition of the company’s commitment to creating a sustainable future
Samsung Biologics is one of 19 companies to have been awarded the 2022 Terra Carta Seal. The Terra Carta Seal recognises global companies which are driving innovation and demonstrating their commitment to, and momentum towards, the creation of genuinely sustainable markets. Designed by Sir Jony Ive, the Terra Carta Seal...
healthcaredive.com
Omada partners with Intermountain on diabetes management in Utah
Omada Health is partnering with Intermountain Healthcare’s value-based care unit Castell in the virtual chronic care company’s first care delivery partnership with a major health system. The two are linking to offer virtual diabetes care and prevention to Intermountain’s primary care patients in its Utah medical group. Castell...
Gizmodo
FDA Will No Longer Require Animal Tests Before Human Trials for All Drugs
Animal testing will no longer be a mandated part of the Food and Drug Administration’s approval process for all new drugs. Since 1938, pharmaceutical makers seeking FDA approval have had to successfully put their medications through multiple animals trials before proceeding to human tests. Now, though, drug companies will...
Healthcare IT News
Demystifying AI's role in healthcare to reassure new providers – and old pros
A new study of more than 500 medical students, published in Academic Radiology, found students think emerging technology like AI will reduce job prospects for pathology, diagnostic radiology and anesthesiology. Not only is this perception untrue, experts say, but it is likely to be dangerous for the global healthcare industry....
massdevice.com
Inari Medical enrolls first patient in ClotTriever system trial for treating deep vein thrombosis
Inari Medical (Nasdaq:NARI) today announced that it enrolled the first patient in its Defiance trial for evaluating the ClotTriever system. In August 2022, Inari Medical announced the launch of its Defiance trial for comparing ClotTriever to anticoagulation. Those enrolled in the trial (300 patients total) only have iliofemoral deep vein thrombosis (DVT). The trial spans 60 centers around the world.
ajmc.com
Dr Ken Cohen Offers Possible Solutions to Reducing Wasteful Health Care
Creating new incentive models and transparently sharing data in a way that changes behaviors are 2 ways to reduce low-value care in the health care system, explains Ken Cohen, MD, director of translational research for Optum Care. Creating new incentive models and transparently sharing data in a way that changes...
MedicalXpress
New randomized trial shows simple letters promote better-informed opioid prescribing
Researchers reported new findings from a clinical trial of letters to promote safer and better-informed opioid prescribing. The study, which aimed to encourage clinicians to check on patients in a state database before prescribing them opioids, reported significant and durable gains toward this goal. The research will be published in the January issue of the journal Health Affairs.
massdevice.com
Diabeloop, EOFlow partner on wearable automated insulin delivery in Europe
Diabeloop and EOFlow announced that they partnered to offer the latter’s EOPatch system with automated insulin delivery in Europe. This partnership combines the EOPatch, a third-party continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and Diabeloop’s automated insulin delivery algorithm. They all integrate into Diabeloop’s currently under-development smartphone app. Paris-based Diabeloop...
