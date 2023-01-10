January 11, 2023 | Digital therapeutics (DTx) are a natural fit with the decentralized clinical trial (DCT) model and the COVID-19 pandemic has been a major driver of demand for both. The hybrid-designed PROSPER-FM trial is a good case in point. The devices being studied are a digital Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) program and digital symptom tracker for adults with fibromyalgia, a surprisingly common and chronic affliction, and the single virtual site, run by Curavit, has been enrolling 10 times more patients than all other bricks-and-mortar sites starting at the same time.

