World Economic Forum Says 'Cost-of-Living' Crisis Is Delaying Climate Action
"Even for the world's economic elite, the future is looking pretty bleak. The World Economic Forum on Wednesday released its annual Global Risks Report, which found that global leaders are more concerned about issues such as inflation and food security than climate change. Based on a survey of 1,200 risk experts and industry leaders, the report found that respondents identified climate change is the biggest challenge facing the globe in the longer-run, but that the cost of living is the more immediate concern for most countries. "Cost of living dominates global risks in the next two years while climate action failure...
Governments urged to confront effects of climate crisis on migrants
Governments must get to grips with the links between the climate crisis and the plight of migrants around the world, experts have said, as increasingly extreme weather is a mounting danger to already vulnerable displaced people, and is potentially pushing more people to flee their homes. Migrants and displaced people...
Davos report: Cost-of-living crisis overshadows climate
LONDON (AP) — Climate change is the global economy’s biggest long-term challenge but one the world is least prepared to tackle because of short-term problems led by a cost-of-living crisis, the World Economic Forum said in a report Wednesday. The group’s Global Risks Report, released ahead of its...
CNBC
Bill Gates: 'Our grandchildren will grow up in a world that is dramatically worse off' if we don't fix climate change
Bill Gates funds climate adaptation through his namesake philanthropic venture, the Gates Foundation, and he invests in climate tech companies through his investment firm, Breakthrough Energy Ventures. "Getting to zero will be the hardest thing humans have ever done," Gates writes in his year-end letter published Tuesday. "We need to...
msn.com
Trump’s tax returns show he was a bigger security risk than we realized
Last month the House Ways and Means Committee published six years of former President Trump’s tax returns — documents that should have been released years earlier, whether by Trump voluntarily, or by congressional subpoena. As Norman Eisen, Danya Perry and I have explained, we learned a lot from Trump’s tax returns. Among the pages and pages of revelations, it is the new details about his foreign entanglements that are most frightening from the vantage point of our national security.
Thinking of fleeing to Canada? It doesn’t want you
Canada is banning most non-residents from buying homes for 2 years, starting on Jan. 1, 2023. Industry professionals question whether the ban will bring home prices down.
Climate Point: No, it's not all China's fault, and other climate change myths
Plus: A new national monument in the California desert?
sciencealert.com
Controversial Proposal to Reduce Global Warming Could Threaten Ozone Regeneration
The ozone layer that shields life on Earth from deadly solar radiation is on track to recover within decades, but controversial geoengineering schemes to blunt global warming could reverse that progress, a major scientific assessment warned Monday. Since the mid-1970s, certain industrial aerosols have led to the depletion of ozone...
We’re in a new ‘polycrisis’ era and the World Economic Forum just warned us what to prepare for
After economists including Dr. Doom and Adam Tooze warned of a 'polycrisis,' the World Economic Forum agreed the world is on on the brink of a few catastrophes.
We Can't Solve The World's Biggest Crises Without Protecting Our Basic Needs
As inequality and climate pressure grow, food, energy, and security need to be prioritized, writes Saadia Zahidi.
Exxon scientists predicted current climate change 40 years ago: study
Scientists at oil giant ExxonMobil accurately forecast present-day climate change going back to the late 1970s and early 1980s, a new study has found. The findings by Harvard and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research are “the nail-in-the-coffin of ExxonMobil’s claims that it has been falsely accused of climate malfeasance,” lead author Geoffrey Supran, a…
One Green Planet
Experts Warn Global North to Prepare to Welcome People Displaced by Climate Change
There have been unprecedented extreme weather events around the world, and experts are warning the global north to prepare to welcome displaced people. The United States, along with other places in the world, is experiencing extreme weather events that are destroying communities and ecosystems. People can often return and rebuild in that area, but many times, people cannot return and readapt to what was once their home. In poorer countries, especially close to the equator, the situation is much worse. Now, many people cannot return, so they have to move. Experts say that in 2023, the issue will be impossible to ignore.
Phys.org
New study puts a number on what 'Exxon knew' decades ago about climate science
Climate projections reported by ExxonMobil scientists between 1977 and 2003 were accurate and skillful in predicting subsequent global warming and contradicted the company's public claims, a new Harvard study shows. In the first ever systematic assessment of the fossil fuel industry's climate projections, researchers at Harvard University and the Potsdam...
BBC
ExxonMobil: Oil giant predicted climate change in 1970s - scientists
One of the world's largest oil companies accurately forecast how climate change would cause global temperature to rise as long ago as the 1970s, researchers claim. ExxonMobil's private research predicted how burning fossil fuels would warm the planet but the company publicly denied the link, they suggest. The academics analysed...
6 reasons 2023 could be a very good year for climate action
Many people think of the annual UN climate talks as talkfests which achieve only incremental change, at best. Activist Greta Thunberg has described them as “blah blah blah” moments – grossly inadequate and too often hijacked by fossil fuel producers who would like the world to keep buying their main exports. Look more closely. The world is slowly but surely shifting away from fossil fuels. When historians look back, they will likely see the 2015 Paris agreement as the key pivot point. It achieved a global consensus on climate action and set the goal for nations to decarbonise by mid-century....
Narcity
Canada Was Named As Having A Political Risk For The First Time Ever & It's Because Of The US
It's safe to say that Canadian politics have had an interesting time lately. And we might be in for more interesting times ahead as Canada has just appeared in a list of the top political risks to the world in 2023. According to new study by Eurasia Group, Canada's political...
Climate activists dig in to defend village from coal mine
BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists pledged Sunday to defend a tiny village in western Germany from being bulldozed for the expansion of a nearby coal mine that has become a battlegroundbetween the government and environmental campaigners. Hundreds of people from across Germany gathered for protest training and a subsequent...
The ozone layer is on track to recover in the coming decades, the United Nations says
The ozone layer is a thin shield in the stratosphere that protects humans and the environment from harmful levels of the sun's ultraviolet radiation.
