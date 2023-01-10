ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cheddar News

World Economic Forum Says 'Cost-of-Living' Crisis Is Delaying Climate Action

"Even for the world's economic elite, the future is looking pretty bleak. The World Economic Forum on Wednesday released its annual Global Risks Report, which found that global leaders are more concerned about issues such as inflation and food security than climate change. Based on a survey of 1,200 risk experts and industry leaders, the report found that respondents identified climate change is the biggest challenge facing the globe in the longer-run, but that the cost of living is the more immediate concern for most countries. "Cost of living dominates global risks in the next two years while climate action failure...
The Guardian

Governments urged to confront effects of climate crisis on migrants

Governments must get to grips with the links between the climate crisis and the plight of migrants around the world, experts have said, as increasingly extreme weather is a mounting danger to already vulnerable displaced people, and is potentially pushing more people to flee their homes. Migrants and displaced people...
The Associated Press

Davos report: Cost-of-living crisis overshadows climate

LONDON (AP) — Climate change is the global economy’s biggest long-term challenge but one the world is least prepared to tackle because of short-term problems led by a cost-of-living crisis, the World Economic Forum said in a report Wednesday. The group’s Global Risks Report, released ahead of its...
msn.com

Trump’s tax returns show he was a bigger security risk than we realized

Last month the House Ways and Means Committee published six years of former President Trump’s tax returns — documents that should have been released years earlier, whether by Trump voluntarily, or by congressional subpoena. As Norman Eisen, Danya Perry and I have explained, we learned a lot from Trump’s tax returns. Among the pages and pages of revelations, it is the new details about his foreign entanglements that are most frightening from the vantage point of our national security.
sciencealert.com

Controversial Proposal to Reduce Global Warming Could Threaten Ozone Regeneration

The ozone layer that shields life on Earth from deadly solar radiation is on track to recover within decades, but controversial geoengineering schemes to blunt global warming could reverse that progress, a major scientific assessment warned Monday. Since the mid-1970s, certain industrial aerosols have led to the depletion of ozone...
The Hill

Exxon scientists predicted current climate change 40 years ago: study

Scientists at oil giant ExxonMobil accurately forecast present-day climate change going back to the late 1970s and early 1980s, a new study has found. The findings by Harvard and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research are “the nail-in-the-coffin of ExxonMobil’s claims that it has been falsely accused of climate malfeasance,” lead author Geoffrey Supran, a…
One Green Planet

Experts Warn Global North to Prepare to Welcome People Displaced by Climate Change

There have been unprecedented extreme weather events around the world, and experts are warning the global north to prepare to welcome displaced people. The United States, along with other places in the world, is experiencing extreme weather events that are destroying communities and ecosystems. People can often return and rebuild in that area, but many times, people cannot return and readapt to what was once their home. In poorer countries, especially close to the equator, the situation is much worse. Now, many people cannot return, so they have to move. Experts say that in 2023, the issue will be impossible to ignore.
Phys.org

New study puts a number on what 'Exxon knew' decades ago about climate science

Climate projections reported by ExxonMobil scientists between 1977 and 2003 were accurate and skillful in predicting subsequent global warming and contradicted the company's public claims, a new Harvard study shows. In the first ever systematic assessment of the fossil fuel industry's climate projections, researchers at Harvard University and the Potsdam...
BBC

ExxonMobil: Oil giant predicted climate change in 1970s - scientists

One of the world's largest oil companies accurately forecast how climate change would cause global temperature to rise as long ago as the 1970s, researchers claim. ExxonMobil's private research predicted how burning fossil fuels would warm the planet but the company publicly denied the link, they suggest. The academics analysed...
TheConversationAU

6 reasons 2023 could be a very good year for climate action

Many people think of the annual UN climate talks as talkfests which achieve only incremental change, at best. Activist Greta Thunberg has described them as “blah blah blah” moments – grossly inadequate and too often hijacked by fossil fuel producers who would like the world to keep buying their main exports. Look more closely. The world is slowly but surely shifting away from fossil fuels. When historians look back, they will likely see the 2015 Paris agreement as the key pivot point. It achieved a global consensus on climate action and set the goal for nations to decarbonise by mid-century....
The Associated Press

Climate activists dig in to defend village from coal mine

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists pledged Sunday to defend a tiny village in western Germany from being bulldozed for the expansion of a nearby coal mine that has become a battlegroundbetween the government and environmental campaigners. Hundreds of people from across Germany gathered for protest training and a subsequent...

