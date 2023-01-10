There have been unprecedented extreme weather events around the world, and experts are warning the global north to prepare to welcome displaced people. The United States, along with other places in the world, is experiencing extreme weather events that are destroying communities and ecosystems. People can often return and rebuild in that area, but many times, people cannot return and readapt to what was once their home. In poorer countries, especially close to the equator, the situation is much worse. Now, many people cannot return, so they have to move. Experts say that in 2023, the issue will be impossible to ignore.

8 HOURS AGO