Calling all doggo parents! There is no question that you're going to include your furbaby somehow in the special day, so we don't need to convince you why it's important to have the most adorable VIP ever to share the spotlight. But it was about time we finally got all of our latest favorites together when it comes to putting a paw-sonal touch on your special day! Couples are making their weddings more about their own stories now more than ever, and that means finding unique ideas that fit with your wedding style and vibe. From biscuit bar signs to actual dog-sized tuxedos to pupper cake toppers, there are so many ways to include your four-legged friend as you say I Do. Whether your pup will be able to join you in person on the day or need to stay with their pet sitter, your best buddy will still get to show your guests that they hold an extra sweet spot in your heart.

18 HOURS AGO