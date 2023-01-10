ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Adele Roberts reveals chemotherapy ‘shredded’ soles of her feet

Adele Roberts has opened about about the impact of chemotherapy on her feet.The BBC radio DJ posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (3 January) explaining that the treatment had “shredded” her soles and caused the bottoms of her feet to “fall off”.43-year-old Roberts announced that she was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer in October 2021. Eight months later, in June 2022, she revealed she was cancer free.In her latest update addressed to her followers, Roberts filmed the tops of her feet tucked under her partner Kate’s legs.“Morning everybody, just hiding my feet because they’re disgusting,” she said.“[I’m] gonna...
Is My Husband a Hoarder?

“My husband doesn’t qualify as a hoarder,” his wife says, but he collects more and tosses nothing and she goes behind him organizing everything. And now she’s had enough! See what advice advice columnist Amy Dickinson says in this edition of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. My...
My Dog Was by My Side Through the Toughest Cancer Days, and Now I’m Returning the Favor

After I was diagnosed with cancer, some people “ghosted” me, but my dog, Iris, never did. I’m sitting in the dining room, the next room over from where my dog, Iris, is sleeping at last. I haven’t given her the tramadol or the dog ibuprofen this morning. I tried with the ibuprofen, but she won’t swallow it and she isn’t interested enough in the treat I also tried hiding it inside to gobble it down as she did just yesterday.
The Doggone Cutest Ideas for Including Your Pup at Your Wedding

Calling all doggo parents! There is no question that you're going to include your furbaby somehow in the special day, so we don't need to convince you why it's important to have the most adorable VIP ever to share the spotlight. But it was about time we finally got all of our latest favorites together when it comes to putting a paw-sonal touch on your special day! Couples are making their weddings more about their own stories now more than ever, and that means finding unique ideas that fit with your wedding style and vibe. From biscuit bar signs to actual dog-sized tuxedos to pupper cake toppers, there are so many ways to include your four-legged friend as you say I Do. Whether your pup will be able to join you in person on the day or need to stay with their pet sitter, your best buddy will still get to show your guests that they hold an extra sweet spot in your heart.

