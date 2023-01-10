Read full article on original website
Related
mendofever.com
The Storm Breaks, the Moon Shines on the Quiet Waters of Lake Mendocino—MendoMoments
Going on two weeks now, Mendocino County has taken on a dull gray. Residents’ feet have been in a perpetual soggy state. Perma-puddles smatter our daily walks. A world of storm and darkness has situated itself overhead and there is little to be done but wait it out. As...
ksro.com
Woman Dies in Mendocino County from Falling Tree Related to Storms
A 68-year-old woman is dead after a tree fell on her home in Mendocino County. The woman was hit by the tree while asleep inside her home in Fort Bragg early Monday morning. Authorities say the home is in a forested area just east of the Mendocino Coast. No one else was injured.
The Mendocino Voice
Just how do the unhoused in Mendocino County stay dry?
MENDOCINO Co., 1/10/23 — While many of us are snuggled up at home, a dozen or more unhoused people were being turned back out into “atmospheric river” nights, said Ukiah’s Building Bridges Shelter Supervisor Sam Netto. “And that’s just the ones looking for a bed. There...
mendofever.com
Two Mendocino County Deaths Officially Attributed to Recent Winter Storms
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. During late December 2022 and into early January 2023, Mendocino County has been impacted by several winter weather storm events. To date, the following is a synopsis of storm-related deaths being investigated as coroner’s cases by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:
kymkemp.com
Two Die in Storm Related Deaths Since the 7th in Mendocino County
During late December 2022 and into early January 2023, Mendocino County has been impacted by several winter weather storm events. To date, the following is a synopsis of storm related deaths being investigated as coroner’s cases by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. 1. Edgar Castillo (37-year-old male from...
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County live storm updates Jan. 12: SR 175 closed due to flooding, Wind and High Surf Advisories in effect, another storm arrives Saturday (Updated 8:38 a.m.)
This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. 1/12/23 8:38 a.m. — SR 175 is closed from Highway 101 to East...
mendofever.com
City of Point Arena Declares a Local Emergency
The following is a press release issued by the City of Point Arena:. The City of Point Arena has issued a Declaration of Local Emergency in response to ongoing storm events. It is forecasted that additional and continuing storms related to the series of atmospheric river systems threatens Point Arena by bringing heavy rainfall, widespread flooding, strong winds and wind gusts, falling debris, downed trees and extensive power outages.
mendofever.com
Kerplunk! Truck Takes a Swim Near Blue Lakes
Around 4:20 this afternoon a Toyota truck dared to go where no other has gone before: for a swim in the flood waters of Blue Lakes. Initial reports described a truck with water up to the doors near the intersection of State Route 20 and Scotts Valley Road. The vehicle’s occupants were reportedly on the roof necessitating a water rescue. When rescue personnel arrived, they found all occupants were uninjured and once again on dry land.
mendofever.com
Elk Grove Man in Mendocino County Assisting with Storm Cleanup Dies After Work Truck Overturns
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo worked for a Pacific Gas and Electric contractor clearing debris and vegetation. He was in Mendocino County this last Saturday, January 7, 2023, heading to the coast to do his part in cleaning up the mess left by the recent winter storms. Tragically, he...
The Mendocino Voice
Flood control release at Lake Mendocino possible from Thursday onward
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 1/9/23 — Lake Mendocino is experiencing substantially increased water levels at the beginning of 2023 thanks to a series of atmospheric rivers hitting the region. According to data published by Sonoma Water, on Monday the lake had reached 112% of its target water supply curve. To prevent flooding, water may be released from Lake Mendocino no earlier than Thursday.
mendofever.com
Residential Structure Fire Quickly Extinguished in Fort Bragg
A Fort Bragg home caught fire this evening in the area of Georges Lane and Oklahoma Lane. Local firefighters successfully got ahold of the flames within half an hour of the incident being reported. Scanner traffic indicates one person will require Red Cross support for the night. The Incident Commander...
mendofever.com
[UPDATES]Law Enforcement Pursuing Stolen Motorcycle in Ukiah Valley
Scanner traffic beginning around 8:15 p.m. this evening indicates law enforcement is actively pursuing a black motorcycle attempting to flee officers at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle is reportedly stolen out of San Francisco and was sighted by local law enforcement driving recklessly and doing wheelies before the pursuit began.
The Mendocino Voice
Monday storm updates: 1, 128 and 175 closed due to flooding, thousands without power, Tuesday’s forecast and more (UPDATED 7:24 p.m.)
This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. 1/9/23 7:24 p.m. — Bud Snider Park (also called Willits City Park) is...
mendofever.com
CHP Releases Information on Crash That Killed PG&E Contractor in Mendo Providing Storm Response
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo was killed on the morning of Saturday, January 7, 2023, in a vehicle accident on Mountain View Road near Manchester. Castillo was in Mendocino County working as a contractor for PG&E clearing vegetation associated with the recent storms. After the vehicle was unable to...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Coast Woman Dies After Tree Falls on Home
Details are limited at this point, but scanner traffic indicates tragedy struck early this morning when a woman was killed after a tree crashed down on a Mendocino Coast home. Around 1:21 a.m. emergency medical personnel and firefighters were dispatched to the 27000 block of Highway 1 between Fort Bragg and Westport after a “tree crashed into a house” and struck a woman within causing traumatic injuries.
mendofever.com
Missing Man Found Deceased at the Base of a Remote Mendocino County Cliff
Yesterday afternoon, January 7, 2023, a man was reported missing in the remote northwest corner of Mendocino County. Tragically today, a searcher located him deceased at the base of a cliff in that area. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten told us his agency was informed on Saturday...
kymkemp.com
Covelo Man Arrested in Connection With Yolo County Shooting
On 12-31-2022, at about 0702 hours, Ukiah PD received an informational message from Yolo County Communications Center advising Northern California agencies to be on the lookout (BOLO) for subjects and a vehicle involved in a reported shooting that occurred in Woodland Ca. The bulletin included the vehicle description and three suspect names who were believed to be involved in the incident. One of the suspects was the registered owner of an involved vehicle, Quade Smith, a 20-year-old male who resided in Covelo. Quade Smith also had a local warrant involving violent charges that was issued on 12/29/2022.
mendofever.com
Road Closures Remain as Flooding and Storm Damage Wallop Mendocino County
Recent storms continue to complicate life in Mendocino County this Monday morning. Flooding and storm damage has prompted closures of local thoroughfares and warnings from one local fire agency to “stay off of the roads today.”. Here are the major closures residents should be aware of them before hitting...
mendofever.com
Broken Fire Hydrant on Willits’s Main Street Causes Geyser
A broken fire hydrant sent a geyser of water skyward this evening in Willits on the 200 block of South Main Street in front of JD Redhouse and Company. A witness on the scene said law enforcement had a van pulled over near the area of the geyser and were conducting what appeared to be a sobriety test, suggesting the subject could have struck the hydrant.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Woman Found Guilty of Criminal Threats, Brandishing Replica Weapon, Resisting Police, and Other Charges
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations late on Wednesday afternoon to announce it had found the trial defendant guilty as charged … plus some. Defendant Stacey Eugene Rose, age 52,...
Comments / 0