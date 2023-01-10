ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing

Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers at Knicks

Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Indiana Pacers will open the second half of their 2022-2023 season schedule against one of their biggest rivals on the road. On Wednesday, the Pacers (23-18), winners of six of their last seven games and eight of 10,...
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
NBA

Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers: Game Preview

The Orlando Magic’s two performances out west have been on opposite ends of the defensive spectrum. One game after a smothering defensive performance led to a lopsided victory over the Golden State Warriors, the Magic struggled to limit the Sacramento Kings, who hit a franchise-record 23 triples on their way to a huge win over Orlando.
FOX Sports

Franz Wagner has 29 points, Magic hold off Blazers 109-106

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 29 points, Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-106 on Tuesday night. Damian Lillard had 30 points for the Blazers, who lost their fourth straight. The Magic led 19 points...
CBS Sports

How to watch Kings vs. Rockets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Houston Rockets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. Sacramento should still be riding high after a big win, while the Rockets will be looking to right the ship.
FOX Sports

Houston plays Sacramento on 4-game road skid

Houston Rockets (10-31, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (22-18, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston will aim to break its four-game road skid when the Rockets face Sacramento. The Kings have gone 10-9 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks fourth in the Western Conference with...
chatsports.com

76ers Trade Targets: 10 Surprising NBA Trade Candidates The Sixers Could Trade For Ft Gordon Hayward

Today’s 76ers trade rumors take a look at 10 players the Sixers could trade for ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline with now less than a month away. The Sixers are vying for home court advantage in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, but have some work to do to get there. Could someone like Bradley Beal or DeMar DeRozan come to the City of Brotherly Love? The Hornets could be shopping Go.
chatsports.com

ATH Podcast: The holidays are over and the Hornets are still losing

The Charlotte Hornets have continued to lose since we last talked. We do our best to have engaging conversations about a season that has gone nowhere fast. Here’s what we talk about:. A conversation about the Hornets shooting metrics and their inability to make shots. The Hornets defense is...
FOX Sports

Jazz take on the Magic in non-conference action

Orlando Magic (16-26, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (21-23, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz host Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic in non-conference action. The Jazz have gone 13-7 in home games. Utah ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Magic must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

By the time the trade deadline on February 9 rolls in, the Orlando Magic must make some significant decisions. Of course, the Magic may be less aggressive before the deadline if they decide not to go all-in for a spot in the play-in tournament. Still, Here we will look at the two best trades the Orlando Magic must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
