Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
WWE Monday Night Raw Live is coming to Orlando, FloridaFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Car shows come to Hamlin in Winter Garden, FloridaFlour, Eggs and YeastWinter Garden, FL
Major Magic Kingdom AnnouncementFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Lakers Want Trade for Cam Reddish of Knicks?
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Celtics prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/11/2023
The New Orleans Pelicans (25-16) visit the Boston Celtics (29-12) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Celtics prediction and pick. New Orleans has lost two of their last three games but still sits in third place in...
FOX Sports
Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing
Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Knicks
Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Indiana Pacers will open the second half of their 2022-2023 season schedule against one of their biggest rivals on the road. On Wednesday, the Pacers (23-18), winners of six of their last seven games and eight of 10,...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 3 Big Things to Watch
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks look to avoid an 0-2 trip to LA as they take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.
NBA
Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers: Game Preview
The Orlando Magic’s two performances out west have been on opposite ends of the defensive spectrum. One game after a smothering defensive performance led to a lopsided victory over the Golden State Warriors, the Magic struggled to limit the Sacramento Kings, who hit a franchise-record 23 triples on their way to a huge win over Orlando.
FOX Sports
Franz Wagner has 29 points, Magic hold off Blazers 109-106
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 29 points, Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-106 on Tuesday night. Damian Lillard had 30 points for the Blazers, who lost their fourth straight. The Magic led 19 points...
CBS Sports
How to watch Kings vs. Rockets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Houston Rockets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. Sacramento should still be riding high after a big win, while the Rockets will be looking to right the ship.
Magic forward Jonathan Isaac to play for G League affiliate in first game since 2020
It was reported last week that the 25-year-old was a "full go" in Orlando's practice. Isaac's last NBA contest in early August 2020 was the Magic's second game back from the COVID-19 pandemic resumption in the "bubble," when he tore his left ACL. He played in 27 games (10 starts)...
FOX Sports
Houston plays Sacramento on 4-game road skid
Houston Rockets (10-31, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (22-18, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston will aim to break its four-game road skid when the Rockets face Sacramento. The Kings have gone 10-9 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks fourth in the Western Conference with...
chatsports.com
76ers Trade Targets: 10 Surprising NBA Trade Candidates The Sixers Could Trade For Ft Gordon Hayward
Today’s 76ers trade rumors take a look at 10 players the Sixers could trade for ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline with now less than a month away. The Sixers are vying for home court advantage in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, but have some work to do to get there. Could someone like Bradley Beal or DeMar DeRozan come to the City of Brotherly Love? The Hornets could be shopping Go.
chatsports.com
ATH Podcast: The holidays are over and the Hornets are still losing
The Charlotte Hornets have continued to lose since we last talked. We do our best to have engaging conversations about a season that has gone nowhere fast. Here’s what we talk about:. A conversation about the Hornets shooting metrics and their inability to make shots. The Hornets defense is...
Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry updates as Miami barely meets minimum vs. Thunder
The Miami Heat will be severely shorthanded when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night in South Beach. Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel has reported that Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, and Tyler Herro are all out for the said contest due to injuries. Lowry is said to...
Heat set NBA record for free-throw perfection, edge Thunder
Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 35 points, and the Miami Heat set an NBA record by making all 40 of
FOX Sports
Jazz take on the Magic in non-conference action
Orlando Magic (16-26, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (21-23, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz host Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic in non-conference action. The Jazz have gone 13-7 in home games. Utah ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
2 best trades Magic must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
By the time the trade deadline on February 9 rolls in, the Orlando Magic must make some significant decisions. Of course, the Magic may be less aggressive before the deadline if they decide not to go all-in for a spot in the play-in tournament. Still, Here we will look at the two best trades the Orlando Magic must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
