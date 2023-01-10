ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

kyweathercenter.com

Tracking Strong Storms Before Light Snow

Good Thursday to one and all. Strong to a few severe storms are rolling across the state today as a potent storm system works into the Ohio Valley. Once the storms blow through, a light accumulation of snow takes center stage for Friday. Let’s start with the storms before we...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms to snow accumulation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty thunderstorms will cruise through the skies of Kentucky today. A quick shot of cold air will then lead us to snow flying and even accumulating. Let’s look at the day ahead. Non-thunderstorm winds will become gusty. Strong to severe storms will blow through. Winds...
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

A Busy Few Days Ahead

Good afternoon, everyone. We have a big storm system set to rumble across the region, bringing the threat for severe storms and snow. If you know anything about Kentucky weather, nothing about that sentence seems out of the ordinary. Scattered showers are out there today with scattered being the key...
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

Strong Storms and Light Snow Later In The Week

Good afternoon, everybody. Milder winds continue to take over across the area over the next several days. These winds are ahead of a storm system set to bring the chance for strong storms and light snow, all within a few hours. With the track of the low right going from...
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

Late Week Storm System Thoughts

Good evening, friends. Clouds are starting to stream in from the west as our late week storm system gets ready to impact the region. Strong storms and light snow are on the weather menu for the second half of the week. Those clouds will spit out a few showers on...
KENTUCKY STATE
wcluradio.com

Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says

GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Rain and snow showers tonight before a bigger system by Thursday

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, rain showers are beginning to wind down across central and eastern Kentucky with a flurry being possible into the overnight. But north central and northern Kentucky are dealing with some snow showers as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s there. Some areas in our far northern viewing area may see some very light accumulations tonight. This snap shot here of Max HD radar shows the heavier snow showers.
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

A Little Light Snow Tonight

Good afternoon, folks. A little bit of light snow will develop and push across the region through tonight. This may put down some light accumulations for some. Looking into next week, a bigger storm is on the way with rain and snow. Let’s start with the current system and the...
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Cold front to bring rain, gusty wind Wednesday night, Thursday

Warmer than average weather will give way to more seasonal temperatures by the end of the week as a cold front brings wind and rain, but warmer weather is likely to return next week. National Weather Service in Paducah Warning Coordination Meteorologist Christine Wielgos said during this week’s conference call...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Months after Eastern Kentucky floods, survivors weigh the future

JACKSON — When the 2021 Eastern Kentucky floods came, Nancy Herald’s basement filled to the rafters.  She lost roughly 50 years of cherished Christmas decorations stored along the concrete wall, along with the washer, dryer and refrigerator.  Because of that experience, the family thought they’d be ready when the 2022 floods came more than a […] The post Months after Eastern Kentucky floods, survivors weigh the future appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

KYEM Director Col. Jeremy Slinker talks battling arctic blast with flood survivors in travel trailers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Disaster is not new to Kentuckians. Sub-zero temperatures, however, that was a new story. “So, we did have travel trailers in western Kentucky last winter, but we did not have experience with any major issues on any large scale, and I think that just speaks to the level of this storm that came in and the temperatures that came in,” Kentucky Emergency Management Director Col. Jeremy Slinker said.
KENTUCKY STATE
iheart.com

2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky woman crowned Miss Earth USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new reigning Miss Earth USA hails from Kentucky. Danielle Mullins, 25, graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in public relations. Mullins was crowned at this years pageant in Orlando, Florida. Known as "Beauties for a Cause," Miss Earth empowers women through community leadership...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky boy's Bible song is a testament to his memory skills

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky.-- Seven-year-old Elijah Collins quickly learned all 66 books of the Bible when his grandfather put them to music. Kentucky boy’s Bible song is a testament to his memory …. NICHOLASVILLE, Ky.-- Seven-year-old Elijah Collins quickly learned all 66 books of the Bible when his grandfather put them...
LEXINGTON, KY
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaurs that Lived in Kentucky (And Where to See Fossils Today)

Dinosaurs that Lived in Kentucky (And Where to See Fossils Today) Kentucky is a southern state known for its mix of farmlands and mountainous areas, along with its distinct culture. Many different animals live in Kentucky these days. What about the past, though? Would you have seen dinosaurs millions of years ago? Today, we’re going to explore the dinosaurs that lived in Kentucky and what fossil evidence we have of their existence.
KENTUCKY STATE

