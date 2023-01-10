Read full article on original website
kyweathercenter.com
Tracking Strong Storms Before Light Snow
Good Thursday to one and all. Strong to a few severe storms are rolling across the state today as a potent storm system works into the Ohio Valley. Once the storms blow through, a light accumulation of snow takes center stage for Friday. Let’s start with the storms before we...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms to snow accumulation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty thunderstorms will cruise through the skies of Kentucky today. A quick shot of cold air will then lead us to snow flying and even accumulating. Let’s look at the day ahead. Non-thunderstorm winds will become gusty. Strong to severe storms will blow through. Winds...
kyweathercenter.com
A Busy Few Days Ahead
Good afternoon, everyone. We have a big storm system set to rumble across the region, bringing the threat for severe storms and snow. If you know anything about Kentucky weather, nothing about that sentence seems out of the ordinary. Scattered showers are out there today with scattered being the key...
kyweathercenter.com
Strong Storms and Light Snow Later In The Week
Good afternoon, everybody. Milder winds continue to take over across the area over the next several days. These winds are ahead of a storm system set to bring the chance for strong storms and light snow, all within a few hours. With the track of the low right going from...
kyweathercenter.com
Late Week Storm System Thoughts
Good evening, friends. Clouds are starting to stream in from the west as our late week storm system gets ready to impact the region. Strong storms and light snow are on the weather menu for the second half of the week. Those clouds will spit out a few showers on...
wcluradio.com
Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says
GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
WTVQ
Rain and snow showers tonight before a bigger system by Thursday
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, rain showers are beginning to wind down across central and eastern Kentucky with a flurry being possible into the overnight. But north central and northern Kentucky are dealing with some snow showers as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s there. Some areas in our far northern viewing area may see some very light accumulations tonight. This snap shot here of Max HD radar shows the heavier snow showers.
kyweathercenter.com
A Little Light Snow Tonight
Good afternoon, folks. A little bit of light snow will develop and push across the region through tonight. This may put down some light accumulations for some. Looking into next week, a bigger storm is on the way with rain and snow. Let’s start with the current system and the...
WKYT 27
TEAM COVERAGE: NWS confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
(WKYT) - The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky Thursday morning. According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds touched down in the West Harrodsburg area of Mercer County. Another EF-1 tornado, with max winds of at least 90 mph, has also been confirmed in Boyle County.
whopam.com
Cold front to bring rain, gusty wind Wednesday night, Thursday
Warmer than average weather will give way to more seasonal temperatures by the end of the week as a cold front brings wind and rain, but warmer weather is likely to return next week. National Weather Service in Paducah Warning Coordination Meteorologist Christine Wielgos said during this week’s conference call...
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
Months after Eastern Kentucky floods, survivors weigh the future
JACKSON — When the 2021 Eastern Kentucky floods came, Nancy Herald’s basement filled to the rafters. She lost roughly 50 years of cherished Christmas decorations stored along the concrete wall, along with the washer, dryer and refrigerator. Because of that experience, the family thought they’d be ready when the 2022 floods came more than a […] The post Months after Eastern Kentucky floods, survivors weigh the future appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WKYT 27
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
WKYT 27
KYEM Director Col. Jeremy Slinker talks battling arctic blast with flood survivors in travel trailers
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Disaster is not new to Kentuckians. Sub-zero temperatures, however, that was a new story. “So, we did have travel trailers in western Kentucky last winter, but we did not have experience with any major issues on any large scale, and I think that just speaks to the level of this storm that came in and the temperatures that came in,” Kentucky Emergency Management Director Col. Jeremy Slinker said.
iheart.com
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
wdrb.com
Kentucky woman crowned Miss Earth USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new reigning Miss Earth USA hails from Kentucky. Danielle Mullins, 25, graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in public relations. Mullins was crowned at this years pageant in Orlando, Florida. Known as "Beauties for a Cause," Miss Earth empowers women through community leadership...
wymt.com
Kentucky Power reminds customers about bill management following arctic blast
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power wants its customers to know when temperatures plummet, energy use goes way up. Corporate Communications Manager Sarah Nusbaum said our bills typically reflect that. ”The other factor affecting bills this winter is that the cost of fuel used to make the electricity that customers...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
fox56news.com
Kentucky boy's Bible song is a testament to his memory skills
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky.-- Seven-year-old Elijah Collins quickly learned all 66 books of the Bible when his grandfather put them to music. Kentucky boy’s Bible song is a testament to his memory …. NICHOLASVILLE, Ky.-- Seven-year-old Elijah Collins quickly learned all 66 books of the Bible when his grandfather put them...
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaurs that Lived in Kentucky (And Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs that Lived in Kentucky (And Where to See Fossils Today) Kentucky is a southern state known for its mix of farmlands and mountainous areas, along with its distinct culture. Many different animals live in Kentucky these days. What about the past, though? Would you have seen dinosaurs millions of years ago? Today, we’re going to explore the dinosaurs that lived in Kentucky and what fossil evidence we have of their existence.
