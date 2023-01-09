Read full article on original website
Florida manatee deaths drop but starvation still a concern
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manatee deaths dropped in 2022 from a record high the year before, but Florida wildlife officials said Wednesday that chronic starvation caused by water pollution remains a major concern. Preliminary statistics show 800 recorded manatee deaths last year in Florida, according to the state...
Could the severe weather affecting California also affect the Twin Tiers?
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Over in California, severe weather has recently struck the state with heavy rainfall, flooding, mudslides, and damaged trees and houses. The series of severe weather events across California have started with an atmospheric river, which then transitioned into a bomb cyclone. What is the difference between the two?
Governor announces new office to coordinate Micron project in Town of Clay
ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As part of her State of the State announcements, Governor Kathy Hochul is creating an office dedicated to the expansion of the semiconductor industry in New York. Specifically, the “Governor’s Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management, and Integration” will coordinate the work of independent agencies within...
Hochul delivers State of the State
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered her first State of the State address as elected governor from the Assembly Chamber in Albany on Tuesday. She talked about several priorities she plans to tackle this year, including gun violence, crime, mental health, equal access to housing, climate change, affordable health care, and high inflation.
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/11/23)
Clouds with us yet again today and they hold throughout the day. Dry weather is the case throughout the day and temperatures reach above average as warm air filters in. Overnight, we are mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Late tonight we see mixed showers start to move in. TOMORROW:. Mixed...
