Pike County, IL

muddyrivernews.com

Quincy man arrested for burglary, possession of stolen property

Adams County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Quincy man for burglary and other charges following a two-month investigation. On Tuesday night at 10:23, investigators and deputies arrested Jacob L. Shipe in Mendon. Shipe, 37, of 5437 Watchtower Drive, was transported to Blessing Hospital for evaluation before he was lodged in the Adams County Jail.
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

South Jacksonville PD Becomes First Law Enforcement Agency in Morgan Co. To Digitally Transfer Body Cam Footage

The South Jacksonville Police Department is now on the cutting edge of digital evidence technology. Chief of Police Eric Hansell told the South Jacksonville Village Board of Trustees last Thursday that they are the first department in Morgan County that can now transmit digital footage from police-worn body cameras to the State’s Attorney’s Office and to a defendant’s counsel in a criminal case.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Macomb police ask public's help to find missing, endangered man

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police and McDonough County Sheriffs Department are searching a missing man who they say may be endangered. Authorities say Eric Fischer was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He is not in legal trouble. Law enforcers only wish to make sure he is okay to help connect him with any services he may need.
MACOMB, IL
wlds.com

Rushville Community Rallies Around Police Officer Diagnosed with Leukemia

The Rushville Police Department is rallying around one of their own. Rushville K9 Officer Handler Nathan Rauch was admitted to Blessing Hospital in Quincy on Monday after a medical episode. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright told WGEM that Rauch had taken time off in November and hadn’t been recovering from an illness. Wright says that Rauch is the type of officer that never took time off prior to the ill health. Rauch has previously worked for the Astoria Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.
RUSHVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Two die in separate Alton traffic accidents

It’s been a deadly couple of days on Alton streets. One woman was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon on Brown Street. A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident Sunday night near downtown left a 27-year-old man dead. The crash Friday happened just before 4pm on Brown Street near the...
ALTON, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Grootens and numerous Illinois sheriffs oppose new state gun law

QUINCY — Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens was one of several sheriffs in Downstate Illinois to announce they will not be fully enforcing the new Protect Illinois Communities Act, which has also been called an assault weapons ban. In a statement issued Wednesday, Grootens said he believes the new...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Jan. 10, 2023

Jack Dust, 22, of Quincy for battery at 3311 Broadway on 12/31/22. Lodged 122. Shiela Fox, 51, Hannibal MO, speeding at 16th and Broadway. PTC 147. Brian Bergman,37, Quincy, expired registration at 18th and Broadway. PTC 147. Zane Willis,18, Quincy, seat belt at 3rd and Elm. PTC 147. Joshua Wortman,...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

‘An absolute nightmare’: Union files grievance against city for failing to provide health, vision coverage for police officers

QUINCY — The Police Benevolent and Protective Association Labor Unit 12, which represents the officers and supervisors with the Quincy Police Department, filed a grievance against the city of Quincy for failing to provide health insurance or vision coverage to all police officers in violation of its contract with the union.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Three arrested in Hannibal after attempted burglary of home

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Three people were arrested Wednesday morning after they attempted to burglarize a home in the 2500 block of Hope Street. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were dispatched to the 2500 block of Hope at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowner provided a description of the vehicle that fled the area of their home. Officers quickly located the vehicle and saw one of the occupants throw items from the vehicle as they approached.
HANNIBAL, MO
wlds.com

Morgan County Board Seeking New Animal Control Administrator

The Morgan County Commissioners recognized a pair of public servants Monday. Commissioner Chair Ginny Fanning noted during comments in Monday morning’s board meeting the recent appointment of Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll as President of the Illinois State’s Attorneys Association. “Morgan County is certainly very proud...
vincennespbs.org

Alleged drug overdose victim saved

Two deputies in Pike County saved a life on Monday. At just after 5-pm, Deputies Bryce Manning and Kane Osgatharp were sent to a scene where a man had possibly overdosed on drugs. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department reports when they arrived on scene the man had no pulse.
PIKE COUNTY, MO
wlds.com

Pittsfield’s Gerard Named Miss Quincy Outstanding Teen 2023

Pittsfield High School sophomore Molly Gerard can now be called royalty. The 15-year old Gerard was crowned Miss Quincy’s Outstanding Teen 2023 on Saturday at the Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy. Gerard was the top contestant in a field of 6. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The Miss Quincy...
PITTSFIELD, IL

