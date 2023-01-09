Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man arrested for burglary, possession of stolen property
Adams County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Quincy man for burglary and other charges following a two-month investigation. On Tuesday night at 10:23, investigators and deputies arrested Jacob L. Shipe in Mendon. Shipe, 37, of 5437 Watchtower Drive, was transported to Blessing Hospital for evaluation before he was lodged in the Adams County Jail.
wlds.com
South Jacksonville PD Becomes First Law Enforcement Agency in Morgan Co. To Digitally Transfer Body Cam Footage
The South Jacksonville Police Department is now on the cutting edge of digital evidence technology. Chief of Police Eric Hansell told the South Jacksonville Village Board of Trustees last Thursday that they are the first department in Morgan County that can now transmit digital footage from police-worn body cameras to the State’s Attorney’s Office and to a defendant’s counsel in a criminal case.
muddyrivernews.com
Lost a toolbox? Cellphone? Drivers license? Wallet? Quincy Police Department might have it
QUINCY — The following items recently were recovered by the Quincy Police Department. To inquire about any recovered property, call the QPD Evidence Department at 217-228-4489. 1st Notice Recovered Property. Pink Girls Bike12-17-22 Boys Black and White BMX Bike12-17-22 Kroc Membership Card and Wallet12-10-22 2nd Notice Recovered Property. 6...
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County Board approves new cameras for ‘new’ jail, opposes state’s new gun law
At Tuesday night’s Adams County Board meeting, a bid for $700,000 was approved to replace the camera and door access systems installed in the Adams County Jail. Verkada, a San Mateo, California-based company, won the bid over two other companies. The new system will be cloud-based and replace a system less than five years old.
khqa.com
Macomb police ask public's help to find missing, endangered man
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police and McDonough County Sheriffs Department are searching a missing man who they say may be endangered. Authorities say Eric Fischer was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He is not in legal trouble. Law enforcers only wish to make sure he is okay to help connect him with any services he may need.
Attempted carjacking victim fights off would be thief
Carjackings are on the rise, and as police work to stop thieves, some drivers are now fighting back to protect their property.
edglentoday.com
Alton Police Chief: Woman Airlifted From Brown Street Crash On Friday Has Died
ALTON - A driver involved in a serious traffic crash on Brown Street at the intersection of Spaulding Street in Alton on Friday has died, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said Monday afternoon. Alton Police and Fire were called to the scene around 3:53 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023....
wlds.com
Rushville Community Rallies Around Police Officer Diagnosed with Leukemia
The Rushville Police Department is rallying around one of their own. Rushville K9 Officer Handler Nathan Rauch was admitted to Blessing Hospital in Quincy on Monday after a medical episode. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright told WGEM that Rauch had taken time off in November and hadn’t been recovering from an illness. Wright says that Rauch is the type of officer that never took time off prior to the ill health. Rauch has previously worked for the Astoria Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.
advantagenews.com
Two die in separate Alton traffic accidents
It’s been a deadly couple of days on Alton streets. One woman was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon on Brown Street. A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident Sunday night near downtown left a 27-year-old man dead. The crash Friday happened just before 4pm on Brown Street near the...
muddyrivernews.com
Grootens and numerous Illinois sheriffs oppose new state gun law
QUINCY — Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens was one of several sheriffs in Downstate Illinois to announce they will not be fully enforcing the new Protect Illinois Communities Act, which has also been called an assault weapons ban. In a statement issued Wednesday, Grootens said he believes the new...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 10, 2023
Jack Dust, 22, of Quincy for battery at 3311 Broadway on 12/31/22. Lodged 122. Shiela Fox, 51, Hannibal MO, speeding at 16th and Broadway. PTC 147. Brian Bergman,37, Quincy, expired registration at 18th and Broadway. PTC 147. Zane Willis,18, Quincy, seat belt at 3rd and Elm. PTC 147. Joshua Wortman,...
muddyrivernews.com
‘An absolute nightmare’: Union files grievance against city for failing to provide health, vision coverage for police officers
QUINCY — The Police Benevolent and Protective Association Labor Unit 12, which represents the officers and supervisors with the Quincy Police Department, filed a grievance against the city of Quincy for failing to provide health insurance or vision coverage to all police officers in violation of its contract with the union.
Police: Missing 72-year-old last seen Saturday, Jan. 7
The Macoupin County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing man.
muddyrivernews.com
Three arrested in Hannibal after attempted burglary of home
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Three people were arrested Wednesday morning after they attempted to burglarize a home in the 2500 block of Hope Street. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were dispatched to the 2500 block of Hope at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowner provided a description of the vehicle that fled the area of their home. Officers quickly located the vehicle and saw one of the occupants throw items from the vehicle as they approached.
wlds.com
Morgan County Board Seeking New Animal Control Administrator
The Morgan County Commissioners recognized a pair of public servants Monday. Commissioner Chair Ginny Fanning noted during comments in Monday morning’s board meeting the recent appointment of Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll as President of the Illinois State’s Attorneys Association. “Morgan County is certainly very proud...
Father, son owners of Jacksonville construction firms sentenced for defrauding IRS
Jacksonville residents Raul Solis, 52, and Raul Solis-Martinez, 33, were sentenced Monday to 33 months and 21 months in federal prison, respectively, for conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service and to unlawfully employ workers who were neither lawfully admitted to, nor authorized to be employed in the United States.
muddyrivernews.com
Two more arrests made, one more arrest pending involving Tuesday morning shooting on South Eighth
QUINCY — Two more arrests were made Wednesday by the Quincy Police Department in connection to a shooting incident in the 500 block of South Eighth Street early Tuesday morning, and an arrest warrant has been issued for another Quincy man in this case. Officers with the Quincy Police...
vincennespbs.org
Alleged drug overdose victim saved
Two deputies in Pike County saved a life on Monday. At just after 5-pm, Deputies Bryce Manning and Kane Osgatharp were sent to a scene where a man had possibly overdosed on drugs. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department reports when they arrived on scene the man had no pulse.
wlds.com
Pittsfield’s Gerard Named Miss Quincy Outstanding Teen 2023
Pittsfield High School sophomore Molly Gerard can now be called royalty. The 15-year old Gerard was crowned Miss Quincy’s Outstanding Teen 2023 on Saturday at the Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy. Gerard was the top contestant in a field of 6. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The Miss Quincy...
muddyrivernews.com
Portion of Harrison Street to be closed Wednesday as city plans for new bridge over Curtis Creek
QUINCY — Harrison Street between South 24th and Curtis Creek Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday. The closure is necessary so city crews can obtain soil borings for the design of a new bridge over Curtis Creek. Motorists should use Monroe/South 28th or State St. to...
