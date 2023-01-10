In California, U.S. Education Secretary Cardona calls for states to up funding, lays out student debt relief case

New Jersey and Ohio join several other state’s government in banning TikTok on government devices. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D) also extended the ban from TikTok to several vendors from China. Those include Huawei, Hikvision, Tencent Holdings, ZTE Corporation–and the Russian company Kaspersky Lab. “Bolstering cybersecurity is critical to protecting the overall safety and welfare of our state,” adds Governor Murphy. “The proactive and preventative measures that we are implementing today will ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and safety of information assets managed by New Jersey State government.”

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO