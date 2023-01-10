ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

In California, U.S. Education Secretary Cardona calls for states to up funding, lays out student debt relief case

By Michael Burke
edsource.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
12 News

Senators visit Arizona, Texas border in search for solutions

YUMA, Ariz. — Politicians, tribal leaders and the head of a local humanitarian group in Arizona's Yuma County called on a politically diverse delegation of senators from around the U.S. to pass immigration reform amid an increase in migrant arrivals that can overwhelm local resources. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema,...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
Digital Music News

New Jersey, Ohio Join 20 State Governments in Banning TikTok

New Jersey and Ohio join several other state’s government in banning TikTok on government devices. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D) also extended the ban from TikTok to several vendors from China. Those include Huawei, Hikvision, Tencent Holdings, ZTE Corporation–and the Russian company Kaspersky Lab. “Bolstering cybersecurity is critical to protecting the overall safety and welfare of our state,” adds Governor Murphy. “The proactive and preventative measures that we are implementing today will ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and safety of information assets managed by New Jersey State government.”
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy