In California, U.S. Education Secretary Cardona calls for states to up funding, lays out student debt relief case

Student Loans: DOJ Says Overruling Biden’s Forgiveness Could Lead to Lawsuits Over ‘Virtually All Federal Action’
While the fate of borrowers' loan repayments remains in limbo until the end of February, experts are waiting with apprehension of what an upheld Supreme Court ruling will mean, not only for federal...
Supreme Court seeks U.S. government view on charter school's skirt requirement
Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration to weigh in on whether the justices should decide whether a publicly funded charter school in North Carolina may have violated the rights of female students - deemed "fragile vessels" by the school's founder - by requiring girls to wear skirts.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
'Damaging cuts' to Medicare and Social Security are looking more likely with McCarthy as House speaker. Here's what it will mean for retirees.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made concessions to far-right GOP members to win his seat, which likely include cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Illinois Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is Uncooperative
Governor Pritzker on the Texas migrantsPhoto byScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bussed migrants that crossed the Texas-Mexican border to sanctuary states such as New and Washington, D.C. Then he added a third state on September 1 - Chicago.
A welfare scandal showing millions diverted to the rich now sharpens contrasts in the nation's poorest state
A welfare scandal in GOP-led Mississippi showed millions diverted to the rich and powerful instead of helping some of the neediest people in the nation.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
California Democrats bring back concealed carry bill in renewed push for gun safety
Lawmakers are also bringing back bills to limit solitary confinement use and decriminalize psychedelic drugs.
Energy Department: Keystone XL cancellation cost jobs, but its consumer impacts couldn’t be measured
“The Department of Energy finally admitted to the worst kept secret about the Keystone Pipeline: President Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline sacrificed thousands of American jobs,” Risch said in a written statement.
Trade unions representing laid-off Keystone XL workers silent after report shows thousands of job losses
Four major trade unions that were set to represent Keystone XL pipeline workers before President Biden canceled the project's permits, were silent this week when asked the job losses.
South Dakota governor calls for eliminating grocery tax
Gov. Kristi Noem called Tuesday for using the state’s surplus to eliminate the tax charged on groceries and lower other taxes in a State of the State address that steered clear of the hot-button topic of abortion. The Republican governor, who is seen as a potential contender for the...
Congresswoman Bourdeaux secures funding for 14 community projects
U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux recently secured $13 million in funding for community projects....
Federal judge puts halt on New Jersey's concealed-carry gun laws
The halt pertains at least in part to the ban on guns in public libraries/museums, bars or restaurants that serve alcohol and entertainment facilities.
Supreme Court asked to step in on New York concealed carry firearm law
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to allow a new state law that places restrictions on carrying a concealed firearm to stay in effect while legal challenges play out.
Senators visit Arizona, Texas border in search for solutions
YUMA, Ariz. — Politicians, tribal leaders and the head of a local humanitarian group in Arizona's Yuma County called on a politically diverse delegation of senators from around the U.S. to pass immigration reform amid an increase in migrant arrivals that can overwhelm local resources. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema,...
Can Attorney General Kris Mayes stop the Saudi cows eating Arizona's water?
It’s a fairly simple question: Should the precious groundwater under Arizona’s rural communities be used to quench the thirst of Arizona’s men, women and children … or Saudi Arabian cows?. This being Arizona, you already know the answer: Moooooooo!. Newly elected state Attorney General Kris Mayes...
How environmental law is misused to stop housing
Two recent appellate court cases underscore the chaotic role that the California Environmental Quality Act plays in construction of much-needed housing.
Digital Music News
New Jersey, Ohio Join 20 State Governments in Banning TikTok
New Jersey and Ohio join several other state’s government in banning TikTok on government devices. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D) also extended the ban from TikTok to several vendors from China. Those include Huawei, Hikvision, Tencent Holdings, ZTE Corporation–and the Russian company Kaspersky Lab. “Bolstering cybersecurity is critical to protecting the overall safety and welfare of our state,” adds Governor Murphy. “The proactive and preventative measures that we are implementing today will ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and safety of information assets managed by New Jersey State government.”
Dozens of new state bills show "startling evolution" of anti-trans legislation
Demonstrators carry signs in support of trans-children and gender affirmation treatments during a rally outside of Boston Childrens Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 18, 2022. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel...
