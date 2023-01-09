Read full article on original website
Milner Library accepting applications for Circus & Allied Arts Collection Fellowship
Milner Library at Illinois State University is now accepting applications for the 2023 Circus & Allied Arts Collection Fellowship. This $1,500 award is available to scholars external to ISU who are interested in researching any topic that requires the onsite use of the Circus & Allied Arts Collection housed in Milner Library’s Special Collections.
Black History Month speaker: Rethinking Race and Social Construction, February 27
Dr. Ken Warren, the Fairfax M. Cone Distinguished Service Professor in the Department of English at the University of Chicago, will deliver the lecture “Rethinking Race and Social Construction: A View from the Humanities” at 6 p.m. Monday, February 27, in Schroeder Hall, room 244, as part of events for Black History Month at Illinois State University.
Dr. Alejandro Enriquez honored with 2023 Rives award
The Office of the Provost named Associate Professor Alejandro Enriquez the winner of the Stan and Sandy Rives Excellence in Undergraduate Education Award. Dr. Alejandro Enriquez holds a Ph.D. in Hispanic and Luso-Brazilian literature and linguistics from the University of Minnesota. Enriquez is an associate professor of Spanish in the Department of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures, in addition to holding a joint appointment with the Latin American and Latino/a Studies Program. As part of his joint appointment, he teaches classes in U.S. Latino Studies, including the LAL 109 Introduction to U.S. Latino Populations, the course that inspired the Communities of Belonging and Academic Success (COBAS) initiative.
Country music concert “Stars & Guitars” coming to Braden Auditorium, February 7
The lineup for “Stars & Guitars” has been announced. The annual country music concert event will take place at Illinois State University’s Braden Auditorium February 7 at 6:30 p.m. This year’s “Stars & Guitars” lineup features Drew Baldridge, Levi Hummon, Filmore, Morgan Myles, Clayton Anderson, King Calaway,...
