Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea set to sign Joao Felix and target Marcus Thuram

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid , in what is set to be the biggest deal so far in the January transfer window. A loan fee of around €11m has apparently been agreed, with Chelsea fending off Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal for the 23-year-old forward’s signature.

Felix cost Atletico a club record £111m when they signed him from Benfica in 2019 and manager Graham Potter will hope the Portuguese can spark life into their attack following their recent struggles. The Blues are prepared to cover Felix’s salary in full, which could see the club pay over £250,000 a week over the second half of the season.

Elsewhere, West Ham United are back in for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri and could make a loan move for the 25-year-old Morocco international, report the Times.

Manchester United are meanwhile targeting Netherlands international Wout Weghorst. The striker is currently on loan at Besiktas from Burnley until the end of the season and the Turkish side have said they are willing to negotiate compensation for the cancellation of his loan if he secures another move this month. United have agreed the fundamentals of a loan deal with Burnley but are still awaiting agreement between the Clarets and Besiktas .

Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below: