Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea set to sign Joao Felix and target Marcus Thuram

By Michael Jones
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEi1t_0k9JZ9if00

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid , in what is set to be the biggest deal so far in the January transfer window. A loan fee of around €11m has apparently been agreed, with Chelsea fending off Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal for the 23-year-old forward’s signature.

Felix cost Atletico a club record £111m when they signed him from Benfica in 2019 and manager Graham Potter will hope the Portuguese can spark life into their attack following their recent struggles. The Blues are prepared to cover Felix’s salary in full, which could see the club pay over £250,000 a week over the second half of the season.

Elsewhere, West Ham United are back in for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri and could make a loan move for the 25-year-old Morocco international, report the Times.

Manchester United are meanwhile targeting Netherlands international Wout Weghorst. The striker is currently on loan at Besiktas from Burnley until the end of the season and the Turkish side have said they are willing to negotiate compensation for the cancellation of his loan if he secures another move this month. United have agreed the fundamentals of a loan deal with Burnley but are still awaiting agreement between the Clarets and Besiktas .

Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below:

Yardbarker

New Chelsea director taking the lead on potential Marcus Thuram deal

Chelsea are looking to try and sign some more players this month as we race through the January transfer window. We are into the double figures in the month now, and that means that time is gradually running out to get signings done. However, there is still plenty of time left and as the Joao Felix move proves, these deals CAN get done quick if you need them to be. Felix is set to be announced by Chelsea very soon, after accelerating the move to sign him on Monday.
BBC

Enzo Fernandez: Chelsea pursuit of Argentina and Benfica midfielder 'closed'

Chelsea's pursuit of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez is "closed", says Benfica manager Roger Schmidt. The Blues have been in talks with the Portuguese club about signing the 21-year-old 2022 World Cup winner but have failed to reach an agreement. He celebrated scoring in Benfica's 2-0 Portuguese Cup win at Varzim...
Comments / 0

