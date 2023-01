BULLARD — Rodrigo Del Pozo had a hat trick and Marlon Rataj had three assissts as the Brook Hill Guard scored a 10-0 win over Dallas Lutheran on Monday in a TAPPS Division III District 2 soccer match at Herrington Stadium.

The Guard goes to 2-0 in district and 8-1-1 on the season. The Lions fall to 1-1 in league.