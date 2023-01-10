Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
French President Macron to Host UK PM Sunak on March 10
PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron has invited Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to France on March 10 in order to hold a bilateral summit, the Elysee said on Wednesday, as the two countries seek to revive their ties after recent tensions. "It will be an opportunity for the two...
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
The latest Russian ally to distance itself from Putin is Armenia, which has accused Russia of failing to help in its ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan.
Ukraine Says Its Forces Hold Out Against Russia in Battle for Soledar
KYIV/NEAR SOLEDAR, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Thursday its troops were holding out against a massive onslaught of Russian artillery in the salt mining town of Soledar in the east, with drone footage showing utter devastation there and buildings reduced to smouldering husks. In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Zelenskiy strips Putin ally Medvedchuk, three others of Ukrainian citizenship
KYIV, Jan 11 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stripped four political figures of their Ukrainian citizenship on Tuesday, including pro-Kremlin politician Viktor Medvedchuk who was transferred to Russia last year in a prisoner swap deal.
Iran executions quash protests, push dissent underground
DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Iran's hanging of protesters -- and display of their lifeless bodies suspended from cranes -- seems to have instilled enough fear to keep people off the streets after months of anti-government unrest.
Family of Iranian protester sentenced to death appeals for help
The UK family of an Iranian man sentenced to death has urged ministers to help save his life. MPs heard Mehdi Mohammadi Fard, 19, had been tortured, beaten and kept in solitary confinement for protesting against the Iranian regime. The House of Commons was told he was tried without legal...
Greece’s former king to be buried as a private citizen
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi, the former summer residence of Greece’s royals just outside Athens where his parents and ancestors are buried, the government said Wednesday. A controversial figure in Greek history,...
Britain Criticises 'Erosion of Freedoms' in Hong Kong, Draws Rebuke From China
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain criticised on Thursday what it said was the systematic erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong by the Chinese government and a crackdown on free speech by authorities in the former British colony, drawing an angry response from China. The criticism was contained in the government's latest six-monthly...
Poland Plans to Give Ukraine Leopard Tanks as Part of Coalition
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland has decided to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of an international coalition, the Polish president said on Wednesday, as Warsaw seeks to play a leading role in reaching a consensus among Western allies on such support. Kyiv has been requesting heavy military vehicles such...
Factbox-Why Russia Is Targeting the Ukrainian Town of Soledar
KYIV (Reuters) - Russian and Ukrainian forces were engaged in intense fighting on Wednesday over the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine - a stepping stone in Moscow's push to capture the entire Donbas region - with the Russians appearing to have the upper hand. Moscow's capture of Soledar and...
Pope denounces Iran death penalty following protests
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Monday broke his silence on the nationwide protests convulsing Iran, denouncing the recourse to the death penalty there and seemingly legitimizing the rallies as demonstrations “demanding greater respect for the dignity of women.”. Francis made the comments in an annual speech to...
Belarus detains former presidential candidate
Jan 12 (Reuters) - An opposition politician who stood against long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko in the controversial 2020 presidential election has been detained, his team said.
Europe has avoided energy collapse. But is the crisis over?
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe has dodged an energy apocalypse this winter, economists and officials say, thanks to unusually warm weather and efforts to find other sources of natural gas after Russia cut off most of its supply to the continent. Natural gas suppliers in recent days have increased...
Russia's War on Ukraine Latest: Battle for Salt Town Rages On
(Reuters) - Ukraine says its troops are holding out despite heavy fighting on a battlefield littered with bodies in the salt mining town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, where Russian mercenaries have claimed Moscow's first significant gain in half a year. FIGHTING. * The ultra-nationalist contract militia Wagner, run by...
Britain Is Actively Considering Proscribing Iran's Revolutionary Guard - Minister
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation but has not reached a final decision on the matter, foreign office minister Leo Docherty told parliament on Thursday. "It would be wrong of me to speculate ... about the outcome of the government's current...
German minister promises Ukraine weapons, EU accession help on surprise trip
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made a surprise visit to the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv near the Russian border on Tuesday, promising more weapons as well as "concrete offers" to help Ukraine join the European Union.
Turkey summons Swedish ambassador over Erdogan puppet protest in Stockholm
ISTANBUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Turkey summoned Sweden's ambassador to Ankara on Thursday, a diplomatic source said, over a demonstration in Stockholm in which a puppet of President Tayyip Erdogan was hung from its feet.
Sweden rejects four extradition requests from Turkey - report
STOCKHOLM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Swedish government will not extradite four people sought by Turkey, which says they are connected to a U.S.-based cleric it accuses of being behind a coup attempt in 2016, news agency TT reported on Thursday, without citing sources.
Crisis-Hit Ghana Increases Public Servant Salaries by 30%
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana's government and trade unions on Thursday agreed to increase all public servants' salaries by 30% for 2023, they said in a joint statement, as the country struggles to reduce debt and tackle rampant inflation. The West African gold, oil and cocoa producer is battling its worst...
Israeli President Urges Polarised Politicians to 'Lower the Temperature'
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - President Isaac Herzog appealed to Israeli politicians on Tuesday to "lower the temperature" amid confrontional exchanges between the new hardline nationalist coalition government and the centre-left opposition. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has returned to power after 12 years as premier until 2021, heads a bloc composed...
