Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
What Happened to Ana Walshe?Olive BarkerCohasset, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Related
Danny Ainge Feared Only 1 NBA Player More Than Michael Jordan
Danny Ainge couldn't stand playing against Andrew Toney. The post Danny Ainge Feared Only 1 NBA Player More Than Michael Jordan appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Paul Pierce Played All 82 Games After Being Stabbed 11 Times At A Nightclub: "He Was Stabbed In The Face, Neck And Back..."
Paul Pierce has lived a really intense life, both on and off the court. He became the last Boston Celtics legend during the 2000s with his good performances for the Greens, always trying to take the team to the next level. He had to fight hard to reach the best level, but once he did it, Pierce became one of the best players in the league.
Yardbarker
Denzel Washington Admitted Michael Jordan Is The GOAT: "I Was At The Chicago Bulls Game..."
Michael Jordan always delighted fans around the world with his incredible performances. He became a very famous person on his way to becoming the greatest basketball player of all time. Being the best basketball player in the world and one of the most famous people on the planet, MJ drew...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Bulls takeaways: Grant Williams provides huge boost in C's win
The Boston Celtics returned home and treated the TD Garden crowd to a win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. With the victory, the C's evened the season series vs. the Bulls at two games apiece. Their third consecutive triumph improved their record to an NBA-best 29-12. Boston led...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Never Be In His All-Time Top 5 Players
Giannis Antetokounmpo remains one of the best players in the league. Since entering the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar has steadily grown into a superstar and even led the organization to an NBA Championship in the 2022-23 NBA season. Apart from that, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a 2x NBA MVP, 1x...
NBC Sports
Jayson Tatum passes John Havlicek for new Celtics record
Jayson Tatum already holds a number of Boston Celtics records at only 24 years old. He added another one to his résumé on Monday night. After back-to-back 3-pointers vs. the Chicago Bulls, Tatum passed the great John Havlicek (1,193 in 1971) for the most points scored by a Celtic in the first half of a season, according to C's radio voice Sean Grande.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Had A Hilarious Response When Asked Who He’d Preferred Between Luka Doncic And His Wife
Luka Doncic landed in Dallas ready to make that franchise win another NBA title, and even though he's shown his talent time and time again, Luka hasn't been able to take them to the NBA Finals. Last season, he was really close to doing so, but the Golden State Warriors...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Pelicans takeaways: Brown lifts C's to fourth straight win
The Boston Celtics are winners of four straight as they took down the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, 125-114. Both teams were short-handed in the showdown at TD Garden. Big man Robert Williams and veteran guard Marcus Smart were sidelined for the C's while the Pelicans were without star forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.
Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. the Pelicans: Jaylen Brown Outlasts CJ McCollum in a Scoring Slugfest at TD Garden
With the Pelicans taking the floor without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, it was on CJ McCollum to carry the offense. He did so admirably, registering 22 points in the first half and 16 in the second. But after converting on 6/7 threes in the first two frames, McCollum went 0/5 from beyond the ...
Yardbarker
Yankees nearly lost free agent pitcher to Red Sox
When free agency officially opened up for the New York Yankees and the rest of baseball, allocating resources toward the bullpen was in mind for management. Having lost Zack Britton, Aroldis Chapman, and Miguel Castro this off-season, supplementing their loss with another arm was always in the cards. However, with...
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Pelicans: Jaylen Brown's 41-Point Performance Propels Boston Past New Orleans
With the Pelicans taking the floor without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, it was on CJ McCollum to carry the offense. He did so admirably, registering 22 points in the first half and 16 in the second. But after converting on 6/7 threes in the first two frames, McCollum went 0/5 from beyond the ...
Yardbarker
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' unsuccessful comeback against Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls gave it all they had despite playing without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan in the second half after he suffered a strained right quadriceps. On top of this, the Boston Celtics showed enough crunchtime skills to pull off the 107-99 victory and hand the Bulls their 22nd loss of the season.
Yardbarker
"That’s scary to me!" - Giannis Antetokounmpo sees a more dangerous Milwaukee Bucks squad as season progresses
Giannis Antetokounmpo sees Milwaukee as a team that is still a work in progress, as injuries have prevented the Bucks from building solid chemistry. But with a quick look at the Eastern Conference standings, one would surmise that the Bucks have been playing at full strength and that team chemistry is not an issue at all.
Yardbarker
Insider reveals Nets' trade-deadline strategy
The Brooklyn Nets started off their 2022-23 NBA season slowly, but they have bounced back. The 27-13 Nets have gone 9-1 in their last 10 games and sit second in the Eastern Conference. A mere 1.5 games separates them from the first-place Boston Celtics. With the NBA trade deadline rapidly...
Yardbarker
Chandler Parsons Reveals How He Signed A $95 Million Deal With Memphis Grizzlies: "Oscar Performances"
Chandler Parsons' tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies is one of the worst moves by any NBA franchise. The forward was expected to do incredible things with the Grizz, but things simply didn't work out, and his body stopped working before he was traded and left the NBA for good. This...
Injury Report: Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets
The injury reports for the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics have been released
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Signing Former 3rd Overall Pick
Therefore, it comes as no surprise that they are seeking another big-man, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported (on Tuesday night) that the Hawks are signing former third-overall pick Derrick Favors. Wojnarowski: "Free agent center Derrick Favors is signing a 10-day deal with the Atlanta Hawks, source tells ESPN." The...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook On Thomas Bryant And Dennis Schroder Playing Well For The Lakers: "It Really Just Brings Me A Lot Of Joy"
The front office of the Los Angeles Lakers had a whole lot of criticism come their way for the job they did in the offseason. None of their free-agent signings really inspired confidence, and they didn't seem like a great fit either. While some of them have disappointed, two are...
Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 11: Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Lead Celtics Past Pelicans
The high-scoring duo combined for 72 points in the victory
Comments / 0