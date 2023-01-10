University of Idaho students returning to classes this week said they were “in better spirits” and “comfortable” on campus in the wake of Bryan Kohberger’s arrest for the murders of four of their classmates last fall — while some also acknowledged that the school may never be the same. “It was really depressing the first week that it happened,” student Jenna Price told NewsNation on Tuesday of the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, at an off-campus house in the college town of Moscow. Many University of Idaho students fled campus...

