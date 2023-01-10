Read full article on original website
Daily Evergreen
Letter from the editor: A new journey
After two semesters and a summer as opinion editor, for my final semester here at Wazzu I wanted something new. Chronically indecisive, I spent weeks going back and forth on what to do. Now, on this weirdly not-too-chilly January day, I’m so happy to be returning to the Evergreen as...
Daily Evergreen
Return to WSU: Get Involved Fair
The Get Involved Fair will be from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Compton Union Building senior ballroom on the second floor. There will also be free pizza provided at the fair. Coming back from break and having to unpack and get everything and ourselves organized can be stressful, but knowing that we will be able to see our friends again and create new memories is what makes the return to WSU exciting.
