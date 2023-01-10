ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Evergreen

Letter from the editor: A new journey

After two semesters and a summer as opinion editor, for my final semester here at Wazzu I wanted something new. Chronically indecisive, I spent weeks going back and forth on what to do. Now, on this weirdly not-too-chilly January day, I’m so happy to be returning to the Evergreen as...
Daily Evergreen

Return to WSU: Get Involved Fair

The Get Involved Fair will be from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Compton Union Building senior ballroom on the second floor. There will also be free pizza provided at the fair. Coming back from break and having to unpack and get everything and ourselves organized can be stressful, but knowing that we will be able to see our friends again and create new memories is what makes the return to WSU exciting.
New York Post

University of Idaho students returning to campus ‘in better spirits’ after Bryan Kohberger arrest

University of Idaho students returning to classes this week said they were “in better spirits” and “comfortable” on campus in the wake of Bryan Kohberger’s arrest for the murders of four of their classmates last fall — while some also acknowledged that the school may never be the same. “It was really depressing the first week that it happened,” student Jenna Price told NewsNation on Tuesday of the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, at an off-campus house in the college town of Moscow. Many University of Idaho students fled campus...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy