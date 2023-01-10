Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees News: NYY lose speedster to Mets, Aaron Hicks, Cameron Maybin
First, the New York Mets stole reliever Stephen Ridings out from under the Yankees’ noses. Then, they sign former Yankee fireman David Robertson. Now, they use a minor-league deal on pinch-runner extraordinaire Tim Locastro? Where does it end?!. Here. It probably ends, uh, right about here. And thanks very...
Mets could sign former NL MVP?
After their deal for Carlos Correa collapsed like a Jenga tower, the New York Mets appear to be moving on to other priorities. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the Mets are interested in five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as a potential fourth outfielder. The report notes that the Mets are already set... The post Mets could sign former NL MVP? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arizona Cardinals to trade DeAndre Hopkins: A look at 4 ideal landing spots
The Arizona Cardinals acquired star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins ahead of the 2020 season as a way to get young
MLB
Best farm systems in baseball? MLB execs weigh in
In the first three parts of the 2023 MLB Pipeline Poll, executives looked at individual players and what the industry as a whole thought of them. In this final part of the series, we’ll switch our focus to farm systems as a whole. This last set of questions gives...
2023 MLB spring training: When do pitchers and catchers report? Dates for every team
Baseball's spring training camps open in mid-February with Opening Day set for March 30.
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins
The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
NBC Sports
Phillies sign utilityman with plate selection to minor-league deal
In need of a bit more infield depth after Nick Maton was traded to Detroit as part of the deal for reliever Gregory Soto, the Phillies signed former Oakland Athletic Vimael Machin to a minor-league deal. It's Machin's "second stint" with the Phillies, though the first lasted less than a...
fishstripes.com
Marlins to sign Johnny Cueto
Johnny Cueto, one of the top remaining MLB free agents available regardless of position, has agreed to a deal with the Marlins, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Cueto is guaranteed $8.5 million, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, and Miami has a club option for 2024. Fascinating!. The Marlins...
Yankees, Mets won’t chase troubled ace, MLB insider says
Trevor Bauer will not be playing in New York. UPDATE 2:05 p.m. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports: The Dodgers announce they have released Trevor Bauer. He is free to sign with any team for $720,000. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that neither the Yankees nor the Mets will...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 10
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 10. As you might have guessed, McCovey Cove outside Oracle Park in San Francisco is named for this Giants star and Hall of Famer. McCovey spent 19 of his 22 seasons with the Giants, sharing 13 of them with fellow franchise icon Willie Mays. McCovey burst onto the scene in 1959, winning the NL Rookie of the Year, and kept raking in accolades from there. He received MVP votes 10 times, won the NL MVP in 1969, led the NL in home runs and slugging three times each and finished his career with 521 homers. McCovey, who ranks in the top 10 all-time for the Giants in nearly every hitting category, became a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 1986.
MLB
Which prospects have the best tools? We asked MLB execs
In our 2023 MLB Pipeline Poll, we’ve seen what team executives across the front office spectrum think about this season’s Rookie of the Year candidates and who they think are the top prospects. Let’s drill down one more level and take a look at the specific tools of the game’s future stars.
theScore
MLB Power Rankings: Where teams stand 1 month before camps open
Welcome to the second edition of theScore's MLB Power Rankings for the offseason. We take stock of each team's winter with a little more than a month to go before pitchers and catchers report to spring training. 1. Houston Astros. It's good to be the champs. The Astros took care...
Comments / 0