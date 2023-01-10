Read full article on original website
Kohberger waives right to speedy preliminary hearing in Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the University of Idaho student murders waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a court appearance Thursday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
KING-5
University of Idaho students say they feel 'supported' as they return to campus following Kohberger arrest
MOSCOW, Idaho — Most University of Idaho students resumed classes Wednesday, following winter break and returning for the first time since an arrest in the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. "I feel pretty good, we've had a lot of extra campus security and...
Bryan Kohberger, suspect in University of Idaho killings, appears in court
LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Update 2:28 p.m. EST Jan. 12: A preliminary hearing has been set for 9 a.m. June 26. Original story: The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last year is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a preliminary status hearing. Bryan Kohberger,...
Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger returns to court on Thursday
MOSCOW, Idaho — University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is due back in a Latah County, Idaho, courtroom on Thursday. The 28-year-old faces first-degree murder and burglary charges and has not yet entered a plea. Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30 in his home state of Pennsylvania...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger search warrants sealed to prevent 'serious and imminent threat,' court docs
PULLMAN, Wash. - A Washington court has sealed a pair of search warrants in connection with the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students who were attacked in their sleep just a few miles over the state line, court documents reveal. A Whitman County judge sealed the files after...
KXLY
‘Start where they left off’: Siblings of University of Idaho murder victim return to campus
MOSCOW, Idaho — The sister and brother of Ethan Chapin, who attend the University of Idaho, returned to campus on Wednesday. Chapin’s mother, Stacy, announced she dropped Hunter and Maizie off in Moscow on a Facebook post:. “Hunter was very glad to be back at the fraternity and...
KING-5
First day back at WSU after Kohberger arrest
Suspect Bryan Kohberger was a PhD student and teaching assistant on campus. WSU says the new year and semester bring an opportunity for growth, peace and healing.
WSU students return to campus following suspect arrest
PULLMAN, Wash. — Monday begins a new semester at Washington State University. Students are returning to campus after spending their winter breaks with friends and families across the country. "I went back over to the west side," WSU junior Ashley Swanson said. "At the very beginning of break, I...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Veteran defense attorney lays out case Bryan Kohberger team could make, 'holes' in affidavit
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense will seek to dismantle many parts of the probable cause affidavit police used to obtain his arrest warrant in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, according to a high-profile defense attorney. Idaho police laid out their case in a 19-page sworn...
University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
TODAY.com
Unease remains on Idaho campus after quadruple murder
With a remaining sense of unease on the University of Idaho campus as classes are set to resume, the court revealed a detailed account of evidence that led to the arrest of Bryan Kohberger and four counts of first-degree murder. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Jan. 10, 2023.
Pennsylvania public defender shares experience working with alleged Moscow murderer
SPOKANE, Wash. — Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar said he was aware of the murder investigation out of Moscow, Idaho, but had no idea he would have a part to play in the investigation. "I rushed into the office, I sat down at approximately noon, on Friday,...
TODAY.com
Students return to campus as Idaho murder suspect faces charges
With the spring semester about to kick off, students at the University of Idaho say the mood on campus has changed since the arrest of suspect Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger is back in court this week facing four counts of first-degree murder. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY and legal analyst Camille Vasquez joins to weigh in on the case.Jan. 9, 2023.
Sand Hills Express
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer
Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
eastidahonews.com
What we know, and still don’t know, about the homicide investigation in Moscow
MOSCOW (Idaho Statesman) — The Moscow Police Department-led investigation into the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students — Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin — came under scrutiny as authorities remained tight-lipped and maintained that they had not identified a suspect nearly seven weeks into the investigation.
koze.com
GoFundMe Set Up For Lewiston Couple Killed in Crash South of Spokane
SPANGLE, WA – A GoFundMe has been set up for a Lewiston couple who were killed in a two-vehicle collision about seven miles south of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol says 61-year-old Eric LaVance has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing medical care following the January 3rd crash. His wife, 54-year-old Jeanette LaVance, died at the scene of the collision.
KING-5
What's next in the legal process for Bryan Kohberger?
MOSCOW, Idaho — Currently, suspect Bryan Kohberger is being held without bail in the Latah County Jail, accused in the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. A status conference is set for Jan. 12, in which attorneys will likely discuss logistic matters such as...
Daily Evergreen
WSU hires new OC and DC
Before the WSU season ended, the football coaching staff changed as they lost their offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator to other coaching jobs. Eric Morris, the former WSU offensive coordinator, accepted the offer from University of North Texas to become their head coach. Morris is from Texas and to become the head coach of a team in his home state was an obvious move.
Daily Evergreen
Cougs hit Oregon trail in tough Pac-12 test
With their half of the Apple Cup secured along with their first Pac-12 Conference win, the Cougs turn their attention to the Oregon schools, both formidable programs. WSU women’s basketball (11-4, 1-3 Pac-12) has the privilege of playing in the best conference in college women’s basketball. In which teams were a combined 115-20 against teams outside of the conference, the best nonconference record of all-time for the Pac-12.
