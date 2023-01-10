The Get Involved Fair will be from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Compton Union Building senior ballroom on the second floor. There will also be free pizza provided at the fair. Coming back from break and having to unpack and get everything and ourselves organized can be stressful, but knowing that we will be able to see our friends again and create new memories is what makes the return to WSU exciting.

18 HOURS AGO