Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Related
Daily Evergreen
Homicide suspect no longer enrolled at WSU
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the homicides of four University of Idaho students, is no longer a student at WSU. In an email sent to the Daily Evergreen, WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth S. Chilton wrote that she is not at liberty to give out more information about Kohberger’s student status due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, however, he was an enrolled student but is not one anymore. Chilton did not say when Kohberger was unenrolled and why.
Daily Evergreen
Return to WSU: Get Involved Fair
The Get Involved Fair will be from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Compton Union Building senior ballroom on the second floor. There will also be free pizza provided at the fair. Coming back from break and having to unpack and get everything and ourselves organized can be stressful, but knowing that we will be able to see our friends again and create new memories is what makes the return to WSU exciting.
Daily Evergreen
Moscow suspect waives right to speedy trial
A Latah County courtroom sat in silence, minutes before quadruple homicide suspect, Bryan Kohberger, entered for his second court appearance in Moscow where his alleged stabbings took place. Media filled the rows of seats as Kohberger entered the eerily quiet courtroom. His defense, Anne Taylor, Kootenai County chief public defender,...
Daily Evergreen
WSU offering several events to commemorate MLK’s legacy
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, January 16 and WSU is one of several schools that are offering events where students can participate in the celebration of his legacy. “As we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I ask all Cougs to commit to kindness. Each of us has a role to play in ensuring the long-term success of our communities, and there is no greater calling than being of service to the people and places around us,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said.
Daily Evergreen
Bite of the Palouse: Mandarin House a must-try for spring
Hopefully, like me, you have missed Pullman immensely and are eager to hang out with friends and get classes over with. But your journey back to the Palouse would not be complete without the next stop on our culinary journey. Drum roll, please … I am talking about Mandarin House....
Daily Evergreen
Ask Emma: To do New Year’s resolutions or to not?
Editor’s Note: Even though Emma Ledbetter has graduated, The Daily Evergreen has decided to continue the Ask Emma segment with a new author in honor of our friend Emma and all the people she has helped. Dear Emma,. 2023 feels like it is already crawling away from me. I...
Daily Evergreen
Tennis opens spring season on sour note
WSU tennis began the new year and their spring season by attending the Weinman Foundation Invitational hosted at University of Hawaii. The Cougs faced fierce competition in Hawaii, No. 12 California, No. 14 USC and No. 22 Iowa State. As a whole, the team struggled to get anything going, finishing...
Daily Evergreen
WSU hires new OC and DC
Before the WSU season ended, the football coaching staff changed as they lost their offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator to other coaching jobs. Eric Morris, the former WSU offensive coordinator, accepted the offer from University of North Texas to become their head coach. Morris is from Texas and to become the head coach of a team in his home state was an obvious move.
Daily Evergreen
The Cougs are for real, pay some attention
In 2017, the Cougar football team beat No. 5 USC 30-27. After a tight victory sealed by a miraculous fumble recovery, the Cougs were widely seen as having jumped onto the national scene. It was described by the late Mike Leach as being “like Woodstock except everybody’s got their clothes on.”
Daily Evergreen
A career recognized; Jen Greeny WIAA Hall of Fame class of 2022
WSU volleyball coach Jen Greeny was voted into the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) Hall of Fame in the class of 2022. She was voted in for her time at Davenport High School, where she was a three-sport athlete competing in volleyball, basketball and track, as well as her career at WSU.
Daily Evergreen
Cougs to face the Bay Area teams on the Palouse
Coming off of their massive win against No. 9 (formerly No. 5) Arizona, WSU men’s basketball (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12) will travel back to Pullman on Wednesday to play Cal (3-13, 2-3 Pac-12) and Stanford (5-10, 0-5 Pac-12). Both opponents have struggled this season, with Cal being the final winless team in the country and Stanford being winless in Pac-12 play.
Daily Evergreen
Cougs undefeated against Grizzlies; Pride on the line
WSU tennis is set to match up against Montana in their first traditional action of the 2023 spring season. The team is coming off a rough showing in the Weinman Foundation Invitational hosted at University of Hawaii where they struggled to get anything going in both singles and doubles action.
Daily Evergreen
Cougs hit Oregon trail in tough Pac-12 test
With their half of the Apple Cup secured along with their first Pac-12 Conference win, the Cougs turn their attention to the Oregon schools, both formidable programs. WSU women’s basketball (11-4, 1-3 Pac-12) has the privilege of playing in the best conference in college women’s basketball. In which teams were a combined 115-20 against teams outside of the conference, the best nonconference record of all-time for the Pac-12.
Daily Evergreen
What to expect from the sports section — letter from the editors
I do not remember my first Mariners game (I do know I was 10 and disinterested in baseball, preferring to walk around Safeco Field with my Dad) but I do remember my second every M’s game in 2016, thanks in part to an Instagram post I made afterward with a perhaps excessively long caption.
Comments / 0