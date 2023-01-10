Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, January 16 and WSU is one of several schools that are offering events where students can participate in the celebration of his legacy. “As we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I ask all Cougs to commit to kindness. Each of us has a role to play in ensuring the long-term success of our communities, and there is no greater calling than being of service to the people and places around us,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO