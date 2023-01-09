Read full article on original website
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-Visit
10 El Paso Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or Alone
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Bidnen ignores crisis"
President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For Migrants
newsnationnow.com
Inside look: Migrant smuggler leads border police on wild chase
HILDAGO, Texas (NewsNation) — Encounters at the border have slowed down since Title 42, the pandemic-era policy that lets agents turn away immigrants, was extended, according to border officials. However, problems still persist, and human smuggling is on the rise. It’s a highly sophisticated cartel-led business that plagues the...
Texas Man Allegedly Pointed Gun at Migrants, Said He ‘Was Doing it For America’
A Texas man is behind bars after he allegedly held multiple migrants at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve and said he was “doing it for America.” Steven Matthew Driscoll, 27, was taken into custody last Wednesday and charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct – displaying a firearm, and evading arrest in a motor vehicle, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
KFOX 14
Police respond to deadly crash along US 54 at Fred Wilson in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly crash on Friday afternoon in northeast El Paso has closed all northbound lanes on US 54. El Paso Police are responding to US 54 before Fred Wilson. Traffic backup is being reported. It is unknown when the lanes on the roadway will...
Border Patrol officers arrest migrants at El Paso Greyhound Station
Days before President Joe Biden’s visit to El Paso, Texas, a video shot by a nonprofit volunteer, shows Border Patrol officers arresting migrants overnight. The federal agency told NBC News it was arresting migrants who had not been apprehended when crossing the border.Jan. 10, 2023.
El Paso man accused of harassing migrants arrested for outstanding warrants
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Central El Paso man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after police say he was harassing migrants in Downtown El Paso Tuesday afternoon. According to El Paso Police, Raymundo Maese, 52, was standing in the middle of the street along the 200 block of Father Rahm around 3:15 p.m. […]
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrants
In El Paso, Texas, the Sacred Heart Church has become a sanctuary for migrants who are seeking asylum and refuge from violence and persecution in their home countries. With a record-breaking influx of migrants coming to the United States’ southern border with Mexico, many have found safety and security within the walls of this church. But why? What makes this church so special?
KKTV
‘I was begging for him to let us out’: Colorado kidnapping victim speaks as suspect faces multiple charges
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Kera Quintana says she and her 4-year-old daughter were held against their will while her ex-boyfriend drove them across county lines. Eric Morales is facing multiple felony charges, 11 News’ initial reporting of the crime can be found here. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office...
The photos that El Paso's Democrat mayor handed Biden - so he could see the full scale of the crisis
These are the pictures given to President Joe Biden by the mayor of El Paso during his visit to the border city on Sunday to ensure that he understood the scale of the crisis.
10 El Paso Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
El Paso, TX. - The City of El Paso has a population of nearly 700,000 and anchors a metro area of closing in on 1 million people. The El Paso region has a diversified economy that is comprised of international trade, health care, government, military, service sectors, and tourism.
Texas Defiantly Stands Behind 'Border Wall' Of Shipping Containers
The GOP-led state is sticking with its makeshift barrier, even as Arizona dismantles a similar wall under federal orders.
The Very First Plane Hijacking In America Happened In El Paso Tx.
There have been a number of airplane hijackings in American history but the very first one happened right here in El Paso. There have been some very interesting, high profile and terrifying hijackings throughout the history of flight. One of the more interesting ones, remains unsolved. In 1971, a man...
KVIA
Local El Paso bakery impacted by nationwide egg shortage
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores. Some local bakeries are now seeing it impact their business. Egg-flation is forcing the owner at Mami's bakery to alter her recipes in order to stay afloat. In business for...
Best Menudo in the world can be found at this El Paso restaurant: report
The weather outside isn't so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it's been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it's certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of Menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for amazing deals too!
Veteran dies after self-inflicted gunshot at El Paso VA Medical Center parking lot
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Regional Veterans Affairs leaders were in El Paso today after a man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the El Paso VA clinic's parking lot and died soon after. Details surrounding the shooting remain murky, but a VA spokeswoman said the victim was a veteran. Witnesses told ABC-7 that the The post Veteran dies after self-inflicted gunshot at El Paso VA Medical Center parking lot appeared first on KVIA.
‘That’s what insurance is for’: Charge against San Eli mayor linked to $11K settlement
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The arrest and charge of insurance fraud against San Elizario’s mayor stems from an insurance claim and subsequent $11,000 settlement for a car accident outside her home that she later claimed was a hit and run, according to court documents obtained by KTSM. San Elizario Mayor Isela Reyes was arrested […]
Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or Alone
El Paso, Texas is home to many haunted locations, but none are quite as eerie as the city's haunted houses. These five haunted houses in El Paso are sure to give you the creeps and make your hair stand on end.
El Paso News
Punk Burger in El Paso sets GoFundMe to stay in the Sun City
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Punk Burger is asking for help from Borderland residents to keep their doors open via a GoFundMe. With restaurants closing down due to supply chain disruption, oil and gas prices as well as the pandemic, Punk Burger Owner Stephanie Rangel says mom and pop restaurants need more support from the public.
El Paso airport makes TSA’s list of ‘Top Catches’ of contraband in 2022
A gun inside a raw chicken and a grenade are among the items that the Transportation Security Administration seized from airports in 2022.
Sheriff’s Office: San Elizario mayor arrested, charged with insurance fraud
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The mayor of San Elizario has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Isela Reyes, 41, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10, and charged with insurance fraud of more than $2,500 and less than $30,000. Sheriff’s detectives, assigned to the FBI West Texas […]
