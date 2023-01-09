ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

newsnationnow.com

Inside look: Migrant smuggler leads border police on wild chase

HILDAGO, Texas (NewsNation) — Encounters at the border have slowed down since Title 42, the pandemic-era policy that lets agents turn away immigrants, was extended, according to border officials. However, problems still persist, and human smuggling is on the rise. It’s a highly sophisticated cartel-led business that plagues the...
EL PASO, TX
Law & Crime

Texas Man Allegedly Pointed Gun at Migrants, Said He ‘Was Doing it For America’

A Texas man is behind bars after he allegedly held multiple migrants at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve and said he was “doing it for America.” Steven Matthew Driscoll, 27, was taken into custody last Wednesday and charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct – displaying a firearm, and evading arrest in a motor vehicle, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
EL PASO, TX
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrants

In El Paso, Texas, the Sacred Heart Church has become a sanctuary for migrants who are seeking asylum and refuge from violence and persecution in their home countries. With a record-breaking influx of migrants coming to the United States’ southern border with Mexico, many have found safety and security within the walls of this church. But why? What makes this church so special?
EL PASO, TX
Evan Crosby

10 El Paso Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

El Paso, TX. - The City of El Paso has a population of nearly 700,000 and anchors a metro area of closing in on 1 million people. The El Paso region has a diversified economy that is comprised of international trade, health care, government, military, service sectors, and tourism.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Local El Paso bakery impacted by nationwide egg shortage

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores. Some local bakeries are now seeing it impact their business. Egg-flation is forcing the owner at Mami's bakery to alter her recipes in order to stay afloat. In business for...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Veteran dies after self-inflicted gunshot at El Paso VA Medical Center parking lot

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Regional Veterans Affairs leaders were in El Paso today after a man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the El Paso VA clinic's parking lot and died soon after.  Details surrounding the shooting remain murky, but a VA spokeswoman said the victim was a veteran. Witnesses told ABC-7 that the The post Veteran dies after self-inflicted gunshot at El Paso VA Medical Center parking lot appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Punk Burger in El Paso sets GoFundMe to stay in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Punk Burger is asking for help from Borderland residents to keep their doors open via a GoFundMe. With restaurants closing down due to supply chain disruption, oil and gas prices as well as the pandemic, Punk Burger Owner Stephanie Rangel says mom and pop restaurants need more support from the public.
EL PASO, TX

